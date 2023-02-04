BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Academy 80, Discovery Canyon 52
Alamosa 51, Montezuma-Cortez 44
Arapahoe 66, J.K. Mullen 52
Basalt 59, Rifle High School 21
Bear Creek 64, Lakewood 44
Briggsdale 61, Peetz 60
Cedaredge 68, Roaring Fork 52
Centaurus 61, Holy Family 53
Center 52, South Park 44
Cherokee Trail 72, Overland 44
Cheyenne Wells 59, Granada 48
Cotopaxi 50, Sargent 34
Crowley County 71, Las Animas 32
DSST: Green Valley Ranch 78, Addenbrooke Classical 17
Del Norte 84, Trinidad 30
Denver Eagles Christian HomeSchool 76, Loveland Classical 58
Denver SST 69, DSST: College View 22
Douglas County 64, Legend 56
Durango 51, Palisade 39
Eagle Ridge Academy 65, Colorado Academy 51
Eaton 79, Highland 74
Ellicott 56, Rye 40
Evergreen High School 67, Alameda 25
FMHS 44, Grand Junction Central 39
Faith Christian 86, Kent Denver 77
Fleming 74, Weldon Valley 24
Florence def. Atlas, forfeit
Fort Collins 83, Mountain Range 62
Fossil Ridge 79, Horizon 37
Front Range Baptist 66, Beth Eden Baptist 44
Grandview 65, Eaglecrest 54
Greeley West 41, Windsor 39
Haxtun 58, Caliche 50
Hi-Plains 65, Flagler 42
Holly 61, Swink 43
La Veta 68, Walsh 53
Legacy 58, Rocky Mountain 50
Lewis-Palmer 70, Cheyenne Mountain 50
Lone Star 70, Deer Trail 28
Lyons 83, Denver Academy 20
Manitou Springs 62, Lamar 38
McClave 63, Eads 49
Mead 83, Silver Creek 70
Meeker 57, Olathe 32
Merino 52, Akron 48
Monarch 75, Fairview 72
Montrose High School 37, Grand Junction 33
North Fork 61, Gunnison 58
Pine Creek 59, Thornton 16
Plateau Valley 54, De Beque 32
Sanford 73, Crested Butte 40
Sangre De Cristo 53, Creede High School 44
Smoky Hill 80, Cherry Creek 75, OT
South Baca 44, Primero 39
Steamboat Springs 55, Delta 39
Stratton 59, Byers 55
Strive Prep - SMART Academy 44, STEM 32
The Vanguard School 70, Buena Vista 44
Vail Mountain School 67, North Park 36
Wiggins 46, Yuma 33
Woodland Park 54, St. Mary's 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
