GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A Brimfield Sectional=
Regional Final=
Brimfield 67, Annawan 39
Elmwood 44, Illini Bluffs 30
Mendon Unity 68, Abingdon 39
1A Bunker Hill Sectional=
Regional Final=
Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 30, Carrollton 23
Carlyle 51, McGivney Catholic High School 39
Jacksonville Routt 57, Greenfield-Northwestern 34
1A Chicago (Orr) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Hope Academy 54, Chicago (Austin) 30
Morgan Park Academy 57, Bridgeview AQSA 45
1A Farmer City (Blue Ridge) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Champaign St. Thomas More 50, LeRoy 39
Mt. Pulaski 51, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 39
Watseka (coop) 32, Lexington 30
1A Forreston Sectional=
Regional Final=
Stockton 45, Lena-Winslow 40
1A Hinckley (H.-Big Rock) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Hinckley-Big Rock 42, Walther Christian Academy 19
Newark 64, St. Bede 35
Serena 45, Ottawa Marquette 30
1A Sesser (S.-Valier) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Goreville 61, Pope County 34
Woodlawn 46, Marissa/ Coulterville Co-op 35
1A Tuscola Sectional=
Regional Final=
Effingham St. Anthony 61, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 57
Shiloh 58, Arcola 34
2A Chicago (Christ The King) Sectional=
Regional Final=
DePaul College Prep 78, Rickover Naval 15
2A Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Canton 53, Eureka 30
Normal University 50, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 29
Rockridge 56, Monmouth-Roseville 37
Sherrard 45, Illinois Valley Central 28
2A Elmhurst (Timothy Christian) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 68, Chicago Christian 29
IC Catholic 68, Dyett 20
Joliet Catholic 56, Lisle 48
2A Johnsburg Sectional=
Regional Final=
Aurora Central Catholic 47, Sandwich 40
Byron 54, Rockford Lutheran 44
2A Monticello Sectional=
Regional Final=
Marshall 45, Fairfield 30
Pana 59, Tolono Unity 29
Paris 63, Clinton 38
Teutopolis 68, Robinson 31
2A Nashville Sectional=
Regional Final=
Benton 36, Hamilton County 19
Breese Mater Dei 35, Freeburg 33
Nashville 39, Breese Central 30
2A Peotone Sectional=
Regional Final=
Fairbury Prairie Central 49, Peotone 43
Fieldcrest 30, Seneca 17
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Fithian Oakwood 40
St. Joseph-Ogden 51, Kankakee (McNamara) 17
2A Waverly Sectional=
Regional Final=
Alton Marquette 65, Staunton 48
Carlinville 51, Hillsboro 49, OT
Illini West (Carthage) 33, Camp Point Central 30, OT
Quincy Notre Dame 54, Williamsville 38
3A Bethalto (Civic Memorial) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Bethalto Civic Memorial 64, East St. Louis 58, OT
Mattoon 56, Centralia 48
Mount Vernon 43, Effingham 37
Triad 55, Waterloo 53, OT
3A Chicago (De La Salle) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Nazareth 65, Kennedy 15
3A Kankakee (Sr.) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Hillcrest 55, Kankakee 51
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 50, Oak Lawn Richards 19
3A LaSalle (L.-Peru) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Galesburg 40, Dixon 37
Geneseo 62, Rock Island 48
Morton 31, Peoria (H.S.) 27
Washington 44, Peoria Notre Dame 37
3A Lincoln Sectional=
Regional Final=
Decatur MacArthur 68, Springfield 63
Lincoln 56, Champaign Centennial 27
Mahomet-Seymour 53, Bloomington 37
Rochester 31, Springfield Southeast 23
3A Maple Park (Kaneland) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Burlington Central 57, Rockford Boylan 37
3A Oak Park (Fenwick) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Chicago Resurrection 57, Northside Prep 26
Fenwick 57, Ridgewood 32
River Forest Trinity 60, Elmwood Park 14
4A Aurora (East) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Downers North 32, Oswego East 27
Naperville North 62, Aurora (West Aurora) 52
Waubonsie Valley 68, Plainfield North 66
4A Bartlett Sectional=
Regional Final=
Batavia 50, St. Charles North 34
Geneva 54, Schaumburg 33
4A Bolingbrook Sectional=
Regional Final=
Bolingbrook 56, Lincoln-Way East 35
Homewood-Flossmoor 54, Thornwood 25
Lincoln Way Central 55, Sandburg 47, 2OT
Marist 66, Stagg 52
4A Glenview (Glenbrook South) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Evanston Township 45, Glenbrook North 34
Glenbrook South 56, York 53
4A Gurnee (Warren) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Lake Zurich 54, Hersey 41
Stevenson 64, Round Lake 31
4A Joliet (Central) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Edwardsville 60, Alton 54
Joliet West 55, Moline 51
Normal Community 60, Minooka 29
4A LaGrange (Lyons) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Kenwood 49, Oak Lawn Community 44
Lyons 73, Argo 46
Mother McAuley 70, Simeon 46
Whitney Young 71, Hinsdale Central 33
