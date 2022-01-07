GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alpena 43, Petoskey 39
Ann Arbor Greenhills 58, Lutheran Westland 23
Ann Arbor Skyline 42, Adrian 37
Armada 53, North Branch 39
Athens 52, Tekonsha 2
Auburn Hills Avondale 36, Ferndale 25
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 63, Dryden 13
Barry County Christian School 53, West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science 24
Battle Creek St. Philip 46, Bellevue 42
Bay City John Glenn 47, Alma 41
Beaverton 42, Pinconning 25
Bellaire 44, Fife Lake Forest Area 21
Belleville 72, Dearborn Fordson 60
Benton Harbor 44, Niles Brandywine 42
Big Rapids 46, Stanton Central Montcalm 33
Birmingham Seaholm 61, Farmington 41
Blissfield 49, Ida 44, OT
Bridgeport 44, Birch Run 33
Brooklyn Columbia Central 50, Dundee 36
Brownstown Woodhaven 68, Southgate Anderson 39
Byron Center 74, East Grand Rapids 54
Camden-Frontier 42, Waldron 35
Carney-Nadeau 48, Bark River-Harris 38
Carson City-Crystal 47, Breckenridge 29
Cedar Springs 54, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 17
Charlevoix 61, Kalkaska 23
Chelsea 58, Stockbridge 49
Chesaning 43, Mount Morris 41
Clarkston 71, Southfield A&T 38
Coldwater 43, Marshall 24
Coleman 52, Ashley 11
Colon 29, Climax-Scotts 24
Corunna 65, Clio 23
Dansville 48, Fulton-Middleton 21
Dearborn Edsel Ford 45, Taylor 44
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 42, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 15
Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 52, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 32
Detroit Mumford 65, Ecorse 34
Detroit Voyageur 42, Detroit Cesar Chavez 34
Durand 40, Montrose 16
East Jackson 55, Hanover-Horton 35
East Lansing 49, DeWitt 44
Eben Junction Superior Central 63, Rapid River 18
Ellsworth 33, Wolverine 21
Erie-Mason 45, Adrian Madison 44
Farmington Hills Mercy 35, Bloomfield Hills Marian 29
Fenton 50, Flint Kearsley 30
Flint Beecher 63, Flint Southwestern 17
Flushing 40, Holly 12
Frankenmuth 42, Saginaw Swan Valley 30
Freeland 54, Essexville Garber 34
GR Sacred Heart 41, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 6
Gibraltar Carlson 55, Lincoln Park 29
Goodrich 52, Ortonville Brandon 31
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 86, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 36
Grand Rapids South Christian 50, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 33
Grand Rapids West Catholic 69, Hamilton 40
Grand Traverse Academy 57, Charlton Heston 17
Grass Lake 58, Michigan Center 16
Hamtramck 71, Southfield Christian 64
Hancock 62, Dollar Bay 30
Hartland 60, Salem 25
Hastings 41, Jackson Lumen Christi 36
Hillsdale Academy 47, Jackson Christian 18
Holland 55, Zeeland East 30
Holland Christian 55, Coopersville 22
Holland West Ottawa 45, East Kentwood 37
Howard City Tri-County 45, Grant 42
Howell 61, Plymouth 32
Hudson 49, Clinton 33
Hudsonville 66, Grand Haven 33
Hudsonville Unity Christian 66, Allendale 56
Indian River-Inland Lakes 57, Onaway 35
Ionia 48, Charlotte 41
Ithaca 37, Millington 26
Jenison 41, Grandville 24
Johannesburg-Lewiston 62, Central Lake 41
Jonesville 64, Union City 27
Kalamazoo Hackett 39, Martin 35
Kent City 38, Hesperia 15
Lake Fenton 60, Owosso 16
Lake Linden-Hubbell 46, Wakefield-Marenisco 20
Lake Orion 46, North Farmington 22
Lansing Catholic 62, Eaton Rapids 18
Lansing Christian 52, Perry 23
Leland 50, Buckley 10
Leslie 48, Lake Odessa Lakewood 45
Linden 44, Swartz Creek 26
Livonia Stevenson 39, Dearborn 29
Lowell 64, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 41
Macomb Lutheran North 40, Warren Regina 31
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 74, Waterford Our Lady 28
Maple City Glen Lake 62, Frankfort 41
