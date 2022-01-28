GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Valley 52, Olathe West 44

Bluestem 40, Cherryvale 37

Bonner Springs 55, Independence 50

Centralia 53, Hanover 49

Chanute 34, Iola 28

Cimarron 52, Scott City 46

Circle 39, Augusta 36

Colby 56, Holcomb 54, OT

Conway Springs 39, Arkansas City 38

Crest 45, Oswego 40

DeSoto 51, Paola 40

Dighton 45, Greeley County 33

Doniphan West 55, Blue Valley 24

Elkhart 72, Moscow 25

Ellinwood 66, Lyons 47

Eudora 39, Ottawa 24

Fort Scott 61, Parsons 44

Frontenac 45, Columbus 31

Goddard-Eisenhower 53, Wichita South 37

Goodland 61, Lakin 20

Halstead 39, Rose Hill 29

Hartford 59, Southern Coffey 36

Hays-TMP-Marian 56, Abilene 26

Herington 44, Northern Heights 33

Heritage Christian 34, KC Bishop Ward 31

Hesston 60, Buhler 23

Holton 30, Chapman 24

Hugoton 66, Ulysses 20

Hutchinson 45, Shawnee Heights 28

Inman 51, Belle Plaine 46

Jefferson North 49, Valley Falls 28

Jefferson West 53, Wellsville 13

Kapaun Mount Carmel 51, El Dorado 21

La Crosse 40, Victoria 38

Lincoln 51, Natoma 30

Logan/Palco 45, Triplains-Brewster 31

Ness City 62, Wheatland-Grinnell 57

Northeast-Arma 44, Yates Center 26

Norton 38, Ellis 34

Oakley 35, Hill City 27

Olathe North 48, Olathe East 30

Osborne 71, Lakeside 58

Pawnee Heights 51, Ingalls 50

Prairie View 40, Osawatomie 24

Riley County 40, Wabaunsee 22

Riverside 49, Axtell 29

Riverton 42, Baxter Springs 25

SM West 52, Lawrence 28

Salina Central 68, Hays 43

Silver Lake 51, Sabetha 13

Smith Center 52, Phillipsburg 51

Smoky Valley 36, Clay Center 33

Southeast Saline 60, Ellsworth 34

St. Mary's 84, KC Harmon 10

St. Paul 49, Marmaton Valley 24

Sylvan-Lucas 59, Otis-Bison 40

Syracuse 52, Stanton County 47

Tonganoxie 37, KC Piper 33

Topeka 52, BV Southwest 43

Topeka 52, SM East 43

Trego 51, Plainville 19

Uniontown 52, Chetopa 21

Valley Center 43, Haven 22

Wamego 58, Rock Creek 35

Weskan 53, Hi-Plains, Colo. 41

Wichita Classical 30, Solomon 22

Wichita Trinity 52, Ell-Saline 43

McPherson Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Clearwater 45, Wichita Northwest 22

Manhattan 52, Marysville 44, OT

Semifinal=

Olathe South 36, SM South 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

