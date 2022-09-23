PREP FOOTBALL=
Aliquippa 19, West Allegheny 16
Altoona 28, Central Dauphin East 14
Annville-Cleona 27, Columbia 7
Armstrong 19, Hampton 6
Avonworth 45, South Park 6
Bangor 34, Wilson 7
Beaver Falls 22, Neshannock 0
Bedford 21, Central Cambria 0
Belle Vernon 21, Thomas Jefferson 7
Bellefonte 9, Philipsburg-Osceola 8
Belmont Charter 34, South Philadelphia 12
Berks Catholic 21, Donegal 9
Berlin-Brothersvalley 14, Windber 0
Bethel Park 36, Baldwin 7
Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Greater Johnstown 0
Blackhawk 33, Chartiers Valley 16
Bonner-Prendergast 49, Cardinal O'Hara 21
Burgettstown 14, Chartiers-Houston 8
Butler 37, Erie 20
Cambria Heights 28, Purchase Line 7
Cambridge Springs 33, Iroquois 7
Camp Hill Trinity 26, Boiling Springs 14
Canon-McMillan 21, South Fayette 17
Carlisle 18, Chambersburg 7
Central Bucks West 35, North Penn 21
Central Columbia 20, Lewisburg 8
Central Martinsburg 39, Chestnut Ridge 14
Central Valley 54, New Castle 0
Charleroi 24, Jeannette 20
Cheltenham 34, Upper Darby 0
Clairton 20, Leechburg 13
Clarion Area 48, Bradford 7
Clearfield 42, Penns Valley 14
Coatesville 54, Unionville 7
Conestoga 28, Marple Newtown 27
Conrad Weiser 45, Octorara 7
Cornell 42, Carlynton 0
Coudersport 22, Cameron County 0
Crestwood 51, Williamsport 13
Dallas 45, Wyoming Valley West 14
Danville 49, Southern Columbia 14
Deer Lakes 9, Southmoreland 0
Delone 27, Littlestown 21
Downingtown East 41, Kennett 7
Dubois 24, Brookville 14
Easton 62, Allentown Allen 21
Eisenhower 35, Lakeview 13
Elizabeth Forward 42, Knoch 0
Elizabethtown 47, Twin Valley 42
Elwood City Riverside 28, Freedom Area 21
Emmaus 42, Bethlehem Catholic 12
Forest Hills 35, Bishop McCort 0
Fort Hill, Md. 49, Hollidaysburg 10
Fort Leboeuf 24, North East 21
Freeport 24, Mount Pleasant 6
Garden Spot 44, Fleetwood 0
Garnet Valley 20, Springfield 7
Gateway 28, Plum 26
General McLane 37, Corry 20
Glendale 28, North Star 0
Governor Mifflin 42, Muhlenberg 8
Hamburg 42, Kutztown 7
Harbor Creek 42, Girard 6
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 48, Cedar Cliff 7
Harriton 14, George School 0
Haverford 35, Radnor 14
Hazleton Area 42, West Scranton 7
Hempfield 17, Manheim Township 14
Hempfield Area 28, Penn-Trafford 17
Hershey 28, Milton Hershey 21
High School of the Future 36, Dobbins/Randolph 0
Highlands 31, Indiana 0
Homer-Center 13, Northern Cambria 7
Honesdale 34, Tunkhannock 0
Hopewell 20, Seton-LaSalle 6
Jersey Shore 63, Mifflinburg 24
Juniata Valley 14, Bellwood-Antis 10
Karns City 35, Moniteau 6
Lakeland 47, Old Forge 20
Lancaster Catholic 55, Northern Lebanon 20
Lansdale Catholic 10, Conwell Egan 0
Laurel Highlands 10, Greater Latrobe 7
Lower Dauphin 49, Red Land 3
Manheim Central 47, Warwick 13
Mapletown 42, Carmichaels 0
Marian Catholic 15, Pottsville Nativity 12
