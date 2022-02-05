GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arete-Mesa Prep 66, San Tan Charter 35
Arizona College Preparatory 52, Ben Franklin 36
Bagdad 38, Mountainside 10
Bradshaw Mountain 32, Lee Williams High School 29
Camp Verde 60, Chino Valley 48
Canyon View 46, Verrado 33
Casteel High School 47, Higley 31
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 60, Tempe McClintock 58
Chandler Seton 61, American Leadership-Queen Creek 31
Chinle 46, Tuba City 45
Combs 37, Vista Grande 35
Desert Edge 52, Phoenix Goldwater 17
Eastmark 50, Chandler Valley Christian 35
Flagstaff 61, Prescott 26
Flagstaff Coconino 54, Cottonwood Mingus 44
Ft. Thomas 57, Cibecue 28
Gilbert Christian 57, American Leadership-Gilbert 24
Gilbert Classical Academy 43, Highland Prep 22
Gilbert Leading Edge 67, Winkelman Hayden 11
Glendale Deer Valley 55, Cactus 20
Goodyear Millenium 54, La Joya Community 18
Holbrook 44, Lakeside Blue Ridge 25
Kingman 55, Tonopah Valley 21
Mesa Mountain View 53, Tucson Rincon 50
Morenci 51, Tombstone 18
Paradise Honors 53, Youngker High School 29
Peoria 60, Scottsdale Notre Dame 58
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 52, Peoria Centennial 24
Phoenix Arcadia 53, Paradise Valley 35
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 65, Mohave Valley River Valley 14
Phoenix Bourgade 44, Wickenburg 28
Phoenix Cortez 53, Apache Junction 26
Phoenix Country Day 61, Phoenix Christian 29
Phoenix North Canyon 54, Phoenix Washington 17
Phoenix Shadow Mountain 50, Phoenix Greenway 45
Phoenix St. Mary's 48, Phoenix Thunderbird 26
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 40, Glendale Prep 31
Pima 71, Willcox 10
Poston Butte 59, Scottsdale Coronado 13
Pusch Ridge Christian 38, Benson 33
Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 41, Globe 33
Rancho Solano Prep 35, Chandler Prep 29
Safford 53, Tucson Empire 46
Salome 48, Mohave Accelerated 32
San Carlos 81, Tucson Santa Rita 35
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 50, Phoenix Horizon 46
Scottsdale Prep 48, Glendale North Pointe 10
Scottsdale Saguaro 77, Tempe Marcos de Niza 6
Sierra Linda 53, Phoenix Central 47
Snowflake 66, Payson 32
St. Augustine Catholic 51, San Miguel 21
St. David 43, Tucson Desert Christian 27
Thatcher 60, Coolidge 41
Trivium Prep 24, Heritage Academy - Laveen 11
Tucson Amphitheater 54, Douglas 39
Tucson Catalina Foothills 67, Nogales 53
Tucson Palo Verde 44, Tucson Catalina Magnet 28
Tucson Pueblo 44, Tucson Canyon del Oro 39
Tucson Sahuaro 70, Tucson Cholla 15
Willow Canyon 47, West Point 18
Winslow 42, Show Low 35
Yuma Catholic 72, Odyssey Institute 40
Yuma Cibola 65, Perry 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lourdes Catholic vs. Tucson Immaculate Heart, ccd.
Phoenix Camelback vs. Metro Tech, ccd.
San Manuel vs. Sells Tohono O'Odham, ccd.
Sedona Red Rock vs. Desert Heights Prep, ccd.
Sequoia Pathway vs. Horizon Honors, ccd.
Tanque Verde vs. Tucson Sabino, ccd.
