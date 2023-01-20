GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 51, Arundel 34

Atholton 45, Long Reach 25

Bethesda 57, Montgomery Blair 22

Bishop McNamara 97, Bishop O'Connell, Va. 28

Carver Arts & Tech 35, Milford Mill 34

Century 46, Fallston 37

Clarksburg 66, Quince Orchard 33

Concordia Prep 60, Saint Paul's Girls 32

Crofton 49, Centennial 21

Damascus 50, Springbrook 24

Flint Hill, Va. 62, Holton Arms 28

Frederick 46, Tuscarora 27

Glen Burnie 68, Old Mill 54

Great Mills 38, St. Charles 38

Gunston Day 41, Sussex Academy, Del. 32

Hereford 75, Sparrows Point 37

John F. Kennedy 61, Wheaton 22

Leonardtown 34, Chopticon 33

Linganore 78, North Hagerstown 40

Manchester Valley 50, Liberty 31

Marriotts Ridge 48, Walkersville 36

McDonough 37, Calvert 17

New Town 56, Eastern Tech 39

North East 48, Kent County 39

Oakdale 64, Thomas Johnson 30

Overlea 56, Randallstown 31

Oxford, Pa. 49, Elkton 22

Pasadena Chesapeake 69, Northeast - AA 25

Perry Hall 45, Franklin 14

Pikesville 71, Parkville 19

Seneca Valley 90, Watkins Mill 12

Severna Park 33, Broadneck 30

Sherwood 43, Magruder 26

Smithsburg 44, Brunswick 35

South River 60, Harwood Southern 46

Southern Maryland Christian Academy 31, Kings Christian 26

St. Mary's Ryken 49, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 42

Stephen Decatur 57, Snow Hill 48

Walt Whitman 45, Poolesville 27

Walter Johnson 62, Paint Branch 29

Washington 50, Pocomoke 29

Western STES 58, Lansdowne 19

Westminster 42, South Carroll 35

Williamsport 65, Boonsboro 40

Winston Churchill 60, Richard Montgomery 33

Wootton 66, Northwood 27

