GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaver 70, San Juan Blanding 36
Canyon View 60, Grand County 23
Cedar Valley 60, Payson 56
Cottonwood 57, Tooele 43
Fremont 71, Clearfield 31
Highland 81, East 35
Kanab 59, Enterprise 42
Layton 47, Weber 39
Lehi 53, Mountain View 42
Lone Peak, Mont. 59, American Fork 21
Olympus 61, Park City 25
Parowan 51, South Sevier 50
Provo 51, Spanish Fork 38
Rich County 56, Altamont 24
Salem Hills 56, Maple Mountain 42
Skyline 48, Murray 38
Skyridge 75, Corner Canyon 63
Springville 60, Wasatch 37
Stansbury 44, Uintah 42
Syracuse 59, Farmington 50
Tabiona 51, Manila 34
Timpanogos 55, Orem 20
Timpview 77, Alta 22
West 72, Taylorsville 53
Westlake 50, Pleasant Grove 38
Whitehorse 58, Pinnacle 13
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
