GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ansonia 49, Newton Local 48

Ashtabula Edgewood 66, Beachwood 63

Ashville Teays Valley 67, Circleville Logan Elm 46

Baltimore Liberty Union 60, Amanda-Clearcreek 48

Bellevue 48, Sandusky 32

Bellville Clear Fork 54, Sparta Highland 26

Berlin Center Western Reserve 60, McDonald 37

Bloomdale Elmwood 44, Tontogany Otsego 20

Bryan 52, Archbold 34

Bucyrus 43, Attica Seneca E. 27

Bucyrus Wynford 45, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 39

Burton Berkshire 39, Brooklyn 32

Caledonia River Valley 63, Galion 13

Castalia Margaretta 40, Oak Harbor 29

Chagrin Falls 59, Painesville Harvey 29

Cin. College Prep. 51, Cin. Gamble Montessori 46

Circleville 32, Bloom-Carroll 30

Cols. Northland 63, Cols. Whetstone 56, OT

Corning Miller 30, Fairfield Christian 29

Cuyahoga Hts. 55, Orwell Grand Valley 32

Delaware Buckeye Valley 55, Cols. Wellington 11

Delta 32, Metamora Evergreen 25

Dublin Coffman 61, Cols. Upper Arlington 33

Dublin Jerome 52, Lewis Center Olentangy 42

Dublin Scioto 51, Delaware Hayes 34

Elmore Woodmore 48, Genoa Area 18

Fostoria 68, Rossford 20

Gahanna Lincoln 48, Grove City 42

Gates Mills Hawken 64, Ashtabula Lakeside 31

Granville 62, Newark Licking Valley 11

Granville Christian 45, Shekinah Christian 38

Hilliard Darby 55, Thomas Worthington 45

Huron 51, Willard 44

Independence 48, Mantua Crestwood 39

Kirtland 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 41

Lakeside Danbury 67, Tiffin Calvert 29

Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 28

Liberty Center 51, Wauseon 28

Marion Pleasant 45, Marion Harding 29

Marysville 72, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 39, Upper Sandusky 33, OT

New Albany 42, Pickerington N. 34

Newark Cath. 59, Heath 36

Norwalk 52, Tiffin Columbian 37

Oberlin Firelands 74, Sullivan Black River 66

Orange 37, Geneva 32

Perry 55, Chesterland W. Geauga 42

Pickerington Cent. 64, Lancaster 38

Port Clinton 58, Milan Edison 29

Powell Olentangy Liberty 47, Hilliard Davidson 12

Reynoldsburg 55, Grove City Cent. Crossing 9

Rocky River Magnificat 62, Strongsville 46

Sandusky Perkins 62, Clyde 36

Shelby 58, Ontario 29

Stow-Munroe Falls 34, Macedonia Nordonia 24

Sugar Grove Berne Union 47, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 34

Sycamore Mohawk 49, Carey 42

Sylvania Southview 59, Maumee 30

Tol. Christian 57, Northwood 21

Utica 46, Hebron Lakewood 33

Westerville S. 60, Canal Winchester 37

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Napoleon 21

Wickliffe 40, Rocky River Lutheran W. 34

Worthington Kilbourne 49, Cols. Franklin Hts. 34

Zanesville 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 27

Zanesville Rosecrans 54, Grove City Christian 36

