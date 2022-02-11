BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada Forest Hills Eastern 57, Cedar Springs 45
Adrian Madison 50, Morenci 41
Alanson 67, Wolverine 34
Allen Park 55, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 38
Alma 58, Bay City John Glenn 43
Ann Arbor Pioneer 68, Bedford 62
Ann Arbor Skyline 69, Saline 60
Bad Axe 78, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 73
Baldwin 80, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 20
Bear Lake 48, Walkerville 40
Benzie Central 47, Frankfort 37
Berrien Springs 70, South Haven 60
Big Rapids 65, Stanton Central Montcalm 59
Birmingham Brother Rice 67, Warren De La Salle 53
Blissfield 60, Hudson 51
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 65, Novi Christian 40
Bloomingdale 72, Marcellus 57
Boyne City 60, Grayling 46
Breckenridge 21, Carson City-Crystal 20
Bridgeport 56, Birch Run 16
Bridgman 79, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 59
Brighton 57, Hartland 55, OT
Bronson 57, Union City 43
Brown City 48, Marlette 47
Brownstown Woodhaven 57, Southgate Anderson 32
Burr Oak 46, Tekonsha 38
Burton Bendle 50, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 41
Burton Genesee Christian 80, Lenawee Christian 63
Byron Center 70, Greenville 37
Calhoun Christian 63, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 58
Carrollton 75, St. Louis 44
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 43, Bay City All Saints 38
Cass City 65, Caro 43
Center Line 53, Clawson 24
Chelsea 61, Pinckney 40
Chesaning 69, Byron 47
Climax-Scotts 49, Battle Creek St. Philip 45
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 59, Eastpointe East Detroit 42
Coleman 62, Ashley 34
Concord 68, Springport 34
Coopersville 58, Fruitport 48
Corunna 58, Clio 34
Dearborn Edsel Ford 50, Taylor 40
Dearborn Fordson 40, Wayne Memorial 36
Deckerville 62, Mayville 35
Detroit HFA 61, Detroit University Science 58
Detroit Jalen Rose 69, Canton Prep 54
Detroit Old Redford 49, Ann Arbor Central Academy 47
Detroit Renaissance 104, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 44
Detroit U-D Jesuit 65, Detroit Catholic Central 43
Dexter 55, Ann Arbor Huron 41
Dollar Bay 60, L'Anse 51
Dundee 68, Clinton 62
East Jackson 70, Addison 46
East Lansing 68, DeWitt 52
Eau Claire 75, Lawrence 46
Edwardsburg 55, Vicksburg 52
Elk Rapids 58, Kalkaska 40
Erie-Mason 55, Britton-Deerfield 41
Fennville 54, Lawton 38
Flat Rock 51, Milan 42
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 53, Clarkston 33
Flint Kearsley 72, Fenton 50
Flint Southwestern 75, Burton Atherton 63
Fowler 72, Fulton-Middleton 31
Frankenmuth 67, Saginaw Swan Valley 32
Gabriel Richard Catholic 61, Ann Arbor Greenhills 39
Genesee 65, Dryden 55
Gibraltar Carlson 44, Lincoln Park 38
Goodrich 67, Ortonville Brandon 45
Grand Haven 62, Caledonia 45
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 77, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 34
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 40, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 39
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 65, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 40
Grand Rapids South Christian 71, Wayland Union 44
Grand Rapids West Catholic 51, Allendale 46
Grandville 66, East Kentwood 58
Grandville Calvin Christian 88, Wyoming Godwin Heights 48
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 50, Lutheran Westland 46
Hale 58, Fairview 39
Hamtramck 70, Ecorse 49
Hannahville Indian 56, Ojibwe Charter 42
Hanover-Horton 51, Grass Lake 38
Hemlock 50, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 36
Hillman 52, Posen 41
Holland Christian 59, Spring Lake 48
Homer 75, Reading 57
