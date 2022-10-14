PREP FOOTBALL=
Alcoa 49, Union County 0
Baylor 56, Hendersonville 14
Bearden 34, Cleveland 24
Blackman 62, Rockvale 28
Bledsoe County 52, Tellico Plains 7
Boyd Buchanan 42, Notre Dame 0
Chattanooga Christian 62, Grace Christian 14
Chuckey-Doak 55, Claiborne County 0
Clay County 54, Grundy County 0
Cloudland 38, Jellico 12
Crockett County 31, Jackson North Side 0
Daniel Boone 21, Tennessee 13
Dobyns-Bennett 55, William Blount 7
Eagleville 21, Huntland 13
Elizabethton 59, Volunteer 6
Ezell-Harding 29, Chattanooga Prep 6
Farragut 31, Bradley Central 10
Fayetteville 38, Red Bank 2
Friendship Christian 31, East Hamilton 14
Gatlinburg-Pittman 50, Northview Academy 13
Gibbs 24, York Institute 7
Greenback 25, Harriman 7
Hampton 58, Cumberland Gap 8
Hardin County 70, Liberty Magnet 6
Haywood County 49, South Gibson 17
Jackson Christian 49, FACS 3
Jackson South Side 41, McNairy Central 7
Knoxville Fulton 48, Scott County 14
Knoxville West 64, Cocke County 0
Lawrence County 14, Tullahoma 10
Lenoir City 34, Hixson 0
Lincoln County 25, Columbia 8
MUS 21, CBHS 14
Maryville 42, Knoxville Hardin Valley 6
McCallie 28, Father Ryan 14
McMinn County 24, Walker Valley 7
Melrose 44, Hamilton 0
Milan 28, Obion County 6
Morristown East 54, West Ridge 31
Morristown West 50, Cherokee 20
Northpoint Christian, Miss. 20, ECS 17
Peabody 40, Humboldt 6
Polk County 21, Marion County 13
Rhea County 45, Howard 7
Ripley 31, Bolton 0
Rockwood 62, Wartburg Central 26
Science Hill 21, Jefferson County 7
Signal Mountain 21, Kingston 14
South Greene 21, Johnson County 15
St. Benedict 59, Bluff City 22
Station Camp 21, Portland 14
Tyner Academy 26, Meigs County 0
Unaka 66, Cosby 0
Upperman 17, DeKalb County 16, OT
West Carroll 44, Greenfield 0
West Greene 24, Unicoi County 23
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
