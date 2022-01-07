GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bullitt Central 42, North Bullitt 31
Conner 68, Cooper 54
Cov. Holy Cross 65, Newport Central Catholic 54
Lou. Seneca def. Lou. Atherton, forfeit
North Oldham 83, Lou. Assumption 78, 2OT
Scott 52, Highlands 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ballard Memorial vs. Christian Fellowship, ccd.
Barren Co. vs. Monroe Co., ccd.
Beechwood vs. Ludlow, ccd.
Boyd Co. vs. Ashland Blazer, ccd.
Caldwell Co. vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins, ccd.
Casey Co. vs. Somerset, ccd.
Caverna vs. Hart Co., ccd.
Christian Co. vs. Murray, ccd.
Clinton Co. vs. Metcalfe Co., ccd.
Cordia vs. Lee Co., ccd.
Danville vs. Garrard Co., ccd.
Estill Co. vs. Powell Co., ccd.
Greenwood vs. Warren East, ccd.
Hopkinsville vs. Hopkins Co. Central, ccd.
June Buchanan vs. Bluegrass United Home, ccd.
LaRue Co. vs. North Hardin, ccd.
Pineville vs. Whitley Co., ccd.
Russell Co. vs. Cumberland Co., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/