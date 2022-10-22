PREP FOOTBALL=
Adna 7, Onalaska 6
Anacortes 26, Burlington-Edison 7
Arlington 35, Inglemoor 0
Auburn 52, Todd Beamer 8
Auburn Mountainview 20, Auburn Riverside 14
Black Hills 38, Shelton 34
Blanchet 36, Ballard 28
Bonney Lake 42, Stadium 0
Brewster 48, Tonasket 29
Camas 49, Union 13
Cascade (Everett) 30, Cedarcrest 0
Cashmere 41, Chelan 7
Castle Rock 43, King's Way Christian School 0
Colfax 40, Asotin 20
Concrete 58, Lummi 8
Connell 42, Kiona-Benton 6
Coupeville 78, La Conner 0
Curlew 32, Inchelium 30
Curtis 48, South Kitsap 6
Dayton/Waitsburg 12, Warden 7
East Jefferson Co-op 18, Klahowya 13
Eastmont 48, Eisenhower 0
Eastside Catholic 41, Rainier Beach 21
Edmonds-Woodway 33, Mountlake Terrace 13
Ellensburg 10, East Valley (Yakima) 7
Ephrata 20, Prosser 17
Everett 17, Meadowdale 0
Federal Way 48, Kentwood 20
Ferndale 28, Stanwood 7
Forks def. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley, forfeit
Franklin 14, Ingraham 13
Franklin Pierce 34, White River 7
Freeman 20, Newport 0
Gig Harbor 42, Central Kitsap 0
Glacier Peak 55, Jackson 0
Goldendale 56, Cle Elum/Roslyn 12
Granger 12, White Swan 0
Hanford 28, Walla Walla 0
Hermiston, Ore. 44, Pasco 20
Highline 50, Foster 0
Hoquiam 29, Centralia 12
Interlake 37, Evergreen (Seattle) 20
Kennedy 50, Tahoma 7
King's 56, Granite Falls 0
Kittitas 58, Highland 6
La Salle 34, Wahluke 7
Lake Stevens 56, Kamiak 10
Lake Washington 41, Juanita 17
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 30, Colville 13
Liberty (Spangle) 21, Reardan 0
Liberty 30, Hazen 14
Liberty Christian 54, Pomeroy 20
Lincoln 49, Chief Sealth 7
Lynden 48, Lakewood 3
Lynden Christian 61, Blaine 13
Mark Morris 14, Woodland 12
Marysville-Pilchuck 31, Mount Vernon 14
Mead 41, Cheney 7
Monroe 49, Snohomish 7
Morton/White Pass 42, Ilwaco 0
Mossyrock def. Winlock, forfeit
Mount Baker 41, Meridian 6
Mountain View 48, Heritage 6
Mt. Rainier 17, Kentridge 14
Mt. Spokane 31, Gonzaga Prep 27
Muckleshoot Tribal School 54, Oakville 12
Naches Valley 14, Toppenish 13
Napavine 54, Raymond 0
Naselle def. Taholah, forfeit
Neah Bay 38, Quilcene 0
Newport-Bellevue 31, Mercer Island 10
North Beach 14, Toutle Lake 6
North Kitsap 54, Sequim 6
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 20, Davenport 14
O'Dea 33, Garfield 6
Oak Harbor 36, Marysville-Getchell 14
Okanogan 61, Manson 18
Olympic 40, North Mason 6
Omak 45, Cascade (Leavenworth) 15
Port Angeles 28, Kingston 7
Prairie 13, Evergreen (Vancouver) 6
Pullman 46, East Valley (Spokane) 0
Quincy 43, Medical Lake 30
Renton 28, Sammamish 18
River Ridge 26, North Thurston 7
River View 14, Columbia (Burbank) 12
Riverside 24, Deer Park 6
Royal 69, College Place 0
Sedro-Woolley 48, Archbishop Murphy 0
Sehome 38, Squalicum 20
Selah 48, Grandview 13
Selkirk 30, Northport 26
Seton Catholic 53, Fort Vancouver 6
Shorewood 27, Shorecrest 7
Skyline 17, Issaquah 0
Skyview 39, Battle Ground 6
Soap Lake def. Bridgeport, forfeit
Southridge 38, Kennewick 37
Springdale 66, Columbia (Hunters) 26
Stevenson 14, Wahkiakum 12
Tenino 38, Montesano 23
Timberline 24, Capital 8
Toledo 35, Kalama 0
Touchet 69, Yakama Tribal 0
Tumwater 56, Rochester 7
Washington 35, Steilacoom 28
Washougal 28, Columbia River 23
West Seattle 17, Nathan Hale 10
West Valley (Spokane) 33, Rogers (Spokane) 13
West Valley (Yakima) 41, Moses Lake 35
Woodinville 7, North Creek 5
Yelm 58, Peninsula 14
Zillah 55, Wapato 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Columbia (White Salmon) vs. La Center, ppd.
Kelso vs. Othello, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
