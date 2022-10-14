PREP FOOTBALL=
Alonso 31, Strawberry Crest 21
Apopka 20, Lake Brantley 13
Armwood 70, Tampa Freedom 0
Astronaut 34, Space Coast 7
Auburndale 44, Liberty 0
Avon Park 29, Hardee 21
Baldwin 19, Westside 12
Barron Collier 31, Golden Gate 6
Bartow 27, Haines City 13
Bartram Trail 59, Creekside 27
Berkeley Prep 52, Dunedin 0
Bishop Kenny 49, Episcopal 24
Bishop Moore 20, Orlando Christian 14
Bishop Snyder 21, Eagle's View 14
Bishop Verot 67, Gateway 0
Blanche Ely 7, Deerfield Beach 0
Bloomingdale 31, Spoto 14
Blountstown 35, Baker 0
Braddock 42, Varela 14
Braden River 31, Parrish Community 21
Bradford 27, Tocoi Creek 0
Brooksville Central 28, Branford 27, OT
Calvary Christian-Clearwater 55, Clearwater 35
Cardinal Newman 69, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 0
Carol City 28, North Miami Beach 22
Carrollwood Day 49, Seffner Christian 7
Central Florida Christian 66, Santa Fe Catholic 0
Chipley 40, Destin 0
Christopher Columbus Catholic 35, Doral Academy Charter 7
Clearwater Central Catholic 42, Cambridge Christian 7
Cocoa 47, Titusville 0
Columbia 28, Middleburg 14
Coral Gables 24, Miami Beach 7
Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 44, Wesley Chapel 6
Cypress Lake 10, East Lee County 0
Dunnellon 18, Crystal River 15
Durant 34, Newsome 33, OT
East Bay 35, Lennard 0
Edgewater 23, Ocoee 13
Estero 42, Key West 37
Eustis 30, Umatilla 22
Evangelical Christian 33, St. John Neumann 0
Fernandina Beach 42, West Nassau County 14
First Academy-Leesburg 35, Keswick Christian 8
First Academy-Orlando 44, FAMU 6
Fivay 48, Citrus 7
Flagler Palm Coast 42, Nease 28
Fleming Island 35, Mandarin 28
Fletcher 26, Englewood 14
Florida 51, Godby 7
Fort Myers 35, South Fort Myers 0
Fort Myers Canterbury 49, Boca Raton Christian 0
Fort White 21, Dixie County 13
Frostproof 44, Mulberry 0
Gadsden County 39, Marianna 0
Gainesville Christian 49, First Coast Christian 18
George Steinbrenner 42, Palm Harbor University 0
Gulf Coast 45, West Broward 13
Hagerty 55, Colonial 0
Harmony 38, Viera 13
Hawthorne 28, Union County 21
Hillsborough 70, Leto 6
Hudson 33, Weeki Wachee 21
Immokalee 29, Palmetto Ridge 0
Interlachen 26, Bell 19
Jensen Beach 37, South Fork 0
Jones 13, Boone 9
Lake Mary 26, Evans 0
Lake Mary Prep 33, Vero Beach Master's Academy 6
Lake Minneola 62, South Lake 14
Lake Wales 42, Gateway 0
Lake Weir 24, Taylor 17
Lakeland 49, George Jenkins 0
Lakeland Christian 28, Victory Christian 27, OT
Largo 28, Seminole 0
Lecanto 14, Gulf 13
Lehigh 19, Charlotte 14
Lemon Bay 41, Bayshore 0
Liberty County 14, Pike Liberal Arts, Ala. 7
Melbourne 27, Heritage 19
Merritt Island Christian 48, Eastland Christian School 14
Miami 28, Goleman 23
Miami Krop 39, Hollywood Hills 12
Middleton 45, Brandon 0
Naples 59, Lely 0
North Florida Christian 55, Rocky Bayou Christian 0
North Marion 51, West Port 12
Ocala Trinity Catholic 26, Ponte Vedra 21
Ocala Vanguard 62, Tavares 8
Old Plank Christian 24, Duval Charter 18, OT
Orange Park 32, Ridgeview 14
Out-of-Door Academy 54, Cocoa Beach 10
Oviedo 43, Lake Howell 0
Oviedo Master's Academy 27, Orangewood Christian 22
Palatka 48, Keystone Heights 30
Palmetto 55, Lakewood Ranch 17
Pinellas Park 16, St. Petersburg 0
Plant 38, Plant City 15
Plantation American Heritage 24, Stranahan 0
Robinson 28, Jefferson 26
Sanford Seminole 27, DeLand 10
Sebring 49, Fort Pierce Westwood 7
Seminole Osceola 50, Countryside 14
Shorecrest Prep 54, Academy at the Lakes 0
Springstead 27, Land O'Lakes 17
Spruce Creek 19, University (Orange City) 7
St. Brendan 14, Westland Hialeah 12
St. Petersburg Canterbury 56, Real Life Christian 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Fort Lauderdale 13
Sumner 28, Riverview 21
Suwannee 36, Madison County 7
Tampa Bay Tech 28, Wharton 0
Tampa Catholic 54, Blake 6
Terry Parker 32, First Coast 18
The Classical Academy of Sarasota 56, Foundation Christian 25
Timber Creek 35, Orlando University 3
Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 20, University Christian 13
True North 34, Somerset Silver Palms 33
Venice 46, Sarasota 7
Vero Beach 41, St. Lucie Centennial 13
Wakulla 35, Taylor County 12
West Florida 40, Pensacola 2
West Orange 35, Windermere 3
Westminster Academy 31, Fort Lauderdale University 6
Williston 56, Trenton 0
Winter Haven 55, Ridge Community 25
Wiregrass Ranch 49, Sunlake 14
Zephyrhills Christian 40, Bishop McLaughlin 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Port vs. Poinciana, ppd. to Oct 24th.
Oasis vs. Gateway Charter, ppd. to Oct 14th.
Port Charlotte vs. Southeast, ppd. to Oct 21st.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
