PREP FOOTBALL=

Abilene 27, Concordia 8

Andale 60, Rose Hill 7

Andover 45, Arkansas City 27

Atchison 47, KC Sumner 20

Atchison County 14, Jefferson North 6

Attica/Argonia 45, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 0

Axtell 54, Hartford 0

BV West 38, BV North 7

Basehor-Linwood 17, KC Piper 16

Baxter Springs 51, Uniontown 27

Bishop Miege 42, BV Southwest 0

Blue Valley 42, St. James Academy 28

Bucklin 62, Kiowa County 0

Burlingame 54, Lebo 6

Butler, Mo. 30, Fort Scott 8

Cair Paravel 56, Doniphan West 8

Canton-Galva 48, Goessel 0

Centralia 40, Christ Preparatory Academy 0

Centre 52, Southern Coffey 7

Chanute 28, Pittsburg 13

Chaparral 54, Wichita Trinity 41

Cheney 37, Garden Plain 7

Cherryvale 42, Erie 26

Cheylin 60, Weskan 0

Circle 38, Buhler 35

Clifton-Clyde 48, BV Randolph 0

Columbus 47, Afton, Okla. 7

Deerfield 59, Western Plains-Healy 12

Derby 69, Salina South 20

Dighton 38, Rawlins County 12

Douglass 14, Ellinwood 0

Ellsworth 32, Republic County 0

Eureka 12, Neodesha 0

Frontenac 29, Riverton 0

Garden City 77, Wichita North 6

Gardner-Edgerton 56, SM South 6

Girard 38, Pittsburg Colgan 12

Goddard 30, Valley Center 7

Goddard-Eisenhower 47, Salina Central 33

Hays-TMP-Marian 35, Ellis 0

Highland Park 48, KC Schlagle 28

Hill City 62, Trego 14

Hillsboro 21, Nickerson 0

Hoisington 28, Halstead 0

Holcomb 54, Cimarron 6

Holyoke, Colo. 46, Colby 20

Horton 22, McLouth 14

Humboldt 24, Caney Valley 0

Hutchinson 32, Newton 27

Independence 35, Mulvane 25

Inman 42, Sedgwick 24

Jackson Heights 50, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 21

Junction City 42, Dodge City 21

KC Bishop Ward 16, Olpe 13

Lakeside 34, Wilson 12

Leavenworth 61, Topeka West 14

Liberal 53, Emporia 0

Linn 66, Logan/Palco 20

Little River 57, Rural Vista 6

Louisburg 35, Paola 14

Macksville 42, Central Plains 12

Madison/Hamilton 52, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0

Maize 42, Andover Central 14

Maize South 17, Wichita Campus 14

Manhattan 59, Topeka 7

Marion 32, Sterling 14

Marmaton Valley 60, Yates Center 14

McPherson 42, Augusta 7

Meade 48, Hodgeman County 0

Mill Valley 65, SM West 7

Minneapolis 37, Salina Sacred Heart 0

Nemaha Central 71, Royal Valley 15

Ness City 12, St. John 8

Norton 30, Smith Center 20

Olathe East 33, SM East 14

Olathe North 49, SM Northwest 35

Olathe Northwest 28, Lawrence Free State 14

Osage City 44, Burlington 20

Oswego 52, St. Paul 44

Ottawa 68, Baldwin 20

Parsons 39, Labette County 28

Pawnee City, Neb. 65, Wetmore 20

Perry-Lecompton 35, Riverside 12

Pike Valley 30, Lincoln 14

Pleasant Ridge 60, Oskaloosa 20

Pleasanton 44, Northeast-Arma 9

Prairie View 32, Santa Fe Trail 26

Pratt 28, Hesston 14

Pratt Skyline 46, Stafford 24

Quapaw, Okla. 29, Galena 22

Rock Creek 41, St. Mary's 20

Rossville 36, Riley County 15

Russell 27, Plainville 7

SM North 28, Olathe South 21

Scott City 28, Wray, Colo. 0

Shawnee Heights 46, Lansing 16

Solomon 50, Wakefield 16

South Central 32, Sublette 26

Southeast Saline 43, Beloit 6

St. Thomas Aquinas 28, BV Northwest 2

Thunder Ridge 54, Rock Hills 8

Topeka Hayden 43, Silver Lake 10

Topeka Seaman 70, KC Turner 0

Troy 63, Valley Falls 0

Valley Heights 46, Onaga 7

Victoria 60, La Crosse 14

Wallace County 48, Oberlin-Decatur 6

Washburn Rural 28, DeSoto 21

Washington County 52, Frankfort 30

Wellington 49, Clearwater 18

Wellsville 48, Iola 7

West Franklin 24, Central Heights 16

Wichita Bishop Carroll 50, Wichita South 14

Wichita Collegiate 40, El Dorado 14

Wichita East 30, Kapaun Mount Carmel 20

Wichita Independent 54, Fairfield 6

Wichita Sunrise 54, Hutchinson Central Christian 36

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

