GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 51, Kenesaw 37
Anselmo-Merna 68, Sandhills Valley 29
Ansley-Litchfield 47, Hi-Line 37
Axtell 51, Bertrand 24
Beatrice 45, Nebraska City 15
Bloomfield 54, Tri County Northeast 48
Blue Hill 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 33
Boone Central 55, Hartington Cedar Catholic 48
Bridgeport 78, Perkins County 34
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 61, Hampton 26
CWC 37, Summerland 35
Cambridge 53, Wauneta-Palisade 43
Central Valley 56, Stuart 48
Creighton 44, West Holt 41
Crofton 57, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 29
Cross County 42, Shelby/Rising City 14
Diller-Odell 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33
Douglas County West 56, Schuyler 11
Elgin Public/Pope John 66, Niobrara/Verdigre 60
Elkhorn 56, Bennington 47
Elkhorn Valley 50, Neligh-Oakdale 15
Falls City Sacred Heart 72, Sterling 45
Frankfort, Kan. 57, Pawnee City 17
Franklin 56, Shelton 10
Garden County 54, Brady 31
Gibbon 25, Central City 23
Gordon/Rushville 74, Hemingford 46
Guardian Angels 66, Wisner-Pilger 31
Hastings 39, Crete 36
Hay Springs 45, Cody-Kilgore 27
Heartland 34, Wilber-Clatonia 29
Hershey 56, Gothenburg 45
High Plains Community 36, Giltner 35
Howells/Dodge 50, Stanton 46, OT
Humphrey St. Francis 78, Palmer 12
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52, Clarkson/Leigh 48
Hyannis 47, Creek Valley 30
Kearney Catholic 47, Sutton 32
Kimball 46, Leyton 42
Lawrence-Nelson 47, Red Cloud 34
Maywood-Hayes Center 47, Wallace 36
Mead 56, Johnson County Central 47
Milford 50, Fillmore Central 38
Morrill 50, Potter-Dix 25
Nebraska Christian 61, St. Edward 0
Norris 60, Freeman 15
Norris 60, Freeman, Wash. 14
North Central 57, Burwell 35
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39, Cornerstone Christian 15
Omaha Roncalli 45, Omaha Concordia 30
Ord 38, Ainsworth 37
Osceola 33, Exeter/Milligan 26
Osmond 65, Randolph 22
Overton 53, Loomis 44
Paxton 43, Medicine Valley 40, OT
Plainview 53, Wausa 35
Pleasanton 48, Arcadia-Loup City 31
Raymond Central 60, Aquinas 45
Sandhills/Thedford 62, Maxwell 25
Silver Lake 30, Deshler 25
Southern 44, Palmyra 24
Southern Valley 38, Elm Creek 31
St. Mary's 69, Riverside 23
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 34, Wilcox-Hildreth 24
Syracuse 56, Falls City 23
Wahoo 54, Aurora 29
Waverly 46, Grand Island Northwest 34
Wayne 46, Battle Creek 42
Wynot 58, Winside 13
Yuma, Colo. 50, Dundy County-Stratton 31
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament=
Championship=
Elmwood-Murdock 40, Nebraska City Lourdes 31
Consolation=
Lincoln Christian 32, Yutan 30
Western Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Alliance 47, Sterling, Colo. 28
Gering 90, Arvada, Colo. 17
Semifinal=
Scottsbluff 59, Mitchell 50
Sidney 50, Chadron 32
