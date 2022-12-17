BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 44, Akr. East 43

Akr. Coventry 67, Mogadore Field 48

Akr. Hoban 59, Gates Mills Gilmour 56

Alliance 56, Beloit W. Branch 45

Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Vienna Mathews 68

Ansonia 70, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42

Apple Creek Waynedale 50, West Salem Northwestern 48

Ashland Crestview 51, Columbus Grove 33

Ashland Crestview 52, Monroeville 49

Athens 48, Albany Alexander 43, OT

Atwater Waterloo 40, McDonald 28

Austintown Fitch 50, Massillon 47

Avon 49, N. Ridgeville 47

Avon Lake 53, Grafton Midview 21

Batavia Clermont NE 49, Mowrystown Whiteoak 35

Beaver Eastern 62, Wheelersburg 59

Bellaire 74, Cambridge 72

Bellbrook 72, Franklin 63

Bellefontaine 53, Plain City Jonathan Alder 46, OT

Belpre 80, Wellston 58

Berea-Midpark 70, Amherst Steele 69

Berlin Hiland 66, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 38

Bethel-Tate 58, Felicity-Franklin 44

Bishop Fenwick 52, Cin. McNicholas 41

Bishop Hartley 41, Cols. St. Charles 38

Bishop Ready 47, Cols. DeSales 41

Bluffton 92, Ada 45

Botkins 61, Hou 23

Bowerston Conotton Valley 55, Richmond Edison 54

Bowling Green 43, Sylvania Southview 40

Bradford 64, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 47

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 66, Hudson 59

Brookfield 54, Campbell Memorial 47

Brunswick 55, Medina 44

Bucyrus Wynford 84, Bucyrus 56

Caldwell 64, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 48

Caledonia River Valley 61, Marion Harding 58

Camden Preble Shawnee 79, New Paris National Trail 23

Can. Glenoak 53, N. Can. Hoover 48

Can. McKinley 61, Massillon Perry 52

Canal Fulton Northwest 55, Massillon Tuslaw 51

Carey 51, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 47

Carlisle 70, Brookville 43

Carrollton 53, Salem 48

Casstown Miami E. 50, Troy Christian 45

Cedarville 59, London Madison Plains 50

Centerville 73, Clayton Northmont 39

Centerville Spring Valley 51, Chesapeake 32

Chardon 66, Willoughby S. 62

Chillicothe Unioto 58, Frankfort Adena 50

Chillicothe Zane Trace 68, Piketon 48

Cin. Gamble Montessori 87, Cin. SCPA 56

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 80, Cin. N. College Hill 49

