PREP FOOTBALL=

Bloomington Kennedy 7, SMB-Wolfpack 0

Duluth Denfeld 20, Duluth East 19

Fridley 44, St. Paul Como Park 0

Hutchinson 40, Delano 7

Irondale 33, Robbinsdale Cooper 27

Jackson County Central 12, Pipestone 7

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 48, Windom 8

Maple Grove 30, St. Michael-Albertville 0

Minneapolis North 38, Minneapolis Washburn 0

Mound Westonka 42, St. Paul Central 0

Nevis 56, Park Christian 8

Ortonville 52, Hillcrest Lutheran 14

Pelican Rapids 50, Roseau 6

Red Lake County 26, Polk County West 0

Rothsay 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14

St. James Area 20, Wabasso 0

St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 57, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 0

St. Peter 7, Tri-City United 3

Thief River Falls 43, Pequot Lakes 42

Upsala/Swanville 23, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8

Watertown-Mayer 49, Holy Family Catholic 12

Woodbury 50, Hopkins 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

