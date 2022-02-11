BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada Forest Hills Eastern 57, Cedar Springs 45

Adrian Madison 50, Morenci 41

Alanson 67, Wolverine 34

Allen Park 55, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 38

Alma 58, Bay City John Glenn 43

Ann Arbor Pioneer 68, Bedford 62

Ann Arbor Skyline 69, Saline 60

Bad Axe 78, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 73

Baldwin 80, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 20

Bear Lake 48, Walkerville 40

Benzie Central 47, Frankfort 37

Berrien Springs 70, South Haven 60

Big Rapids 65, Stanton Central Montcalm 59

Birmingham Brother Rice 67, Warren De La Salle 53

Blissfield 60, Hudson 51

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 65, Novi Christian 40

Bloomingdale 72, Marcellus 57

Boyne City 60, Grayling 46

Breckenridge 21, Carson City-Crystal 20

Bridgeport 56, Birch Run 16

Bridgman 79, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 59

Brighton 57, Hartland 55, OT

Bronson 57, Union City 43

Brown City 48, Marlette 47

Brownstown Woodhaven 57, Southgate Anderson 32

Burr Oak 46, Tekonsha 38

Burton Bendle 50, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 41

Burton Genesee Christian 80, Lenawee Christian 63

Byron Center 70, Greenville 37

Calhoun Christian 63, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 58

Carrollton 75, St. Louis 44

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 43, Bay City All Saints 38

Cass City 65, Caro 43

Center Line 53, Clawson 24

Chelsea 61, Pinckney 40

Chesaning 69, Byron 47

Climax-Scotts 49, Battle Creek St. Philip 45

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 59, Eastpointe East Detroit 42

Coleman 62, Ashley 34

Concord 68, Springport 34

Coopersville 58, Fruitport 48

Corunna 58, Clio 34

Dearborn Edsel Ford 50, Taylor 40

Dearborn Fordson 40, Wayne Memorial 36

Deckerville 62, Mayville 35

Detroit HFA 61, Detroit University Science 58

Detroit Jalen Rose 69, Canton Prep 54

Detroit Old Redford 49, Ann Arbor Central Academy 47

Detroit Renaissance 104, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 44

Detroit U-D Jesuit 65, Detroit Catholic Central 43

Dexter 55, Ann Arbor Huron 41

Dollar Bay 60, L'Anse 51

Dundee 68, Clinton 62

East Jackson 70, Addison 46

East Lansing 68, DeWitt 52

Eau Claire 75, Lawrence 46

Edwardsburg 55, Vicksburg 52

Elk Rapids 58, Kalkaska 40

Erie-Mason 55, Britton-Deerfield 41

Fennville 54, Lawton 38

Flat Rock 51, Milan 42

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 53, Clarkston 33

Flint Kearsley 72, Fenton 50

Flint Southwestern 75, Burton Atherton 63

Fowler 72, Fulton-Middleton 31

Frankenmuth 67, Saginaw Swan Valley 32

Gabriel Richard Catholic 61, Ann Arbor Greenhills 39

Genesee 65, Dryden 55

Gibraltar Carlson 44, Lincoln Park 38

Goodrich 67, Ortonville Brandon 45

Grand Haven 62, Caledonia 45

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 77, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 34

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 40, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 39

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 65, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 40