Cin. Indian Hill 55, Cin. Finneytown 46

Cin. Madeira 72, Cin. Deer Park 49

Cin. Moeller 49, Kettering Alter 29

Cin. Oyler 64, Cin. Shroder 63

Cin. Princeton 71, Middletown 64

Cin. Riverview East 43, Cin. Hillcrest 23

Cin. Summit Country Day 58, Hamilton Badin 56

Cin. Sycamore 58, Cin. Colerain 30

Cin. Turpin 68, Lebanon 37

Cin. Wyoming 66, Cin. Mariemont 53

Cle. Hts. 56, Bedford 47

Cle. Lincoln W. 70, Cle. Max Hayes 59

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 51, Ironton Rock Hill 49

Coldwater 60, New Knoxville 24

Collins Western Reserve 52, Greenwich S. Cent. 45

Cols. Africentric 35, Cols. Eastmoor 22

Cols. Franklin Hts. 46, Dublin Scioto 34

Cols. Horizon Science 53, Grove City Christian 44

Cols. Linden-McKinley 75, Cols. Beechcroft 63

Cols. Mifflin 69, North Intl 45

Cols. Walnut Ridge 80, Cols. Marion-Franklin 59

Cols. Whetstone 53, Cols. Centennial 44

Columbiana 58, Hanoverton United 39

Columbiana Crestview 57, Youngs. Liberty 48

Convoy Crestview 51, Columbus Grove 33

Cory-Rawson 60, Arcadia 21

Coshocton 66, Crooksville 52

Cov. Catholic, Ky. 88, Cin. La Salle 69

Creston Norwayne 61, Doylestown Chippewa 50

Cuyahoga Falls 68, Copley 60

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 72, Can. South 32

Dalton 62, Rittman 26

Day. Christian 53, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 38

Day. Dunbar 56, Day. Thurgood Marshall 38

Day. Northridge 59, Tipp City Bethel 52

Day. Ponitz Tech. 74, Day. Belmont 62

Defiance 51, Van Wert 44

Defiance Ayersville 57, Haviland Wayne Trace 47

Defiance Tinora 43, Edgerton 38

Delphos Jefferson 61, Harrod Allen E. 55

Dover 56, Zanesville 31

Dublin Coffman 66, Hilliard Davidson 39

Dublin Jerome 62, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 58

E. Can. 62, Newcomerstown 27

E. Cle. Shaw 76, Shaker Hts. 64

Elyria 63, Olmsted Falls 59

Fairfield 68, Mason 66

Fairport Harbor Harding 62, Southington Chalker 49

Fairview 78, Bay Village Bay 73

Fayetteville-Perry 43, Peebles 39

Findlay 57, Tol. Whitmer 53

Findlay Liberty-Benton 43, Arlington 41

Fostoria 65, Elmore Woodmore 30

Franklin Furnace Green 53, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50

Fredericktown 59, Mt. Gilead 27

Ft. Loramie 51, Sidney Fairlawn 13

Ft. Recovery 50, Versailles 48

Gahanna Lincoln 44, Westerville Cent. 41

Garfield Hts. Trinity 66, Orwell Grand Valley 53

Garrett Morgan 59, Bard Early College H.S. 39

Genoa Area 43, Bloomdale Elmwood 29

Georgetown 67, Lees Creek E. Clinton 30

Girard 54, Canfield S. Range 37

Goshen 61, Batavia 40

Green 52, Uniontown Lake 51

Hamilton 61, Cin. Oak Hills 55

Hamilton Ross 51, Cin. NW 47

Hamler Patrick Henry 38, Continental 28, OT

Hannibal River 52, Sarahsville Shenandoah 32

Harrison 51, Cin. Mt. Healthy 36

Hartville Lake Center Christian 60, Ravenna SE 55

Hicksville 32, Sherwood Fairview 31

Holland Springfield 63, Maumee 49

Huber Hts. Wayne 78, Beavercreek 72

Ironton 65, Raceland, Ky. 60, OT

Jamestown Greeneview 70, Spring. Cath. Cent. 31

Jefferson Area 79, Cortland Lakeview 38

Kalida 53, Lima Cent. Cath. 35

Kenton 47, Lima Bath 46

Kettering Fairmont 64, Miamisburg 57

Kings Mills Kings 65, Milford 47

Kinsman Badger 72, Cortland Maplewood 47

Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Circleville Logan Elm 26

Latham Western 63, New Boston Glenwood 55

Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Garrettsville Garfield 47

Leesburg Fairfield 48, Seaman N. Adams 43

Legacy Christian 53, Day. Miami Valley 50, OT

Lewis Center Olentangy 57, Hilliard Darby 50

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54, Cols. Upper Arlington 41

Lewistown Indian Lake 65, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 48

Lexington 51, New Philadelphia 46

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 59, W. Chester Lakota W. 46

Lima Perry 68, Dola Hardin Northern 62

Lima Shawnee 57, Celina 35

Lima Sr. 72, Oregon Clay 33

Louisville Aquinas 78, Rootstown 34

Lowellville 70, Berlin Center Western Reserve 44

Lucas 55, Loudonville 42

Lynchburg-Clay 69, Sardinia Eastern Brown 46

Macedonia Nordonia 73, Wadsworth 68, OT

Magnolia Sandy Valley 53, Uhrichsville Claymont 44

Malvern 68, Strasburg-Franklin 49

Mansfield Madison 70, Ashland 66, OT

Mansfield Sr. 71, Millersburg W. Holmes 51

Marion Elgin 71, Waynesfield-Goshen 32

Martins Ferry 54, Wintersville Indian Creek 50

Mayfield 86, Madison 46

McArthur Vinton County 64, Nelsonville-York 52

McComb 63, Vanlue 57

McConnelsville Morgan 63, Byesville Meadowbrook 33

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 59, Lima Temple Christian 29

