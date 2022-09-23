PREP FOOTBALL=

Aliquippa 19, West Allegheny 16

Altoona 28, Central Dauphin East 14

Annville-Cleona 27, Columbia 7

Armstrong 19, Hampton 6

Avonworth 45, South Park 6

Bangor 34, Wilson 7

Beaver Falls 22, Neshannock 0

Bedford 21, Central Cambria 0

Belle Vernon 21, Thomas Jefferson 7

Bellefonte 9, Philipsburg-Osceola 8

Belmont Charter 34, South Philadelphia 12

Berks Catholic 21, Donegal 9

Berlin-Brothersvalley 14, Windber 0

Bethel Park 36, Baldwin 7

Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Greater Johnstown 0

Blackhawk 33, Chartiers Valley 16

Bonner-Prendergast 49, Cardinal O'Hara 21

Burgettstown 14, Chartiers-Houston 8

Butler 37, Erie 20

Cambria Heights 28, Purchase Line 7

Cambridge Springs 33, Iroquois 7

Camp Hill Trinity 26, Boiling Springs 14

Canon-McMillan 21, South Fayette 17

Carlisle 18, Chambersburg 7

Central Bucks West 35, North Penn 21

Central Columbia 20, Lewisburg 8

Central Martinsburg 39, Chestnut Ridge 14

Central Valley 54, New Castle 0

Charleroi 24, Jeannette 20

Cheltenham 34, Upper Darby 0

Clairton 20, Leechburg 13

Clarion Area 48, Bradford 7

Clearfield 42, Penns Valley 14

Coatesville 54, Unionville 7

Conestoga 28, Marple Newtown 27

Conrad Weiser 45, Octorara 7

Cornell 42, Carlynton 0

Coudersport 22, Cameron County 0

Crestwood 51, Williamsport 13

Dallas 45, Wyoming Valley West 14

Danville 49, Southern Columbia 14

Deer Lakes 9, Southmoreland 0

Delone 27, Littlestown 21

Downingtown East 41, Kennett 7

Dubois 24, Brookville 14

Easton 62, Allentown Allen 21

Eisenhower 35, Lakeview 13

Elizabeth Forward 42, Knoch 0

Elizabethtown 47, Twin Valley 42

Elwood City Riverside 28, Freedom Area 21

Emmaus 42, Bethlehem Catholic 12

Forest Hills 35, Bishop McCort 0

Fort Hill, Md. 49, Hollidaysburg 10

Fort Leboeuf 24, North East 21

Freeport 24, Mount Pleasant 6

Garden Spot 44, Fleetwood 0

Garnet Valley 20, Springfield 7

Gateway 28, Plum 26

General McLane 37, Corry 20

Glendale 28, North Star 0

Governor Mifflin 42, Muhlenberg 8

Hamburg 42, Kutztown 7

Harbor Creek 42, Girard 6

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 48, Cedar Cliff 7

Harriton 14, George School 0

Haverford 35, Radnor 14

Hazleton Area 42, West Scranton 7

Hempfield 17, Manheim Township 14

Hempfield Area 28, Penn-Trafford 17

Hershey 28, Milton Hershey 21

High School of the Future 36, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Highlands 31, Indiana 0