Mars 51, Moon 7
McGuffey 63, Waynesburg Central 20
McKeesport 35, Trinity 6
Meadville 62, Conneaut Area 0
Mercer 45, Cochranton 0
Meyersdale 33, Conemaugh Valley 22
Mifflin County 14, Palmyra 0
Minersville 41, Panther Valley 21
Mohawk 31, New Brighton 6
Monessen 28, California 20
Montoursville 29, Bald Eagle Area 21
Moshannon Valley 21, Claysburg-Kimmel 14
Mount Carmel 41, Bloomsburg 7
Neshaminy 26, Abington 0
New Oxford 27, York Suburban 18
North Allegheny 7, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 3
North Hills 27, Penn Hills 26
North Schuylkill 31, Northern Lehigh 0
Northampton 35, East Stroudsburg South 0
Northwestern 21, Oil City 20
Northwestern Lehigh 35, Lehighton 14
Notre Dame-Green Pond 55, Palmerton 18
Penn Charter 28, Father Judge 6
Penn Manor 36, Reading 7
Penns Manor 40, West Shamokin 0
Pennsbury 28, Central Bucks South 6
Perkiomen Valley 20, Owen J Roberts 13
Phoenixville 27, Upper Merion 20
Pine-Richland 61, Fox Chapel 14
Pittsburgh North Catholic 33, Kiski Area 21
Pleasant Valley 48, Pocono Mountain East 14
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 46, Lancaster McCaskey 0
Pocono Mountain West 43, East Stroudsburg North 14
Pottsgrove 27, Pottstown 7
Pottsville 19, Saucon Valley 14
Quakertown 16, Council Rock South 0
Redbank Valley 42, Ridgway 33
Reynolds 64, Maplewood 0
Richland 57, Somerset 25
Ridley 67, Penncrest 21
Riverside 41, Mahanoy Area 18
Riverview 18, Frazier 6
Rochester 22, Shenango 8
Rustin 28, Chichester 7
Saegertown 35, Union City 0
Schuylkill Valley 55, Pequea Valley 7
Scranton 35, North Pocono 0
Scranton Prep 20, Delaware Valley 13
Selinsgrove 35, Shikellamy 7
Seneca Valley 24, Mount Lebanon 6
Shady Side Academy 41, South Allegheny 0
Shadyside, Ohio 40, Brownsville 6
Shamokin 47, Central Mountain 28
Sharon 33, Wilmington 14
Sharpsville 14, Greenville 12
Solanco 41, Conestoga Valley 21
South Side 55, Quaker Valley 6
Southern Lehigh 22, Blue Mountain 18
Spring Grove 36, Eastern York 7
Spring-Ford 42, Boyertown 0
Springside Chestnut Hill 27, The Hill School 13
St. Francis, N.Y. 28, Erie Cathedral Prep 26
St. Marys 34, Punxsutawney 21
State College 19, Central Dauphin 8
Steel Valley 48, Ligonier Valley 0
Sto-Rox 52, Keystone Oaks 0
Stroudsburg 31, Allentown Dieruff 28
Susquenita 35, Line Mountain 21
Tamaqua 52, Salisbury 0
Towanda 41, Wellsboro 19
Troy 32, Athens 7
Tyrone 14, Huntingdon 6
USO 36, Carrick 0
Union/AC Valley(FB) 37, Kane Area 19
United 24, Portage Area 14
Upper Dublin 47, Wissahickon 0
Upper St. Clair 17, Peters Township 10
Valley View 40, Pittston Area 12
Washington 62, Brentwood 7
Waverly, N.Y. 47, Cowanesque Valley 14
West Lawn Wilson 36, Cedar Crest 13
West Perry 51, James Buchanan 8
Western Wayne 38, Carbondale 7
Whitehall 32, Parkland 31
Woodland Hills 25, Norwin 0
Wyalusing 26, Montgomery 0
York 46, Red Lion 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
