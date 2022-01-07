GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bullitt Central 42, North Bullitt 31

Conner 68, Cooper 54

Cov. Holy Cross 65, Newport Central Catholic 54

Lou. Seneca def. Lou. Atherton, forfeit

North Oldham 83, Lou. Assumption 78, 2OT

Scott 52, Highlands 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ballard Memorial vs. Christian Fellowship, ccd.

Barren Co. vs. Monroe Co., ccd.

Beechwood vs. Ludlow, ccd.

Boyd Co. vs. Ashland Blazer, ccd.

Caldwell Co. vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins, ccd.

Casey Co. vs. Somerset, ccd.

Caverna vs. Hart Co., ccd.

Christian Co. vs. Murray, ccd.

Clinton Co. vs. Metcalfe Co., ccd.

Cordia vs. Lee Co., ccd.

Danville vs. Garrard Co., ccd.

Estill Co. vs. Powell Co., ccd.

Greenwood vs. Warren East, ccd.

Hopkinsville vs. Hopkins Co. Central, ccd.

June Buchanan vs. Bluegrass United Home, ccd.

LaRue Co. vs. North Hardin, ccd.

Pineville vs. Whitley Co., ccd.

Russell Co. vs. Cumberland Co., ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

