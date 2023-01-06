GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ansonia 49, Newton Local 48
Ashtabula Edgewood 66, Beachwood 63
Ashville Teays Valley 67, Circleville Logan Elm 46
Baltimore Liberty Union 60, Amanda-Clearcreek 48
Bellevue 48, Sandusky 32
Bellville Clear Fork 54, Sparta Highland 26
Berlin Center Western Reserve 60, McDonald 37
Bloomdale Elmwood 44, Tontogany Otsego 20
Bryan 52, Archbold 34
Bucyrus 43, Attica Seneca E. 27
Bucyrus Wynford 45, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 39
Burton Berkshire 39, Brooklyn 32
Caledonia River Valley 63, Galion 13
Castalia Margaretta 40, Oak Harbor 29
Chagrin Falls 59, Painesville Harvey 29
Cin. College Prep. 51, Cin. Gamble Montessori 46
Circleville 32, Bloom-Carroll 30
Cols. Northland 63, Cols. Whetstone 56, OT
Corning Miller 30, Fairfield Christian 29
Cuyahoga Hts. 55, Orwell Grand Valley 32
Delaware Buckeye Valley 55, Cols. Wellington 11
Delta 32, Metamora Evergreen 25
Dublin Coffman 61, Cols. Upper Arlington 33
Dublin Jerome 52, Lewis Center Olentangy 42
Dublin Scioto 51, Delaware Hayes 34
Elmore Woodmore 48, Genoa Area 18
Fostoria 68, Rossford 20
Gahanna Lincoln 48, Grove City 42
Gates Mills Hawken 64, Ashtabula Lakeside 31
Granville 62, Newark Licking Valley 11
Granville Christian 45, Shekinah Christian 38
Hilliard Darby 55, Thomas Worthington 45
Huron 51, Willard 44
Independence 48, Mantua Crestwood 39
Kirtland 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 41
Lakeside Danbury 67, Tiffin Calvert 29
Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 28
Liberty Center 51, Wauseon 28
Marion Pleasant 45, Marion Harding 29
Marysville 72, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 39, Upper Sandusky 33, OT
New Albany 42, Pickerington N. 34
Newark Cath. 59, Heath 36
Norwalk 52, Tiffin Columbian 37
Oberlin Firelands 74, Sullivan Black River 66
Orange 37, Geneva 32
Perry 55, Chesterland W. Geauga 42
Pickerington Cent. 64, Lancaster 38
Port Clinton 58, Milan Edison 29
Powell Olentangy Liberty 47, Hilliard Davidson 12
Reynoldsburg 55, Grove City Cent. Crossing 9
Rocky River Magnificat 62, Strongsville 46
Sandusky Perkins 62, Clyde 36
Shelby 58, Ontario 29
Stow-Munroe Falls 34, Macedonia Nordonia 24
Sugar Grove Berne Union 47, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 34
Sycamore Mohawk 49, Carey 42
Sylvania Southview 59, Maumee 30
Tol. Christian 57, Northwood 21
Utica 46, Hebron Lakewood 33
Westerville S. 60, Canal Winchester 37
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Napoleon 21
Wickliffe 40, Rocky River Lutheran W. 34
Worthington Kilbourne 49, Cols. Franklin Hts. 34
Zanesville 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 27
Zanesville Rosecrans 54, Grove City Christian 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
