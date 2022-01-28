GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Valley 52, Olathe West 44
Bluestem 40, Cherryvale 37
Bonner Springs 55, Independence 50
Centralia 53, Hanover 49
Chanute 34, Iola 28
Cimarron 52, Scott City 46
Circle 39, Augusta 36
Colby 56, Holcomb 54, OT
Conway Springs 39, Arkansas City 38
Crest 45, Oswego 40
DeSoto 51, Paola 40
Dighton 45, Greeley County 33
Doniphan West 55, Blue Valley 24
Elkhart 72, Moscow 25
Ellinwood 66, Lyons 47
Eudora 39, Ottawa 24
Fort Scott 61, Parsons 44
Frontenac 45, Columbus 31
Goddard-Eisenhower 53, Wichita South 37
Goodland 61, Lakin 20
Halstead 39, Rose Hill 29
Hartford 59, Southern Coffey 36
Hays-TMP-Marian 56, Abilene 26
Herington 44, Northern Heights 33
Heritage Christian 34, KC Bishop Ward 31
Hesston 60, Buhler 23
Holton 30, Chapman 24
Hugoton 66, Ulysses 20
Hutchinson 45, Shawnee Heights 28
Inman 51, Belle Plaine 46
Jefferson North 49, Valley Falls 28
Jefferson West 53, Wellsville 13
Kapaun Mount Carmel 51, El Dorado 21
La Crosse 40, Victoria 38
Lincoln 51, Natoma 30
Logan/Palco 45, Triplains-Brewster 31
Ness City 62, Wheatland-Grinnell 57
Northeast-Arma 44, Yates Center 26
Norton 38, Ellis 34
Oakley 35, Hill City 27
Olathe North 48, Olathe East 30
Osborne 71, Lakeside 58
Pawnee Heights 51, Ingalls 50
Prairie View 40, Osawatomie 24
Riley County 40, Wabaunsee 22
Riverside 49, Axtell 29
Riverton 42, Baxter Springs 25
SM West 52, Lawrence 28
Salina Central 68, Hays 43
Silver Lake 51, Sabetha 13
Smith Center 52, Phillipsburg 51
Smoky Valley 36, Clay Center 33
Southeast Saline 60, Ellsworth 34
St. Mary's 84, KC Harmon 10
St. Paul 49, Marmaton Valley 24
Sylvan-Lucas 59, Otis-Bison 40
Syracuse 52, Stanton County 47
Tonganoxie 37, KC Piper 33
Topeka 52, BV Southwest 43
Trego 51, Plainville 19
Uniontown 52, Chetopa 21
Valley Center 43, Haven 22
Wamego 58, Rock Creek 35
Weskan 53, Hi-Plains, Colo. 41
Wichita Classical 30, Solomon 22
Wichita Trinity 52, Ell-Saline 43
McPherson Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Clearwater 45, Wichita Northwest 22
Manhattan 52, Marysville 44, OT
Semifinal=
Olathe South 36, SM South 35
