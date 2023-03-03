GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL State Tournament=

Class 6=

Quarterfinal=

James Madison 42, West Potomac 34

Manchester 58, Osbourn Park 50, 3OT

Thomas Dale 53, Gainesville 52, OT

Class 5=

Quarterfinal=

Glen Allen 47, Massaponax 33

Lloyd Bird 41, William Fleming 38

Menchville 55, Salem-Va. Beach 33

Princess Anne 54, Norview 51

Class 4=

Quarterfinal=

Hampton 45, Hanover 28

Pulaski County 60, Sherando 49

Tuscarora 70, Louisa 41

Class 3=

Quarterfinal=

Brentsville 50, Lakeland 36

Carroll County 87, Spotswood 52

Liberty Christian 56, Lord Botetourt 36

Meridian High School 49, Lafayette 29

Class 2=

Quarterfinal=

Clarke County 63, Brunswick 44

Gate City 69, Glenvar 32

John Marshall 61, Strasburg 46

Class 1=

Quarterfinal=

Buffalo Gap 55, Rappahannock 39

Eastside 71, Fort Chiswell 49

J.I. Burton 68, Eastern Montgomery 47

Rappahannock County 53, K&Q Central 34

VISAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Semifinal=

Paul VI Catholic High School 59, Catholic 41

St. Annes-Belfield 83, Bishop Ireton 70

Division II=

Semifinal=

Miller School 61, Steward School 54

Virginia Academy 75, Norfolk Christian School 45

Division III=

Semifinal=

Walsingham Academy 40, Brunswick Academy 34

Division IV=

Semifinal=

Carlisle 59, Grove Avenue Baptist 30

Chelsea Academy 48, Christ Chapel Academy 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

