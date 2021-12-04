GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 38, American Falls 29

Dietrich 57, Butte County 53

Genesis Preparatory Academy 36, Clark Fork 23

Lake City 71, Rocky Mountain 49

Leadore 40, Watersprings 33

Mackay 46, Valley 45

Melba 53, Firth 26

Murtaugh 49, Carey 36

Post Falls 72, Eagle 40

Raft River 65, Lighthouse Christian 46

Richfield 48, Castleford 22

Ririe 45, Soda Springs 34

Rockland 84, Sho-Ban 20

South Fremont 61, Fruitland 48

Sugar-Salem 47, Parma 32

Timberlake 64, Riverside, Wash. 35

Wendell 54, Glenns Ferry 44

Wilder 53, Four Rivers Community School, Ore. 33

