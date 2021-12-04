GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 51, Kenesaw 37

Anselmo-Merna 68, Sandhills Valley 29

Ansley-Litchfield 47, Hi-Line 37

Axtell 51, Bertrand 24

Beatrice 45, Nebraska City 15

Bloomfield 54, Tri County Northeast 48

Blue Hill 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 33

Boone Central 55, Hartington Cedar Catholic 48

Bridgeport 78, Perkins County 34

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 61, Hampton 26

CWC 37, Summerland 35

Cambridge 53, Wauneta-Palisade 43

Central Valley 56, Stuart 48

Creighton 44, West Holt 41

Crofton 57, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 29

Cross County 42, Shelby/Rising City 14

Diller-Odell 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33

Douglas County West 56, Schuyler 11

Elgin Public/Pope John 66, Niobrara/Verdigre 60

Elkhorn 56, Bennington 47

Elkhorn Valley 50, Neligh-Oakdale 15

Falls City Sacred Heart 72, Sterling 45

Frankfort, Kan. 57, Pawnee City 17

Franklin 56, Shelton 10

Garden County 54, Brady 31

Gibbon 25, Central City 23

Gordon/Rushville 74, Hemingford 46

Guardian Angels 66, Wisner-Pilger 31

Hastings 39, Crete 36

Hay Springs 45, Cody-Kilgore 27

Heartland 34, Wilber-Clatonia 29

Hershey 56, Gothenburg 45

High Plains Community 36, Giltner 35

Howells/Dodge 50, Stanton 46, OT

Humphrey St. Francis 78, Palmer 12

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52, Clarkson/Leigh 48

Hyannis 47, Creek Valley 30

Kearney Catholic 47, Sutton 32

Kimball 46, Leyton 42

Lawrence-Nelson 47, Red Cloud 34

Maywood-Hayes Center 47, Wallace 36

Mead 56, Johnson County Central 47

Milford 50, Fillmore Central 38

Morrill 50, Potter-Dix 25

Nebraska Christian 61, St. Edward 0

Norris 60, Freeman 15

North Central 57, Burwell 35

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39, Cornerstone Christian 15

Omaha Roncalli 45, Omaha Concordia 30

Ord 38, Ainsworth 37

Osceola 33, Exeter/Milligan 26

Osmond 65, Randolph 22

Overton 53, Loomis 44

Paxton 43, Medicine Valley 40, OT

Plainview 53, Wausa 35

Pleasanton 48, Arcadia-Loup City 31

Raymond Central 60, Aquinas 45

Sandhills/Thedford 62, Maxwell 25

Silver Lake 30, Deshler 25

Southern 44, Palmyra 24

Southern Valley 38, Elm Creek 31

St. Mary's 69, Riverside 23

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 34, Wilcox-Hildreth 24

Syracuse 56, Falls City 23

Wahoo 54, Aurora 29

Waverly 46, Grand Island Northwest 34

Wayne 46, Battle Creek 42

Wynot 58, Winside 13

Yuma, Colo. 50, Dundy County-Stratton 31

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament=

Championship=

Elmwood-Murdock 40, Nebraska City Lourdes 31

Consolation=

Lincoln Christian 32, Yutan 30

Western Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Alliance 47, Sterling, Colo. 28

Gering 90, Arvada, Colo. 17

Semifinal=

Scottsbluff 59, Mitchell 50

Sidney 50, Chadron 32

