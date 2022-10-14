PREP FOOTBALL=

Alcoa 49, Union County 0

Baylor 56, Hendersonville 14

Bearden 34, Cleveland 24

Blackman 62, Rockvale 28

Bledsoe County 52, Tellico Plains 7

Boyd Buchanan 42, Notre Dame 0

Chattanooga Christian 62, Grace Christian 14

Chuckey-Doak 55, Claiborne County 0

Clay County 54, Grundy County 0

Cloudland 38, Jellico 12

Crockett County 31, Jackson North Side 0

Daniel Boone 21, Tennessee 13

Dobyns-Bennett 55, William Blount 7

Eagleville 21, Huntland 13

Elizabethton 59, Volunteer 6

Ezell-Harding 29, Chattanooga Prep 6

Farragut 31, Bradley Central 10

Fayetteville 38, Red Bank 2

Friendship Christian 31, East Hamilton 14

Gatlinburg-Pittman 50, Northview Academy 13

Gibbs 24, York Institute 7

Greenback 25, Harriman 7

Hampton 58, Cumberland Gap 8

Hardin County 70, Liberty Magnet 6

Haywood County 49, South Gibson 17

Jackson Christian 49, FACS 3

Jackson South Side 41, McNairy Central 7

Knoxville Fulton 48, Scott County 14

Knoxville West 64, Cocke County 0

Lawrence County 14, Tullahoma 10

Lenoir City 34, Hixson 0

Lincoln County 25, Columbia 8

MUS 21, CBHS 14

Maryville 42, Knoxville Hardin Valley 6

McCallie 28, Father Ryan 14

McMinn County 24, Walker Valley 7

Melrose 44, Hamilton 0

Milan 28, Obion County 6

Morristown East 54, West Ridge 31

Morristown West 50, Cherokee 20

Northpoint Christian, Miss. 20, ECS 17

Peabody 40, Humboldt 6

Polk County 21, Marion County 13

Rhea County 45, Howard 7

Ripley 31, Bolton 0

Rockwood 62, Wartburg Central 26

Science Hill 21, Jefferson County 7

Signal Mountain 21, Kingston 14

South Greene 21, Johnson County 15

St. Benedict 59, Bluff City 22

Station Camp 21, Portland 14

Tyner Academy 26, Meigs County 0

Unaka 66, Cosby 0

Upperman 17, DeKalb County 16, OT

West Carroll 44, Greenfield 0

West Greene 24, Unicoi County 23

