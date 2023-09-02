PREP FOOTBALL=

Abilene 28, Marysville 14

Alma, Neb. 74, Thunder Ridge 52

Andale 75, Wellington 28

Andover Central 20, Buhler 14

Ashland 32, Cunningham 22

Atchison 48, Ottawa 42

Attica/Argonia 48, Norwich 0

Axtell 60, Cair Paravel 44

BV Northwest 30, St. James Academy 21

BV Southwest 33, Blue Valley 19

Baxter Springs 58, Southeast 0

Belle Plaine 32, Douglass 8

Bishop Miege 54, BV North 14

Blue Valley Randolph 40, St. Paul 30

Burden Central 62, Sedan 16

Burlingame 49, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0

Burlington 50, Santa Fe Trail 44

Caney Valley 50, Erie 6

Central Plains 56, Ness City 14

Centralia 18, Valley Heights 16

Centre 74, Burrton 27

Chanute 42, Augusta 21

Chapman 14, Concordia 13

Cheney 34, Kingman 7

Cherryvale 12, Eureka 8

Chetopa 78, Altoona-Midway 33

Cheylin 50, Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 0

Clay Center 19, Wamego 7

Clearwater 33, El Dorado 6

Clifton-Clyde 50, Hanover 8

Colby 32, Ulysses 8

Council Grove 26, Central Heights 7

DeSoto 42, Lansing 21

Deerfield 51, Triplains-Brewster 18

Dodge City 13, Wichita West 8

Elkhart 28, Boise City, Okla. 22

Ellinwood 42, Syracuse 0

Ellsworth 22, Beloit 14

Eudora 48, Baldwin 7

Frankfort 38, Chase County 20

Garden Plain 20, Conway Springs 14

Girard 32, Columbus 8

Goddard 46, Wichita Campus 8

Goddard-Eisenhower 7, Hutchinson 3

Great Bend 29, McPherson 16

Halstead 47, Smoky Valley 8

Hays 20, Junction City 14, OT

Hays-TMP-Marian 42, Oakley 0

Herington 54, Wakefield 20

Hiawatha 14, Royal Valley 13

Highland Park 33, KC Wyandotte 7

Hillsboro 40, Haven 38

Hodgeman County 56, South Gray 8

Hoisington 39, Hesston 7

Hoxie 47, Trego 0

Hugoton 52, Southwestern Hts. 0

Humboldt 78, Fredonia 0

Hutchinson Central Christian 44, Pretty Prairie 6

Independence 7, KC Bishop Ward 6

Ingalls 55, Greeley County 18

Iola 50, Osawatomie 14

Jackson Heights 42, Horton 6

Jefferson North 62, Pleasant Ridge 0

KC Washington 39, KC Sumner 20

Kinsley 20, Victoria 14

La Crosse 26, Otis-Bison 0

Labette County 40, Circle 28

Lakeside 70, Linn 56

Lawrence 41, Olathe South 22

Leavenworth 46, KC Turner 6

Liberal 23, Holcomb 17

Little River 42, Canton-Galva 40

Logan/Palco 48, Stockton 18

Louisburg 48, Rogers Heritage, Ark. 14

Lyndon 54, Lebo 0

Macksville 48, St. John 0

Madison 56, Hartford 0

Maize 43, Topeka 0

Maize South 48, Andover 27

Manhattan 33, Derby 19

Marion 46, Inman 22

Marmaton Valley 50, Oswego 0

McLouth 30, Onaga 26

Meade 22, South Central 14

Mill Valley 42, Olathe Northwest 13

Minneapolis 59, Republic County 0

Minneola 68, Kiowa County 14

Moundridge 32, Ell-Saline 6

Mulvane 28, Coffeyville 25

Nemaha Central 31, Holton 6

Neodesha 41, Bluestem 0

Nickerson 6, Lyons 0

Norton 37, Plainville 18

Olathe North 42, Olathe East 14

Osage City 48, Mission Valley 7

Osborne 28, Hill City 16

Oskaloosa 14, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 8

Oxford 46, Flinthills 0

Paola 34, Fort Scott 28

Parsons 42, Prairie View 8

Pawnee Heights 47, Moscow 20

Pittsburg 54, Emporia 28

Pittsburg Colgan 27, Frontenac 20

Pleasanton 13, Uniontown 8

Pratt 48, Larned 12

Riverside 13, Jefferson West 6

Riverton 35, Galena 8

Rock Hills 32, St John's Beloit 30

Rossville 30, St. Mary's 22

Rural Vista 44, Solomon 18

Russell 47, Ellis 28

SM North 43, SM South 42, OT

SM Northwest 48, SM West 6

Sabetha 30, Perry-Lecompton 0

Salina Central 54, Salina South 28

Scott City 49, Cimarron 13

Shawnee Heights 42, KC Piper 0

Silver Lake 40, Riley County 24

Smith Center 28, Phillipsburg 20

South Barber 44, Pratt Skyline 28

South Sumner 50, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0

Southeast Saline 26, Rock Creek 7

Spring Hill 43, Bonner Springs 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 49, BV West 42

Stafford 51, Fairfield 8

Sterling 46, Remington 6

Sylvan Grove 36, Lincoln 24

Tonganoxie 34, Basehor-Linwood 20

Topeka Hayden 41, Olpe 7

Topeka Seaman 76, Topeka West 6

Valley Center 20, Newton 6

Wabaunsee 46, Troy 28

Washburn Rural 26, Wichita East 25

Washington County 46, Doniphan West 0

Waverly 54, Southern Coffey 6

Wellsville 40, Anderson County 12

Weskan 38, Golden Plains 19

West Elk 70, Udall 8

West Franklin 42, Northern Heights 0

Wichita Collegiate 35, Rose Hill 0

Wichita County 54, Wheatland-Grinnell 0

Wichita Heights 20, Garden City 19

Wichita Home School 42, Veritas Christian 12

Wichita Northwest 58, Wichita Bishop Carroll 7

Wichita Southeast 48, Wichita North 0

Wichita Trinity 36, Salina Sacred Heart 26

Winfield 56, Arkansas City 39

Wray, Colo. 52, Goodland 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you