Hopkins 62, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 59
Howard City Tri-County 73, Grant 61
Howell 62, Novi 48
Hudsonville Unity Christian 77, Hamilton 51
Ionia 44, Charlotte 39
Iron Mountain 53, Gwinn 37
Ishpeming 50, Negaunee 46
Ithaca 64, Millington 42
Jackson Christian 61, North Adams-Jerome 42
Jenison 48, Holland West Ottawa 40
Jonesville 57, Quincy 25
Kent City 74, Hesperia 46
Kinde-North Huron 72, Kingston 55
Kingsley 73, Buckley 24
Lake Fenton 67, Owosso 29
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 69, Cedarville 60
Lansing Catholic 57, Eaton Rapids 48
Lansing Sexton 63, Portland 47
Livonia Stevenson 86, Livonia Churchill 49
Ludington 70, Muskegon Orchard View 39
Mackinaw City 55, Harbor Light Christian 40
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 68, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 63
Maple City Glen Lake 74, Suttons Bay 48
Marshall 59, Coldwater 48
Martin 44, Gobles 30
Mason County Eastern 58, Brethren 57
Merrill 45, St. Charles 38
Mesick 64, Manistee Catholic Central 18
Michigan Center 56, Manchester 37
Midland Dow 50, Bay City Western 42
Monroe 59, Ypsilanti Lincoln 45
Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 60, New Boston Huron 54
Morley-Stanwood 74, White Cloud 54
Mount Morris 61, Montrose 45
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 47, Vestaburg 35
Muskegon 83, Wyoming 41
Muskegon Heights 43, Muskegon Catholic Central 38
New Buffalo 86, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 36
New Lothrop 64, Otisville Lakeville 24
Northville 51, Salem 32
Okemos 66, Holt 64
Olivet 63, Vermontville Maple Valley 33
Onekama 62, Leland 29
Onsted 56, Ida 51
Otsego 54, Plainwell 48
Parchment 73, Delton Kellogg 42
Paw Paw 70, Allegan 61
Perry 52, Lansing Christian 37
Petoskey 70, Alpena 54
Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Laingsburg 48
Pickford 56, Engadine 45
Pinconning 52, Beaverton 43
Pittsford 33, Hillsdale Academy 28
Plymouth Christian 74, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 45
Port Huron Northern 61, Grosse Pointe South 47
Potterville 52, Bath 46
Redford Union 30, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 26
Richmond 49, Almont 39
River Rouge 71, Detroit University Prep 60
Riverview 62, Monroe Jefferson 57
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 56, Oxford 49
Rockford 67, Hudsonville 48
Rogers City 62, Whittemore-Prescott 24
Romulus def. Redford Thurston, forfeit
Rudyard 54, Cheboygan 41
Saginaw 64, Mount Pleasant 54
Saginaw Arthur Hill 62, Saginaw Heritage 50
Saginaw Nouvel 66, Midland Bullock Creek 43
Sanford-Meridian 66, Farwell 32
Saugatuck 54, Galesburg-Augusta 47
Shepherd 53, Gladwin 49
Southfield Christian 77, Livonia Clarenceville 44
Stephenson 53, Carney-Nadeau 37
Sturgis 56, Three Rivers 40
Summerfield 55, Sand Creek 42
Swartz Creek 34, Linden 33
Taylor Trillium Academy 67, Taylor Prep 43
Tecumseh 46, Adrian 38
Traverse City Central 55, Cadillac 40
Traverse City Christian 65, Traverse City Home School 60
Traverse City St. Francis 76, East Jordan 48
Traverse City West 60, Gaylord 42
Trenton 74, Wyandotte Roosevelt 68
Vandercook Lake Jackson 65, Napoleon 59
Vassar 56, Unionville-Sebewaing 36
Wakefield-Marenisco 71, Ontonagon 39
Walled Lake Central 45, Milford 42
Watervliet 52, Coloma 29
Westwood 68, Manistique 35
White Pigeon 54, Hartford 46
Wyoming Potter's House Christian 71, Holland Black River 16
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 72, Zion Christian 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alanson vs. Alba, ccd.
Cassopolis vs. Bangor, ccd.
Dansville vs. Portland St. Patrick, ccd.
Grand River Prep vs. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, ccd.
Newaygo vs. Fremont, ccd.
Owendale-Gagetown vs. Caseville, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/