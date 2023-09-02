PREP FOOTBALL=
Abilene 28, Marysville 14
Alma, Neb. 74, Thunder Ridge 52
Andale 75, Wellington 28
Andover Central 20, Buhler 14
Ashland 32, Cunningham 22
Atchison 48, Ottawa 42
Attica/Argonia 48, Norwich 0
Axtell 60, Cair Paravel 44
BV Northwest 30, St. James Academy 21
BV Southwest 33, Blue Valley 19
Baxter Springs 58, Southeast 0
Belle Plaine 32, Douglass 8
Bishop Miege 54, BV North 14
Blue Valley Randolph 40, St. Paul 30
Burden Central 62, Sedan 16
Burlingame 49, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0
Burlington 50, Santa Fe Trail 44
Caney Valley 50, Erie 6
Central Plains 56, Ness City 14
Centralia 18, Valley Heights 16
Centre 74, Burrton 27
Chanute 42, Augusta 21
Chapman 14, Concordia 13
Cheney 34, Kingman 7
Cherryvale 12, Eureka 8
Chetopa 78, Altoona-Midway 33
Cheylin 50, Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 0
Clay Center 19, Wamego 7
Clearwater 33, El Dorado 6
Clifton-Clyde 50, Hanover 8
Colby 32, Ulysses 8
Council Grove 26, Central Heights 7
DeSoto 42, Lansing 21
Deerfield 51, Triplains-Brewster 18
Dodge City 13, Wichita West 8
Elkhart 28, Boise City, Okla. 22
Ellinwood 42, Syracuse 0
Ellsworth 22, Beloit 14
Eudora 48, Baldwin 7
Frankfort 38, Chase County 20
Garden Plain 20, Conway Springs 14
Girard 32, Columbus 8
Goddard 46, Wichita Campus 8
Goddard-Eisenhower 7, Hutchinson 3
Great Bend 29, McPherson 16
Halstead 47, Smoky Valley 8
Hays 20, Junction City 14, OT
Hays-TMP-Marian 42, Oakley 0
Herington 54, Wakefield 20
Hiawatha 14, Royal Valley 13
Highland Park 33, KC Wyandotte 7
Hillsboro 40, Haven 38
Hodgeman County 56, South Gray 8
Hoisington 39, Hesston 7
Hoxie 47, Trego 0
Hugoton 52, Southwestern Hts. 0
Humboldt 78, Fredonia 0
Hutchinson Central Christian 44, Pretty Prairie 6
Independence 7, KC Bishop Ward 6
Ingalls 55, Greeley County 18
Iola 50, Osawatomie 14
Jackson Heights 42, Horton 6
Jefferson North 62, Pleasant Ridge 0
KC Washington 39, KC Sumner 20
Kinsley 20, Victoria 14
La Crosse 26, Otis-Bison 0
Labette County 40, Circle 28
Lakeside 70, Linn 56
Lawrence 41, Olathe South 22
Leavenworth 46, KC Turner 6
Liberal 23, Holcomb 17
Little River 42, Canton-Galva 40
Logan/Palco 48, Stockton 18
Louisburg 48, Rogers Heritage, Ark. 14
Lyndon 54, Lebo 0
Macksville 48, St. John 0
Madison 56, Hartford 0
Maize 43, Topeka 0
Maize South 48, Andover 27
Manhattan 33, Derby 19
Marion 46, Inman 22
Marmaton Valley 50, Oswego 0
McLouth 30, Onaga 26
Meade 22, South Central 14
Mill Valley 42, Olathe Northwest 13
Minneapolis 59, Republic County 0
Minneola 68, Kiowa County 14
Moundridge 32, Ell-Saline 6
Mulvane 28, Coffeyville 25
Nemaha Central 31, Holton 6
Neodesha 41, Bluestem 0
Nickerson 6, Lyons 0
Norton 37, Plainville 18
Olathe North 42, Olathe East 14
Osage City 48, Mission Valley 7
Osborne 28, Hill City 16
Oskaloosa 14, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 8
Oxford 46, Flinthills 0
Paola 34, Fort Scott 28
Parsons 42, Prairie View 8
Pawnee Heights 47, Moscow 20
Pittsburg 54, Emporia 28
Pittsburg Colgan 27, Frontenac 20
Pleasanton 13, Uniontown 8
Pratt 48, Larned 12
Riverside 13, Jefferson West 6
Riverton 35, Galena 8
Rock Hills 32, St John's Beloit 30
Rossville 30, St. Mary's 22
Rural Vista 44, Solomon 18
Russell 47, Ellis 28
SM North 43, SM South 42, OT
SM Northwest 48, SM West 6
Sabetha 30, Perry-Lecompton 0
Salina Central 54, Salina South 28
Scott City 49, Cimarron 13
Shawnee Heights 42, KC Piper 0
Silver Lake 40, Riley County 24
Smith Center 28, Phillipsburg 20
South Barber 44, Pratt Skyline 28
South Sumner 50, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0
Southeast Saline 26, Rock Creek 7
Spring Hill 43, Bonner Springs 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 49, BV West 42
Stafford 51, Fairfield 8
Sterling 46, Remington 6
Sylvan Grove 36, Lincoln 24
Tonganoxie 34, Basehor-Linwood 20
Topeka Hayden 41, Olpe 7
Topeka Seaman 76, Topeka West 6
Valley Center 20, Newton 6
Wabaunsee 46, Troy 28
Washburn Rural 26, Wichita East 25
Washington County 46, Doniphan West 0
Waverly 54, Southern Coffey 6
Wellsville 40, Anderson County 12
Weskan 38, Golden Plains 19
West Elk 70, Udall 8
West Franklin 42, Northern Heights 0
Wichita Collegiate 35, Rose Hill 0
Wichita County 54, Wheatland-Grinnell 0
Wichita Heights 20, Garden City 19
Wichita Home School 42, Veritas Christian 12
Wichita Northwest 58, Wichita Bishop Carroll 7
Wichita Southeast 48, Wichita North 0
Wichita Trinity 36, Salina Sacred Heart 26
Winfield 56, Arkansas City 39
Wray, Colo. 52, Goodland 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.