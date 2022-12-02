GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cavalier 59, North Border 43
Dickinson 74, Kidder County - Steele 20
East Grand Forks, Minn. 52, Grand Forks Central 44
Edgeley/K-M 56, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 50
Edgeley/Kulm Co-op 56, Langdon 49, OT
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 42, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 37
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop, Mont. 64, Mon-Dak 52
Glen Ullin 53, Washburn 35
Grant County/Mott-Regent 45, New England 32
Hatton-Northwood 61, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 45
LaMoure/L-M 62, Lisbon 47
Mandan 66, Sheyenne 58
Midway-Minto 59, Alexander 23
Minot 107, West Fargo 75
South Border 63, Ellendale 41
Wayzata, Minn. 69, Century 56
Westhope/Newburg 44, South Prairie-Max Co-op 34
Wilton-Wing 37, Divide County 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