Marion 49, Mason County Eastern 29
Milford 25, White Lake Lakeland 23
Morenci 47, Whiteford 20
Morley-Stanwood 57, White Cloud 20
Morrice 60, Burton Atherton 7
Mount Clemens 71, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 27
Mount Pleasant 55, Lapeer 31
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 48, Vestaburg 30
Munising 48, Norway 42
Muskegon Mona Shores 64, Grand Rapids Union 42
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 61, Wyoming 26
Napoleon 49, Addison 30
Negaunee 58, Manistique 25
New Boston Huron 49, Flat Rock 48
Newaygo 68, Fremont 32
North Dickinson 48, North Central 24
Olivet 57, Vermontville Maple Valley 8
Onsted 61, Hillsdale 32
Oscoda 53, Rogers City 12
Otsego 64, Three Rivers 24
Ovid-Elsie 56, New Lothrop 22
Parma Western 59, Battle Creek Pennfield 22
Paw Paw 55, Vicksburg 44
Pickford 65, Engadine 47
Plainwell 60, Allegan 18
Plymouth Christian 34, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 25
Portland St. Patrick 65, Bath 30
Posen 57, Atlanta 18
Potterville 30, Laingsburg 26
Reading 42, Concord 39
Redford Thurston 19, Garden City 18
Reed City 37, Remus Chippewa Hills 33
Rockford 63, Caledonia 30
Romulus 55, Melvindale 12
Royal Oak 23, Notre Dame Prep 17
Royal Oak Shrine 47, St. Catherine 46
Rudyard 63, Cheboygan 45
Saginaw Arthur Hill 56, Tawas 33
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 49, Hemlock 40
Saginaw Nouvel 61, Midland Bullock Creek 44
Sand Creek 38, Britton-Deerfield 33
Sanford-Meridian 32, Farwell 26
Schoolcraft 49, Coloma 8
Shepherd 47, Gladwin 38
South Lyon East 64, South Lyon 24
Sparta 59, Hopkins 38
Spring Lake 49, Fruitport 18
Springport 55, Homer 34
St. Charles 58, Merrill 26
St. Louis 50, Carrollton 46
Standish-Sterling 53, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 38
Suttons Bay 33, Onekama 30
Traverse City Central 32, Cadillac 26
Traverse City St. Francis 43, Boyne City 24
Trenton 61, Wyandotte Roosevelt 34
Troy Athens 58, Bloomfield Hills 46
Walkerville 43, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 39
Walled Lake Central 36, Walled Lake Western 31
Wayland Union 56, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 47
West Bloomfield 61, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 36
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 47, Grand River Prep 31
Yale 32, Algonac 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner vs. Ann Arbor Central Academy, ccd.
Baldwin vs. Mesick, ccd.
Cassopolis vs. Mendon, ccd.
Centreville vs. Bloomingdale, ccd.
Clare vs. Harrison, ccd.
Comstock vs. Bangor, ccd.
Delton Kellogg vs. Fennville, ccd.
Detroit Cristo Rey vs. St. Mary's Prep, ccd.
Detroit University Science vs. River Rouge, ccd.
Eau Claire vs. Benton Harbor Countryside Academy, ccd.
Galesburg-Augusta vs. Watervliet, ccd.
Gobles vs. Constantine, ccd.
Grandville Calvin Christian vs. Belding, ccd.
Kelloggsville vs. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, ccd.
Kingsley vs. Benzie Central, ccd.
Mackinac Island vs. Munising Baptist, ccd.
Mancelona vs. Pellston, ppd.
Marcellus Howardsville Christian vs. Three Oaks River Valley, ccd.
Marcellus vs. Hartford, ccd.
Mio-Au Sable vs. West Branch Ogemaw Heights, ccd.
Muskegon Heights vs. Muskegon Catholic Central, ccd.
Oak Park vs. Pontiac, ccd.
Pentwater vs. Manistee Catholic Central, ccd.
Pontiac Academy for Excellence vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate, ccd.
Redford Union vs. Dearborn Heights Annapolis, ccd.
Rochester Adams vs. Berkley, ccd.
Saginaw vs. New Standard, ccd.
Saugatuck vs. Parchment, ccd.
Southfield Bradford Academy vs. Detroit Community, ccd.
Sturgis vs. Niles, ccd.
Summerfield vs. Livingston Christian, ccd.
Webberville vs. Flint International, ccd.
White Pigeon vs. Decatur, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/