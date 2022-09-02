PREP FOOTBALL=

Alma 38, Siloam Springs 7

Arkadelphia 29, Hot Springs 28

Bauxite 35, Monticello 20

Bixby, Okla. 59, Har-Ber 0

Booneville 35, Ozark 7

Cabot 32, Bentonville West 10

Camden Fairview 39, El Dorado 21

Centerpoint 15, Mena 13

Charleston 42, Elkins 22

Clarendon 24, Barton 14

Clinton 30, Heber Springs 14

Conway Christian 47, Baptist Prep 0

Dardanelle 35, Pottsville 0

FS Southside 47, Van Buren 32

Farmington 38, Springdale 20

Fayetteville 28, North Little Rock 10

Fouke 33, Mineral Springs 27

Gravette 37, Inola, Okla. 0

Greenland 51, Green Forest 9

Greenwood 56, FS Northside 53

Harmony Grove 8, DeWitt 3

Junction City 52, Lafayette County 28

Lake Hamilton 26, Jonesboro 21

Lavaca 40, Magazine 7

Magnolia 49, Crossett 6

Mansfield 31, Paris 0

Morrilton 30, Clarksville 14

Mountain Pine 22, Fountain Lake 14

Mountainburg 18, Danville 12

Nashville 74, Hope 42

Nettleton 26, Pocahontas 21

Ouachita Christian, La. 35, Watson Chapel 20

Paragould 37, Piggott 0

Perryville 35, Cent Ark Christian 31

Prairie Grove 45, Huntsville 8

Pulaski Academy 48, Madison-Ridgeland Aca., Miss. 40

Pulaski Mills 50, Rivercrest 34

Pulaski Robinson 28, Forrest City 0

Riverview 43, Highland 26

Rogers 49, Bishop Kelley, Okla. 21

Rogers Heritage 20, Louisburg, Kan. 16

Salem 20, Thayer, Mo. 6

Southside Batesville 28, Bald Knob 0

Southwest Christian 40, Arkansas Christian Academy 14

Valley View 16, Poplar Bluff, Mo. 2

Walnut Ridge 48, Cave City 12

Yellville-Summit 51, Westside-Johnson Co. 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bryant vs. Denton Ryan, Texas, ccd.

