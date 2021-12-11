BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Falls 73, South Fremont 62
Bishop Kelly 58, Columbia 29
Buhl 58, Fruitland 50
Castleford 64, Jackpot, Nev. 20
Emmett 73, Ontario, Ore. 23
Firth 54, Aberdeen 41
Garden Valley 76, Meadows Valley 20
Glenns Ferry 63, Wilder 29
Horseshoe Bend 56, Notus 33
Kamiah 71, Clearwater Valley 24
Kellogg 51, Bigfork, Mont. 42
Lewiston 59, Lakeland 51
McCall-Donnelly 51, Nyssa, Ore. 23
Murtaugh 53, Hansen 51
N. Fremont 43, Bear Lake 37
Preston 56, Vallivue 39
Shelley 28, Minico 25
Sho-Ban 76, Mackay 41
Shoshone 50, Gooding 40
Soda Springs 35, Declo 27
Timberline-Weippe 40, Deary 27
Vale, Ore. 61, Weiser 37
Watersprings 41, N. Gem 31
West Side 46, Grace 39
Bridger Valley Tournament=
Ririe 74, Wind River, Wyo. 70
Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament=
Echo, Ore. 57, Tri-Valley 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cascade vs. Hagerman, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/