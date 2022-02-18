GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A Brimfield Sectional=

Regional Final=

Brimfield 67, Annawan 39

Elmwood 44, Illini Bluffs 30

Mendon Unity 68, Abingdon 39

1A Bunker Hill Sectional=

Regional Final=

Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 30, Carrollton 23

Carlyle 51, McGivney Catholic High School 39

Jacksonville Routt 57, Greenfield-Northwestern 34

1A Chicago (Orr) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Hope Academy 54, Chicago (Austin) 30

Morgan Park Academy 57, Bridgeview AQSA 45

1A Farmer City (Blue Ridge) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Champaign St. Thomas More 50, LeRoy 39

Mt. Pulaski 51, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 39

Watseka (coop) 32, Lexington 30

1A Forreston Sectional=

Regional Final=

Stockton 45, Lena-Winslow 40

1A Hinckley (H.-Big Rock) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Hinckley-Big Rock 42, Walther Christian Academy 19

Newark 64, St. Bede 35

Serena 45, Ottawa Marquette 30

1A Sesser (S.-Valier) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Goreville 61, Pope County 34

Woodlawn 46, Marissa/ Coulterville Co-op 35

1A Tuscola Sectional=

Regional Final=

Effingham St. Anthony 61, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 57

Shiloh 58, Arcola 34

2A Chicago (Christ The King) Sectional=

Regional Final=

DePaul College Prep 78, Rickover Naval 15

2A Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Canton 53, Eureka 30

Normal University 50, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 29

Rockridge 56, Monmouth-Roseville 37

Sherrard 45, Illinois Valley Central 28

2A Elmhurst (Timothy Christian) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 68, Chicago Christian 29

IC Catholic 68, Dyett 20

Joliet Catholic 56, Lisle 48

2A Johnsburg Sectional=

Regional Final=

Aurora Central Catholic 47, Sandwich 40

Byron 54, Rockford Lutheran 44

2A Monticello Sectional=

Regional Final=

Marshall 45, Fairfield 30

Pana 59, Tolono Unity 29

Paris 63, Clinton 38

Teutopolis 68, Robinson 31

2A Nashville Sectional=

Regional Final=

Benton 36, Hamilton County 19

Breese Mater Dei 35, Freeburg 33

Nashville 39, Breese Central 30

2A Peotone Sectional=

Regional Final=

Fairbury Prairie Central 49, Peotone 43

Fieldcrest 30, Seneca 17

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Fithian Oakwood 40

St. Joseph-Ogden 51, Kankakee (McNamara) 17

2A Waverly Sectional=

Regional Final=

Alton Marquette 65, Staunton 48

Carlinville 51, Hillsboro 49, OT

Illini West (Carthage) 33, Camp Point Central 30, OT

Quincy Notre Dame 54, Williamsville 38

3A Bethalto (Civic Memorial) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Bethalto Civic Memorial 64, East St. Louis 58, OT

Mattoon 56, Centralia 48

Mount Vernon 43, Effingham 37

Triad 55, Waterloo 53, OT

3A Chicago (De La Salle) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Nazareth 65, Kennedy 15

3A Kankakee (Sr.) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Hillcrest 55, Kankakee 51

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 50, Oak Lawn Richards 19

3A LaSalle (L.-Peru) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Galesburg 40, Dixon 37

Geneseo 62, Rock Island 48

Morton 31, Peoria (H.S.) 27

Washington 44, Peoria Notre Dame 37

3A Lincoln Sectional=

Regional Final=

Decatur MacArthur 68, Springfield 63

Lincoln 56, Champaign Centennial 27

Mahomet-Seymour 53, Bloomington 37

Rochester 31, Springfield Southeast 23

3A Maple Park (Kaneland) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Burlington Central 57, Rockford Boylan 37

3A Oak Park (Fenwick) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Chicago Resurrection 57, Northside Prep 26

Fenwick 57, Ridgewood 32

River Forest Trinity 60, Elmwood Park 14

4A Aurora (East) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Downers North 32, Oswego East 27

Naperville North 62, Aurora (West Aurora) 52

Waubonsie Valley 68, Plainfield North 66

4A Bartlett Sectional=

Regional Final=

Batavia 50, St. Charles North 34

Geneva 54, Schaumburg 33

4A Bolingbrook Sectional=

Regional Final=

Bolingbrook 56, Lincoln-Way East 35

Homewood-Flossmoor 54, Thornwood 25

Lincoln Way Central 55, Sandburg 47, 2OT

Marist 66, Stagg 52

4A Glenview (Glenbrook South) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Evanston Township 45, Glenbrook North 34

Glenbrook South 56, York 53

4A Gurnee (Warren) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Lake Zurich 54, Hersey 41

Stevenson 64, Round Lake 31

4A Joliet (Central) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Edwardsville 60, Alton 54

Joliet West 55, Moline 51

Normal Community 60, Minooka 29

4A LaGrange (Lyons) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Kenwood 49, Oak Lawn Community 44

Lyons 73, Argo 46

Mother McAuley 70, Simeon 46

Whitney Young 71, Hinsdale Central 33

