PREP FOOTBALL=
Bingham 48, West Jordan 0
Bountiful 24, Northridge 16
Box Elder 37, Bonneville 8
Canyon View 21, Richfield 7
Cokeville, Wyo. 26, Rich County 12
Delta 61, Grand County 7
Desert Hills 52, Cedar City 13
Dixie 24, Crimson Cliffs 19
Duchesne 52, North Sevier 0
Emery 48, American Leadership 0
Herriman 35, Copper Hills 7
Hunter 28, Cyprus 14
Juab 51, Carbon 0
Layton Christian Academy def. Gunnison Valley, forfeit
Mountain Crest 41, Bear River 13
Park City 28, Skyline 15
Provo 42, Wasatch 13
Ridgeline 13, Logan 10
Riverton 38, Mountain Ridge 13
Sky View 3, Green Canyon 0
Snow Canyon 56, Pine View 14
South Summit 37, Judge Memorial 0
West 35, Kearns 7
Woods Cross 31, Viewmont 19
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