Grand Rapids South Christian 71, Wayland Union 44

Grand Rapids West Catholic 51, Allendale 46

Grandville 66, East Kentwood 58

Grandville Calvin Christian 88, Wyoming Godwin Heights 48

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 50, Lutheran Westland 46

Hale 58, Fairview 39

Hamtramck 70, Ecorse 49

Hannahville Indian 56, Ojibwe Charter 42

Hanover-Horton 51, Grass Lake 38

Hemlock 50, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 36

Hillman 52, Posen 41

Holland Christian 59, Spring Lake 48

Homer 75, Reading 57

Hopkins 62, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 59

Howard City Tri-County 73, Grant 61

Howell 62, Novi 48

Hudsonville Unity Christian 77, Hamilton 51

Ionia 44, Charlotte 39

Iron Mountain 53, Gwinn 37

Ishpeming 50, Negaunee 46

Ithaca 64, Millington 42

Jackson Christian 61, North Adams-Jerome 42

Jenison 48, Holland West Ottawa 40

Jonesville 57, Quincy 25

Kent City 74, Hesperia 46

Kinde-North Huron 72, Kingston 55

Kingsley 73, Buckley 24

Lake Fenton 67, Owosso 29

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 69, Cedarville 60

Lansing Catholic 57, Eaton Rapids 48

Lansing Sexton 63, Portland 47

Livonia Stevenson 86, Livonia Churchill 49

Ludington 70, Muskegon Orchard View 39

Mackinaw City 55, Harbor Light Christian 40

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 68, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 63

Maple City Glen Lake 74, Suttons Bay 48

Marshall 59, Coldwater 48

Martin 44, Gobles 30

Mason County Eastern 58, Brethren 57

Merrill 45, St. Charles 38

Mesick 64, Manistee Catholic Central 18

Michigan Center 56, Manchester 37

Midland Dow 50, Bay City Western 42

Monroe 59, Ypsilanti Lincoln 45

Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 60, New Boston Huron 54

Morley-Stanwood 74, White Cloud 54

Mount Morris 61, Montrose 45

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 47, Vestaburg 35

Muskegon 83, Wyoming 41

Muskegon Heights 43, Muskegon Catholic Central 38

New Buffalo 86, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 36

New Lothrop 64, Otisville Lakeville 24

Northville 51, Salem 32

Okemos 66, Holt 64

Olivet 63, Vermontville Maple Valley 33

Onekama 62, Leland 29

Onsted 56, Ida 51

Otsego 54, Plainwell 48

Parchment 73, Delton Kellogg 42

Paw Paw 70, Allegan 61

Perry 52, Lansing Christian 37

Petoskey 70, Alpena 54

Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Laingsburg 48

Pickford 56, Engadine 45

Pinconning 52, Beaverton 43

Pittsford 33, Hillsdale Academy 28

Plymouth Christian 74, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 45

Port Huron Northern 61, Grosse Pointe South 47

Potterville 52, Bath 46

Redford Union 30, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 26

Richmond 49, Almont 39

River Rouge 71, Detroit University Prep 60

Riverview 62, Monroe Jefferson 57

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 56, Oxford 49

Rockford 67, Hudsonville 48

Rogers City 62, Whittemore-Prescott 24

Romulus def. Redford Thurston, forfeit

Rudyard 54, Cheboygan 41

Saginaw 64, Mount Pleasant 54

Saginaw Arthur Hill 62, Saginaw Heritage 50

Saginaw Nouvel 66, Midland Bullock Creek 43

Sanford-Meridian 66, Farwell 32

Saugatuck 54, Galesburg-Augusta 47

Shepherd 53, Gladwin 49

Southfield Christian 77, Livonia Clarenceville 44

Stephenson 53, Carney-Nadeau 37

Sturgis 56, Three Rivers 40

Summerfield 55, Sand Creek 42

Swartz Creek 34, Linden 33

Taylor Trillium Academy 67, Taylor Prep 43

Tecumseh 46, Adrian 38

Traverse City Central 55, Cadillac 40

Traverse City Christian 65, Traverse City Home School 60

Traverse City St. Francis 76, East Jordan 48

Traverse City West 60, Gaylord 42

Trenton 74, Wyandotte Roosevelt 68

Vandercook Lake Jackson 65, Napoleon 59

Vassar 56, Unionville-Sebewaing 36

Wakefield-Marenisco 71, Ontonagon 39

Walled Lake Central 45, Milford 42

Watervliet 52, Coloma 29

Westwood 68, Manistique 35

White Pigeon 54, Hartford 46

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 71, Holland Black River 16

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 72, Zion Christian 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alanson vs. Alba, ccd.

Cassopolis vs. Bangor, ccd.

Dansville vs. Portland St. Patrick, ccd.

Grand River Prep vs. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, ccd.

Newaygo vs. Fremont, ccd.

Owendale-Gagetown vs. Caseville, ccd.

