GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 38, American Falls 29
Dietrich 57, Butte County 53
Genesis Preparatory Academy 36, Clark Fork 23
Lake City 71, Rocky Mountain 49
Leadore 40, Watersprings 33
Mackay 46, Valley 45
Melba 53, Firth 26
Murtaugh 49, Carey 36
Post Falls 72, Eagle 40
Raft River 65, Lighthouse Christian 46
Richfield 48, Castleford 22
Ririe 45, Soda Springs 34
Rockland 84, Sho-Ban 20
South Fremont 61, Fruitland 48
Sugar-Salem 47, Parma 32
Timberlake 64, Riverside, Wash. 35
Wendell 54, Glenns Ferry 44
Wilder 53, Four Rivers Community School, Ore. 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/