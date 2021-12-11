BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Falls 73, South Fremont 62

Bishop Kelly 58, Columbia 29

Buhl 58, Fruitland 50

Castleford 64, Jackpot, Nev. 20

Emmett 73, Ontario, Ore. 23

Firth 54, Aberdeen 41

Garden Valley 76, Meadows Valley 20

Glenns Ferry 63, Wilder 29

Horseshoe Bend 56, Notus 33

Kamiah 71, Clearwater Valley 24

Kellogg 51, Bigfork, Mont. 42

Lewiston 59, Lakeland 51

McCall-Donnelly 51, Nyssa, Ore. 23

Murtaugh 53, Hansen 51

N. Fremont 43, Bear Lake 37

Preston 56, Vallivue 39

Shelley 28, Minico 25

Sho-Ban 76, Mackay 41

Shoshone 50, Gooding 40

Soda Springs 35, Declo 27

Timberline-Weippe 40, Deary 27

Vale, Ore. 61, Weiser 37

Watersprings 41, N. Gem 31

West Side 46, Grace 39

Bridger Valley Tournament=

Ririe 74, Wind River, Wyo. 70

Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament=

Echo, Ore. 57, Tri-Valley 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cascade vs. Hagerman, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