Homer-Center 13, Northern Cambria 7

Honesdale 34, Tunkhannock 0

Hopewell 20, Seton-LaSalle 6

Jersey Shore 63, Mifflinburg 24

Juniata Valley 14, Bellwood-Antis 10

Karns City 35, Moniteau 6

Lakeland 47, Old Forge 20

Lancaster Catholic 55, Northern Lebanon 20

Lansdale Catholic 10, Conwell Egan 0

Laurel Highlands 10, Greater Latrobe 7

Lower Dauphin 49, Red Land 3

Manheim Central 47, Warwick 13

Mapletown 42, Carmichaels 0

Marian Catholic 15, Pottsville Nativity 12

Mars 51, Moon 7

McGuffey 63, Waynesburg Central 20

McKeesport 35, Trinity 6

Meadville 62, Conneaut Area 0

Mercer 45, Cochranton 0

Meyersdale 33, Conemaugh Valley 22

Mifflin County 14, Palmyra 0

Minersville 41, Panther Valley 21

Mohawk 31, New Brighton 6

Monessen 28, California 20

Montoursville 29, Bald Eagle Area 21

Moshannon Valley 21, Claysburg-Kimmel 14

Mount Carmel 41, Bloomsburg 7

Neshaminy 26, Abington 0

New Oxford 27, York Suburban 18

North Allegheny 7, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 3

North Hills 27, Penn Hills 26

North Schuylkill 31, Northern Lehigh 0

Northampton 35, East Stroudsburg South 0

Northwestern 21, Oil City 20

Northwestern Lehigh 35, Lehighton 14

Notre Dame-Green Pond 55, Palmerton 18

Penn Charter 28, Father Judge 6

Penn Manor 36, Reading 7

Penns Manor 40, West Shamokin 0

Pennsbury 28, Central Bucks South 6

Perkiomen Valley 20, Owen J Roberts 13

Phoenixville 27, Upper Merion 20

Pine-Richland 61, Fox Chapel 14

Pittsburgh North Catholic 33, Kiski Area 21

Pleasant Valley 48, Pocono Mountain East 14

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 46, Lancaster McCaskey 0

Pocono Mountain West 43, East Stroudsburg North 14

Pottsgrove 27, Pottstown 7

Pottsville 19, Saucon Valley 14

Quakertown 16, Council Rock South 0

Redbank Valley 42, Ridgway 33

Reynolds 64, Maplewood 0

Richland 57, Somerset 25

Ridley 67, Penncrest 21

Riverside 41, Mahanoy Area 18

Riverview 18, Frazier 6

Rochester 22, Shenango 8

Rustin 28, Chichester 7

Saegertown 35, Union City 0

Schuylkill Valley 55, Pequea Valley 7

Scranton 35, North Pocono 0

Scranton Prep 20, Delaware Valley 13

Selinsgrove 35, Shikellamy 7

Seneca Valley 24, Mount Lebanon 6

Shady Side Academy 41, South Allegheny 0

Shadyside, Ohio 40, Brownsville 6

Shamokin 47, Central Mountain 28

Sharon 33, Wilmington 14

Sharpsville 14, Greenville 12

Solanco 41, Conestoga Valley 21

South Side 55, Quaker Valley 6

Southern Lehigh 22, Blue Mountain 18

Spring Grove 36, Eastern York 7

Spring-Ford 42, Boyertown 0

Springside Chestnut Hill 27, The Hill School 13

St. Francis, N.Y. 28, Erie Cathedral Prep 26

St. Marys 34, Punxsutawney 21

State College 19, Central Dauphin 8

Steel Valley 48, Ligonier Valley 0

Sto-Rox 52, Keystone Oaks 0

Stroudsburg 31, Allentown Dieruff 28

Susquenita 35, Line Mountain 21

Tamaqua 52, Salisbury 0

Towanda 41, Wellsboro 19

Troy 32, Athens 7

Tyrone 14, Huntingdon 6

USO 36, Carrick 0

Union/AC Valley(FB) 37, Kane Area 19

United 24, Portage Area 14

Upper Dublin 47, Wissahickon 0

Upper St. Clair 17, Peters Township 10

Valley View 40, Pittston Area 12

Washington 62, Brentwood 7

Waverly, N.Y. 47, Cowanesque Valley 14

West Lawn Wilson 36, Cedar Crest 13

West Perry 51, James Buchanan 8

Western Wayne 38, Carbondale 7

Whitehall 32, Parkland 31

Woodland Hills 25, Norwin 0

Wyalusing 26, Montgomery 0

York 46, Red Lion 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

