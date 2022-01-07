GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alpena 43, Petoskey 39

Ann Arbor Greenhills 58, Lutheran Westland 23

Ann Arbor Skyline 42, Adrian 37

Armada 53, North Branch 39

Athens 52, Tekonsha 2

Auburn Hills Avondale 36, Ferndale 25

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 63, Dryden 13

Barry County Christian School 53, West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science 24

Battle Creek St. Philip 46, Bellevue 42

Bay City John Glenn 47, Alma 41

Beaverton 42, Pinconning 25

Bellaire 44, Fife Lake Forest Area 21

Belleville 72, Dearborn Fordson 60

Benton Harbor 44, Niles Brandywine 42

Big Rapids 46, Stanton Central Montcalm 33

Birmingham Seaholm 61, Farmington 41

Blissfield 49, Ida 44, OT

Bridgeport 44, Birch Run 33

Brooklyn Columbia Central 50, Dundee 36

Brownstown Woodhaven 68, Southgate Anderson 39

Byron Center 74, East Grand Rapids 54

Camden-Frontier 42, Waldron 35

Carney-Nadeau 48, Bark River-Harris 38

Carson City-Crystal 47, Breckenridge 29

Cedar Springs 54, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 17

Charlevoix 61, Kalkaska 23

Chelsea 58, Stockbridge 49

Chesaning 43, Mount Morris 41

Clarkston 71, Southfield A&T 38

Coldwater 43, Marshall 24

Coleman 52, Ashley 11

Colon 29, Climax-Scotts 24

Corunna 65, Clio 23

Dansville 48, Fulton-Middleton 21

Dearborn Edsel Ford 45, Taylor 44

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 42, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 15

Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 52, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 32

Detroit Mumford 65, Ecorse 34

Detroit Voyageur 42, Detroit Cesar Chavez 34

Durand 40, Montrose 16

East Jackson 55, Hanover-Horton 35

East Lansing 49, DeWitt 44

Eben Junction Superior Central 63, Rapid River 18

Ellsworth 33, Wolverine 21

Erie-Mason 45, Adrian Madison 44

Farmington Hills Mercy 35, Bloomfield Hills Marian 29

Fenton 50, Flint Kearsley 30

Flint Beecher 63, Flint Southwestern 17

Flushing 40, Holly 12

Frankenmuth 42, Saginaw Swan Valley 30

Freeland 54, Essexville Garber 34

GR Sacred Heart 41, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 6

Gibraltar Carlson 55, Lincoln Park 29

Goodrich 52, Ortonville Brandon 31

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 86, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 36

Grand Rapids South Christian 50, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 33

