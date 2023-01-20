GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 51, Arundel 34
Atholton 45, Long Reach 25
Bethesda 57, Montgomery Blair 22
Bishop McNamara 97, Bishop O'Connell, Va. 28
Carver Arts & Tech 35, Milford Mill 34
Century 46, Fallston 37
Clarksburg 66, Quince Orchard 33
Concordia Prep 60, Saint Paul's Girls 32
Crofton 49, Centennial 21
Damascus 50, Springbrook 24
Flint Hill, Va. 62, Holton Arms 28
Frederick 46, Tuscarora 27
Glen Burnie 68, Old Mill 54
Great Mills 38, St. Charles 38
Gunston Day 41, Sussex Academy, Del. 32
Hereford 75, Sparrows Point 37
John F. Kennedy 61, Wheaton 22
Leonardtown 34, Chopticon 33
Linganore 78, North Hagerstown 40
Manchester Valley 50, Liberty 31
Marriotts Ridge 48, Walkersville 36
McDonough 37, Calvert 17
New Town 56, Eastern Tech 39
North East 48, Kent County 39
Oakdale 64, Thomas Johnson 30
Overlea 56, Randallstown 31
Oxford, Pa. 49, Elkton 22
Pasadena Chesapeake 69, Northeast - AA 25
Perry Hall 45, Franklin 14
Pikesville 71, Parkville 19
Seneca Valley 90, Watkins Mill 12
Severna Park 33, Broadneck 30
Sherwood 43, Magruder 26
Smithsburg 44, Brunswick 35
South River 60, Harwood Southern 46
Southern Maryland Christian Academy 31, Kings Christian 26
St. Mary's Ryken 49, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 42
Stephen Decatur 57, Snow Hill 48
Walt Whitman 45, Poolesville 27
Walter Johnson 62, Paint Branch 29
Washington 50, Pocomoke 29
Western STES 58, Lansdowne 19
Westminster 42, South Carroll 35
Williamsport 65, Boonsboro 40
Winston Churchill 60, Richard Montgomery 33
Wootton 66, Northwood 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
