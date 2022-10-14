PREP FOOTBALL=

Alonso 31, Strawberry Crest 21

Apopka 20, Lake Brantley 13

Armwood 70, Tampa Freedom 0

Astronaut 34, Space Coast 7

Auburndale 44, Liberty 0

Avon Park 29, Hardee 21

Baldwin 19, Westside 12

Barron Collier 31, Golden Gate 6

Bartow 27, Haines City 13

Bartram Trail 59, Creekside 27

Berkeley Prep 52, Dunedin 0

Bishop Kenny 49, Episcopal 24

Bishop Moore 20, Orlando Christian 14

Bishop Snyder 21, Eagle's View 14

Bishop Verot 67, Gateway 0

Blanche Ely 7, Deerfield Beach 0

Bloomingdale 31, Spoto 14

Blountstown 35, Baker 0

Braddock 42, Varela 14

Braden River 31, Parrish Community 21

Bradford 27, Tocoi Creek 0

Brooksville Central 28, Branford 27, OT

Calvary Christian-Clearwater 55, Clearwater 35

Cardinal Newman 69, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 0

Carol City 28, North Miami Beach 22

Carrollwood Day 49, Seffner Christian 7

Central Florida Christian 66, Santa Fe Catholic 0

Chipley 40, Destin 0

Christopher Columbus Catholic 35, Doral Academy Charter 7

Clearwater Central Catholic 42, Cambridge Christian 7

Cocoa 47, Titusville 0

Columbia 28, Middleburg 14

Coral Gables 24, Miami Beach 7

Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 44, Wesley Chapel 6

Cypress Lake 10, East Lee County 0

Dunnellon 18, Crystal River 15

Durant 34, Newsome 33, OT

East Bay 35, Lennard 0

Edgewater 23, Ocoee 13

Estero 42, Key West 37

Eustis 30, Umatilla 22

Evangelical Christian 33, St. John Neumann 0

Fernandina Beach 42, West Nassau County 14

First Academy-Leesburg 35, Keswick Christian 8

First Academy-Orlando 44, FAMU 6

Fivay 48, Citrus 7

Flagler Palm Coast 42, Nease 28

Fleming Island 35, Mandarin 28

Fletcher 26, Englewood 14

Florida 51, Godby 7

Fort Myers 35, South Fort Myers 0

Fort Myers Canterbury 49, Boca Raton Christian 0

Fort White 21, Dixie County 13

Frostproof 44, Mulberry 0

Gadsden County 39, Marianna 0

Gainesville Christian 49, First Coast Christian 18

George Steinbrenner 42, Palm Harbor University 0

Gulf Coast 45, West Broward 13

Hagerty 55, Colonial 0

Harmony 38, Viera 13

Hawthorne 28, Union County 21

Hillsborough 70, Leto 6

Hudson 33, Weeki Wachee 21

Immokalee 29, Palmetto Ridge 0

Interlachen 26, Bell 19

Jensen Beach 37, South Fork 0

Jones 13, Boone 9

Lake Mary 26, Evans 0

Lake Mary Prep 33, Vero Beach Master's Academy 6

Lake Minneola 62, South Lake 14

Lake Wales 42, Gateway 0

Lake Weir 24, Taylor 17

Lakeland 49, George Jenkins 0

Lakeland Christian 28, Victory Christian 27, OT

Largo 28, Seminole 0

Lecanto 14, Gulf 13

Lehigh 19, Charlotte 14

Lemon Bay 41, Bayshore 0

Liberty County 14, Pike Liberal Arts, Ala. 7

Melbourne 27, Heritage 19

Merritt Island Christian 48, Eastland Christian School 14

Miami 28, Goleman 23

Miami Krop 39, Hollywood Hills 12

Middleton 45, Brandon 0

Naples 59, Lely 0

North Florida Christian 55, Rocky Bayou Christian 0

North Marion 51, West Port 12

Ocala Trinity Catholic 26, Ponte Vedra 21

Ocala Vanguard 62, Tavares 8

Old Plank Christian 24, Duval Charter 18, OT

Orange Park 32, Ridgeview 14

Out-of-Door Academy 54, Cocoa Beach 10

Oviedo 43, Lake Howell 0

Oviedo Master's Academy 27, Orangewood Christian 22

Palatka 48, Keystone Heights 30

Palmetto 55, Lakewood Ranch 17

Pinellas Park 16, St. Petersburg 0

Plant 38, Plant City 15

Plantation American Heritage 24, Stranahan 0

Robinson 28, Jefferson 26

Sanford Seminole 27, DeLand 10

Sebring 49, Fort Pierce Westwood 7

Seminole Osceola 50, Countryside 14

Shorecrest Prep 54, Academy at the Lakes 0

Springstead 27, Land O'Lakes 17

Spruce Creek 19, University (Orange City) 7

St. Brendan 14, Westland Hialeah 12

St. Petersburg Canterbury 56, Real Life Christian 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Fort Lauderdale 13

Sumner 28, Riverview 21

Suwannee 36, Madison County 7

Tampa Bay Tech 28, Wharton 0

Tampa Catholic 54, Blake 6

Terry Parker 32, First Coast 18

The Classical Academy of Sarasota 56, Foundation Christian 25

Timber Creek 35, Orlando University 3

Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 20, University Christian 13

True North 34, Somerset Silver Palms 33

Venice 46, Sarasota 7

Vero Beach 41, St. Lucie Centennial 13

Wakulla 35, Taylor County 12

West Florida 40, Pensacola 2

West Orange 35, Windermere 3

Westminster Academy 31, Fort Lauderdale University 6

Williston 56, Trenton 0

Winter Haven 55, Ridge Community 25

Wiregrass Ranch 49, Sunlake 14

Zephyrhills Christian 40, Bishop McLaughlin 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North Port vs. Poinciana, ppd. to Oct 24th.

Oasis vs. Gateway Charter, ppd. to Oct 14th.

Port Charlotte vs. Southeast, ppd. to Oct 21st.

