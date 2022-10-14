PREP FOOTBALL=
Bloomington Kennedy 7, SMB-Wolfpack 0
Duluth Denfeld 20, Duluth East 19
Fridley 44, St. Paul Como Park 0
Hutchinson 40, Delano 7
Irondale 33, Robbinsdale Cooper 27
Jackson County Central 12, Pipestone 7
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 48, Windom 8
Maple Grove 30, St. Michael-Albertville 0
Minneapolis North 38, Minneapolis Washburn 0
Mound Westonka 42, St. Paul Central 0
Nevis 56, Park Christian 8
Ortonville 52, Hillcrest Lutheran 14
Pelican Rapids 50, Roseau 6
Red Lake County 26, Polk County West 0
Rothsay 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14
St. James Area 20, Wabasso 0
St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 57, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 0
St. Peter 7, Tri-City United 3
Thief River Falls 43, Pequot Lakes 42
Upsala/Swanville 23, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8
Watertown-Mayer 49, Holy Family Catholic 12
Woodbury 50, Hopkins 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