Medina Highland 61, Kent Roosevelt 48

Mentor 77, Solon 68

Mentor Lake Cath. 70, Cle. Benedictine 61

Middletown Madison Senior 41, Eaton 35

Milford Center Fairbanks 53, N. Lewisburg Triad 35

Milton-Union 40, Covington 36

Minerva 61, Alliance Marlington 48

Minford 62, McDermott Scioto NW 34

Mt. Orab Western Brown 59, Wilmington 39

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 67, Morral Ridgedale 44

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 59, Sebring McKinley 47

New Albany 84, Galloway Westland 42

New Bremen 40, Delphos St. John's 36

New Concord John Glenn 82, Philo 58

New Lebanon Dixie 45, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37

New Madison Tri-Village 56, Arcanum 28

New Middletown Spring. 74, Mineral Ridge 46

Newark 67, Grove City Cent. Crossing 21

Newton Falls 54, Warren Champion 49

Niles McKinley 72, Struthers 62

Norton 44, Lodi Cloverleaf 23

Norwalk St. Paul 68, Ashland Mapleton 61, OT

Oberlin 64, Oberlin Firelands 63

Ontario 78, Galion 55

Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Elida 24

Ottoville 68, Van Wert Lincolnview 39

Painesville Riverside 70, Chagrin Falls Kenston 37

Pandora-Gilboa 75, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38

Parma Hts. Holy Name 61, Lakewood 59

Parma Normandy 61, Parma 49

Paulding 52, Antwerp 48

Peninsula Woodridge 46, Streetsboro 45

Perrysburg 66, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 45

Pickerington N. 50, Grove City 43

Plymouth 52, New London 40

Poland Seminary 43, Hubbard 32

Proctorville Fairland 72, Portsmouth 61

RULH 54, Manchester 49

Ravenna 59, Akr. Springfield 50

Rayland Buckeye 64, Bridgeport 35

Richfield Revere 77, Barberton 51

Rockford Parkway 53, Minster 51

Rocky River 54, Westlake 48, OT

Rossford 65, Pemberville Eastwood 47

Russia 61, Anna 38

S. Point 76, Gallipolis Gallia 59

Salineville Southern 66, Lisbon David Anderson 50

Sheffield Brookside 85, Lorain Clearview 50

Shelby 93, Sparta Highland 63

Sidney Lehman 52, DeGraff Riverside 41

South 49, Cols. Independence 44

Southeastern 58, Chillicothe Huntington 54

Spencerville 72, Leipsic 40

Spring Valley, W.Va. 51, Chesapeake 32

Spring. Greenon 44, S. Charleston SE 41

Spring. Kenton Ridge 80, London 56

Spring. Shawnee 58, New Carlisle Tecumseh 42

Springboro 80, Springfield 48

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 60, Cin. Purcell Marian 34

St. Marys Memorial 63, Wapakoneta 25

Steubenville 62, Brooke, W.Va. 47

Strongsville 58, Euclid 55

Sugarcreek Garaway 59, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 22

Sullivan Black River 69, LaGrange Keystone 67

Sunbury Big Walnut 61, Worthington Kilbourne 53

Sycamore Mohawk 63, Upper Sandusky 56

Sylvania Northview 39, Napoleon 37

Thomas Worthington 63, Marysville 50

Tol. Cent. Cath. 56, Toledo St. John's Jesuit 41

Tol. St. Francis 51, Fremont Ross 35

Tontogany Otsego 55, Millbury Lake 32

Trenton Edgewood 49, Oxford Talawanda 46

Troy 57, Sidney 50

Twinsburg 45, Chardon NDCL 39

Urbana 41, Richwood N. Union 29

Van Buren 72, N. Baltimore 50

Vandalia Butler 53, W. Carrollton 42

W. Jefferson 48, Mechanicsburg 33

W. Liberty-Salem 45, Spring. NE 38

Warren JFK 87, Mogadore 60

West 53, Cols. Briggs 41

Westerville N. 61, Canal Winchester 24

Westerville S. 69, Delaware Hayes 59

Williamsport Westfall 57, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41

Windham 68, Warren Lordstown 23

Wooster 49, Mt. Vernon 27

Wooster Triway 63, Orrville 54

Worthington Christian 68, Centerburg 48

Xenia 61, Greenville 55

Youngs. Boardman 84, E. Liverpool 69

Youngs. Mooney 39, Canfield 29

Youngs. Valley Christian 56, Leetonia 21

Zanesville Maysville 57, Dresden Tri-Valley 46

Zanesville W. Muskingum 59, New Lexington 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

E. Palestine vs. Wellsville, ccd.

Fairborn vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you