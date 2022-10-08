PREP FOOTBALL=

Bingham 48, West Jordan 0

Bountiful 24, Northridge 16

Box Elder 37, Bonneville 8

Canyon View 21, Richfield 7

Cokeville, Wyo. 26, Rich County 12

Delta 61, Grand County 7

Desert Hills 52, Cedar City 13

Dixie 24, Crimson Cliffs 19

Duchesne 52, North Sevier 0

Emery 48, American Leadership 0

Herriman 35, Copper Hills 7

Hunter 28, Cyprus 14

Juab 51, Carbon 0

Layton Christian Academy def. Gunnison Valley, forfeit

Mountain Crest 41, Bear River 13

Park City 28, Skyline 15

Provo 42, Wasatch 13

Ridgeline 13, Logan 10

Riverton 38, Mountain Ridge 13

Sky View 3, Green Canyon 0

Snow Canyon 56, Pine View 14

South Summit 37, Judge Memorial 0

West 35, Kearns 7

Woods Cross 31, Viewmont 19

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you