Grand Rapids West Catholic 69, Hamilton 40

Grand Traverse Academy 57, Charlton Heston 17

Grass Lake 58, Michigan Center 16

Hamtramck 71, Southfield Christian 64

Hancock 62, Dollar Bay 30

Hartland 60, Salem 25

Hastings 41, Jackson Lumen Christi 36

Hillsdale Academy 47, Jackson Christian 18

Holland 55, Zeeland East 30

Holland Christian 55, Coopersville 22

Holland West Ottawa 45, East Kentwood 37

Howard City Tri-County 45, Grant 42

Howell 61, Plymouth 32

Hudson 49, Clinton 33

Hudsonville 66, Grand Haven 33

Hudsonville Unity Christian 66, Allendale 56

Indian River-Inland Lakes 57, Onaway 35

Ionia 48, Charlotte 41

Ithaca 37, Millington 26

Jenison 41, Grandville 24

Johannesburg-Lewiston 62, Central Lake 41

Jonesville 64, Union City 27

Kalamazoo Hackett 39, Martin 35

Kent City 38, Hesperia 15

Lake Fenton 60, Owosso 16

Lake Linden-Hubbell 46, Wakefield-Marenisco 20

Lake Orion 46, North Farmington 22

Lansing Catholic 62, Eaton Rapids 18

Lansing Christian 52, Perry 23

Leland 50, Buckley 10

Leslie 48, Lake Odessa Lakewood 45

Linden 44, Swartz Creek 26

Livonia Stevenson 39, Dearborn 29

Lowell 64, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 41

Macomb Lutheran North 40, Warren Regina 31

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 74, Waterford Our Lady 28

Maple City Glen Lake 62, Frankfort 41

Marion 49, Mason County Eastern 29

Milford 25, White Lake Lakeland 23

Morenci 47, Whiteford 20

Morley-Stanwood 57, White Cloud 20

Morrice 60, Burton Atherton 7

Mount Clemens 71, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 27

Mount Pleasant 55, Lapeer 31

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 48, Vestaburg 30

Munising 48, Norway 42

Muskegon Mona Shores 64, Grand Rapids Union 42

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 61, Wyoming 26

Napoleon 49, Addison 30

Negaunee 58, Manistique 25

New Boston Huron 49, Flat Rock 48

Newaygo 68, Fremont 32

North Dickinson 48, North Central 24

Olivet 57, Vermontville Maple Valley 8

Onsted 61, Hillsdale 32

Oscoda 53, Rogers City 12

Otsego 64, Three Rivers 24

Ovid-Elsie 56, New Lothrop 22

Parma Western 59, Battle Creek Pennfield 22

Paw Paw 55, Vicksburg 44

Pickford 65, Engadine 47

Plainwell 60, Allegan 18

Plymouth Christian 34, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 25

Portland St. Patrick 65, Bath 30

Posen 57, Atlanta 18

Potterville 30, Laingsburg 26

Reading 42, Concord 39

Redford Thurston 19, Garden City 18

Reed City 37, Remus Chippewa Hills 33

Rockford 63, Caledonia 30

Romulus 55, Melvindale 12

Royal Oak 23, Notre Dame Prep 17

Royal Oak Shrine 47, St. Catherine 46

Rudyard 63, Cheboygan 45

Saginaw Arthur Hill 56, Tawas 33

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 49, Hemlock 40

Saginaw Nouvel 61, Midland Bullock Creek 44

Sand Creek 38, Britton-Deerfield 33

Sanford-Meridian 32, Farwell 26

Schoolcraft 49, Coloma 8

Shepherd 47, Gladwin 38

South Lyon East 64, South Lyon 24

Sparta 59, Hopkins 38

Spring Lake 49, Fruitport 18

Springport 55, Homer 34

St. Charles 58, Merrill 26

St. Louis 50, Carrollton 46

Standish-Sterling 53, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 38

Suttons Bay 33, Onekama 30

Traverse City Central 32, Cadillac 26

Traverse City St. Francis 43, Boyne City 24

Trenton 61, Wyandotte Roosevelt 34

Troy Athens 58, Bloomfield Hills 46

Walkerville 43, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 39

Walled Lake Central 36, Walled Lake Western 31

Wayland Union 56, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 47

West Bloomfield 61, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 36

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 47, Grand River Prep 31

Yale 32, Algonac 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner vs. Ann Arbor Central Academy, ccd.

Baldwin vs. Mesick, ccd.

Cassopolis vs. Mendon, ccd.

Centreville vs. Bloomingdale, ccd.

Clare vs. Harrison, ccd.

Comstock vs. Bangor, ccd.

Delton Kellogg vs. Fennville, ccd.

Detroit Cristo Rey vs. St. Mary's Prep, ccd.

Detroit University Science vs. River Rouge, ccd.

Eau Claire vs. Benton Harbor Countryside Academy, ccd.

Galesburg-Augusta vs. Watervliet, ccd.

Gobles vs. Constantine, ccd.

Grandville Calvin Christian vs. Belding, ccd.

Kelloggsville vs. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, ccd.

Kingsley vs. Benzie Central, ccd.

Mackinac Island vs. Munising Baptist, ccd.

Mancelona vs. Pellston, ppd.

Marcellus Howardsville Christian vs. Three Oaks River Valley, ccd.

Marcellus vs. Hartford, ccd.

Mio-Au Sable vs. West Branch Ogemaw Heights, ccd.

Muskegon Heights vs. Muskegon Catholic Central, ccd.

Oak Park vs. Pontiac, ccd.

Pentwater vs. Manistee Catholic Central, ccd.

Pontiac Academy for Excellence vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate, ccd.

Redford Union vs. Dearborn Heights Annapolis, ccd.

Rochester Adams vs. Berkley, ccd.

Saginaw vs. New Standard, ccd.

Saugatuck vs. Parchment, ccd.

Southfield Bradford Academy vs. Detroit Community, ccd.

Sturgis vs. Niles, ccd.

Summerfield vs. Livingston Christian, ccd.

Webberville vs. Flint International, ccd.

White Pigeon vs. Decatur, ccd.

