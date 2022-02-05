GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arete-Mesa Prep 66, San Tan Charter 35

Arizona College Preparatory 52, Ben Franklin 36

Bagdad 38, Mountainside 10

Bradshaw Mountain 32, Lee Williams High School 29

Camp Verde 60, Chino Valley 48

Canyon View 46, Verrado 33

Casteel High School 47, Higley 31

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 60, Tempe McClintock 58

Chandler Seton 61, American Leadership-Queen Creek 31

Chinle 46, Tuba City 45

Combs 37, Vista Grande 35

Desert Edge 52, Phoenix Goldwater 17

Eastmark 50, Chandler Valley Christian 35

Flagstaff 61, Prescott 26

Flagstaff Coconino 54, Cottonwood Mingus 44

Ft. Thomas 57, Cibecue 28

Gilbert Christian 57, American Leadership-Gilbert 24

Gilbert Classical Academy 43, Highland Prep 22

Gilbert Leading Edge 67, Winkelman Hayden 11

Glendale Deer Valley 55, Cactus 20

Goodyear Millenium 54, La Joya Community 18

Holbrook 44, Lakeside Blue Ridge 25

Kingman 55, Tonopah Valley 21

Mesa Mountain View 53, Tucson Rincon 50

Morenci 51, Tombstone 18

Paradise Honors 53, Youngker High School 29

Peoria 60, Scottsdale Notre Dame 58

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 52, Peoria Centennial 24

Phoenix Arcadia 53, Paradise Valley 35

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 65, Mohave Valley River Valley 14

Phoenix Bourgade 44, Wickenburg 28

Phoenix Cortez 53, Apache Junction 26

Phoenix Country Day 61, Phoenix Christian 29

Phoenix North Canyon 54, Phoenix Washington 17

Phoenix Shadow Mountain 50, Phoenix Greenway 45

Phoenix St. Mary's 48, Phoenix Thunderbird 26

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 40, Glendale Prep 31

Pima 71, Willcox 10

Poston Butte 59, Scottsdale Coronado 13

Pusch Ridge Christian 38, Benson 33

Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 41, Globe 33

Rancho Solano Prep 35, Chandler Prep 29

Safford 53, Tucson Empire 46

Salome 48, Mohave Accelerated 32

San Carlos 81, Tucson Santa Rita 35

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 50, Phoenix Horizon 46

Scottsdale Prep 48, Glendale North Pointe 10

Scottsdale Saguaro 77, Tempe Marcos de Niza 6

Sierra Linda 53, Phoenix Central 47

Snowflake 66, Payson 32

St. Augustine Catholic 51, San Miguel 21

St. David 43, Tucson Desert Christian 27

Thatcher 60, Coolidge 41

Trivium Prep 24, Heritage Academy - Laveen 11

Tucson Amphitheater 54, Douglas 39

Tucson Catalina Foothills 67, Nogales 53

Tucson Palo Verde 44, Tucson Catalina Magnet 28

Tucson Pueblo 44, Tucson Canyon del Oro 39

Tucson Sahuaro 70, Tucson Cholla 15

Willow Canyon 47, West Point 18

Winslow 42, Show Low 35

Yuma Catholic 72, Odyssey Institute 40

Yuma Cibola 65, Perry 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lourdes Catholic vs. Tucson Immaculate Heart, ccd.

Phoenix Camelback vs. Metro Tech, ccd.

San Manuel vs. Sells Tohono O'Odham, ccd.

Sedona Red Rock vs. Desert Heights Prep, ccd.

Sequoia Pathway vs. Horizon Honors, ccd.

Tanque Verde vs. Tucson Sabino, ccd.

