BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Academy 80, Discovery Canyon 52

Alamosa 51, Montezuma-Cortez 44

Arapahoe 66, J.K. Mullen 52

Basalt 59, Rifle High School 21

Bear Creek 64, Lakewood 44

Briggsdale 61, Peetz 60

Cedaredge 68, Roaring Fork 52

Centaurus 61, Holy Family 53

Center 52, South Park 44

Cherokee Trail 72, Overland 44

Cheyenne Wells 59, Granada 48

Cotopaxi 50, Sargent 34

Crowley County 71, Las Animas 32

DSST: Green Valley Ranch 78, Addenbrooke Classical 17

Del Norte 84, Trinidad 30

Denver Eagles Christian HomeSchool 76, Loveland Classical 58

Denver SST 69, DSST: College View 22

Douglas County 64, Legend 56

Durango 51, Palisade 39

Eagle Ridge Academy 65, Colorado Academy 51

Eaton 79, Highland 74

Ellicott 56, Rye 40

Evergreen High School 67, Alameda 25

FMHS 44, Grand Junction Central 39

Faith Christian 86, Kent Denver 77

Fleming 74, Weldon Valley 24

Florence def. Atlas, forfeit

Fort Collins 83, Mountain Range 62

Fossil Ridge 79, Horizon 37

Front Range Baptist 66, Beth Eden Baptist 44

Grandview 65, Eaglecrest 54

Greeley West 41, Windsor 39

Haxtun 58, Caliche 50

Hi-Plains 65, Flagler 42

Holly 61, Swink 43

La Veta 68, Walsh 53

Legacy 58, Rocky Mountain 50

Lewis-Palmer 70, Cheyenne Mountain 50

Lone Star 70, Deer Trail 28

Lyons 83, Denver Academy 20

Manitou Springs 62, Lamar 38

McClave 63, Eads 49

Mead 83, Silver Creek 70

Meeker 57, Olathe 32

Merino 52, Akron 48

Monarch 75, Fairview 72

Montrose High School 37, Grand Junction 33

North Fork 61, Gunnison 58

Pine Creek 59, Thornton 16

Plateau Valley 54, De Beque 32

Sanford 73, Crested Butte 40

Sangre De Cristo 53, Creede High School 44

Smoky Hill 80, Cherry Creek 75, OT

South Baca 44, Primero 39

Steamboat Springs 55, Delta 39

Stratton 59, Byers 55

Strive Prep - SMART Academy 44, STEM 32

The Vanguard School 70, Buena Vista 44

Vail Mountain School 67, North Park 36

Wiggins 46, Yuma 33

Woodland Park 54, St. Mary's 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you