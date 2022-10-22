PREP FOOTBALL=

Adna 7, Onalaska 6

Anacortes 26, Burlington-Edison 7

Arlington 35, Inglemoor 0

Auburn 52, Todd Beamer 8

Auburn Mountainview 20, Auburn Riverside 14

Black Hills 38, Shelton 34

Blanchet 36, Ballard 28

Bonney Lake 42, Stadium 0

Brewster 48, Tonasket 29

Camas 49, Union 13

Cascade (Everett) 30, Cedarcrest 0

Cashmere 41, Chelan 7

Castle Rock 43, King's Way Christian School 0

Colfax 40, Asotin 20

Concrete 58, Lummi 8

Connell 42, Kiona-Benton 6

Coupeville 78, La Conner 0

Curlew 32, Inchelium 30

Curtis 48, South Kitsap 6

Dayton/Waitsburg 12, Warden 7

East Jefferson Co-op 18, Klahowya 13

Eastmont 48, Eisenhower 0

Eastside Catholic 41, Rainier Beach 21

Edmonds-Woodway 33, Mountlake Terrace 13

Ellensburg 10, East Valley (Yakima) 7

Ephrata 20, Prosser 17

Everett 17, Meadowdale 0

Federal Way 48, Kentwood 20

Ferndale 28, Stanwood 7

Forks def. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley, forfeit

Franklin 14, Ingraham 13

Franklin Pierce 34, White River 7

Freeman 20, Newport 0

Gig Harbor 42, Central Kitsap 0

Glacier Peak 55, Jackson 0

Goldendale 56, Cle Elum/Roslyn 12

Granger 12, White Swan 0

Hanford 28, Walla Walla 0

Hermiston, Ore. 44, Pasco 20

Highline 50, Foster 0

Hoquiam 29, Centralia 12

Interlake 37, Evergreen (Seattle) 20

Kennedy 50, Tahoma 7

King's 56, Granite Falls 0

Kittitas 58, Highland 6

La Salle 34, Wahluke 7

Lake Stevens 56, Kamiak 10

Lake Washington 41, Juanita 17

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 30, Colville 13

Liberty (Spangle) 21, Reardan 0

Liberty 30, Hazen 14

Liberty Christian 54, Pomeroy 20

Lincoln 49, Chief Sealth 7

Lynden 48, Lakewood 3

Lynden Christian 61, Blaine 13

Mark Morris 14, Woodland 12

Marysville-Pilchuck 31, Mount Vernon 14

Mead 41, Cheney 7

Monroe 49, Snohomish 7

Morton/White Pass 42, Ilwaco 0

Mossyrock def. Winlock, forfeit

Mount Baker 41, Meridian 6

Mountain View 48, Heritage 6

Mt. Rainier 17, Kentridge 14

Mt. Spokane 31, Gonzaga Prep 27

Muckleshoot Tribal School 54, Oakville 12

Naches Valley 14, Toppenish 13

Napavine 54, Raymond 0

Naselle def. Taholah, forfeit

Neah Bay 38, Quilcene 0

Newport-Bellevue 31, Mercer Island 10

North Beach 14, Toutle Lake 6

North Kitsap 54, Sequim 6

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 20, Davenport 14

O'Dea 33, Garfield 6

Oak Harbor 36, Marysville-Getchell 14

Okanogan 61, Manson 18

Olympic 40, North Mason 6

Omak 45, Cascade (Leavenworth) 15

Port Angeles 28, Kingston 7

Prairie 13, Evergreen (Vancouver) 6

Pullman 46, East Valley (Spokane) 0

Quincy 43, Medical Lake 30

Renton 28, Sammamish 18

River Ridge 26, North Thurston 7

River View 14, Columbia (Burbank) 12

Riverside 24, Deer Park 6

Royal 69, College Place 0

Sedro-Woolley 48, Archbishop Murphy 0

Sehome 38, Squalicum 20

Selah 48, Grandview 13

Selkirk 30, Northport 26

Seton Catholic 53, Fort Vancouver 6

Shorewood 27, Shorecrest 7

Skyline 17, Issaquah 0

Skyview 39, Battle Ground 6

Soap Lake def. Bridgeport, forfeit

Southridge 38, Kennewick 37

Springdale 66, Columbia (Hunters) 26

Stevenson 14, Wahkiakum 12

Tenino 38, Montesano 23

Timberline 24, Capital 8

Toledo 35, Kalama 0

Touchet 69, Yakama Tribal 0

Tumwater 56, Rochester 7

Washington 35, Steilacoom 28

Washougal 28, Columbia River 23

West Seattle 17, Nathan Hale 10

West Valley (Spokane) 33, Rogers (Spokane) 13

West Valley (Yakima) 41, Moses Lake 35

Woodinville 7, North Creek 5

Yelm 58, Peninsula 14

Zillah 55, Wapato 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Columbia (White Salmon) vs. La Center, ppd.

Kelso vs. Othello, ccd.

