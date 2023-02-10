GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arvada-Clearmont 44, Hulett 41, OT

Big Piney 57, St. Stephens 41

Buffalo 77, Rawlins 35

Burlington 61, Kaycee 21

Burns 42, Lusk 29

Casper Natrona 53, Laramie 43

Cheyenne East 67, Campbell County 58

Cody 76, Evanston 24

Cokeville 47, Encampment 35

Douglas 60, Torrington 34

Glenrock 51, Wheatland 47

Green River 55, Riverton 31

Guernsey-Sunrise 28, Banner County, Neb. 20

Mountain View 53, Lander 29

Newcastle 67, Moorcroft 30

Pine Bluffs 56, Lingle-Fort Laramie 50

Pinedale 65, Lyman 54

Powell 50, Worland 28

Rangely, Colo. 44, Little Snake River 43

Riverside 47, Dubois 25

Rock Springs 53, Jackson Hole 12

Rocky Mountain 48, Greybull 19

Saratoga 50, Farson-Eden 26

Sheridan 53, Cheyenne South 18

Southeast 56, Pine Bluffs 20

Star Valley 60, Casper Kelly Walsh 38

Sundance 63, Big Horn 37

Thunder Basin 71, Cheyenne Central 60

Tongue River 47, Wright 34

Wind River 46, Shoshoni 45

Wyoming Indian 33, Kemmerer 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you