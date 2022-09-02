PREP FOOTBALL=
Alma 38, Siloam Springs 7
Arkadelphia 29, Hot Springs 28
Bauxite 35, Monticello 20
Bixby, Okla. 59, Har-Ber 0
Booneville 35, Ozark 7
Cabot 32, Bentonville West 10
Camden Fairview 39, El Dorado 21
Centerpoint 15, Mena 13
Charleston 42, Elkins 22
Clarendon 24, Barton 14
Clinton 30, Heber Springs 14
Conway Christian 47, Baptist Prep 0
Dardanelle 35, Pottsville 0
FS Southside 47, Van Buren 32
Farmington 38, Springdale 20
Fayetteville 28, North Little Rock 10
Fouke 33, Mineral Springs 27
Gravette 37, Inola, Okla. 0
Greenland 51, Green Forest 9
Greenwood 56, FS Northside 53
Harmony Grove 8, DeWitt 3
Junction City 52, Lafayette County 28
Lake Hamilton 26, Jonesboro 21
Lavaca 40, Magazine 7
Magnolia 49, Crossett 6
Mansfield 31, Paris 0
Morrilton 30, Clarksville 14
Mountain Pine 22, Fountain Lake 14
Mountainburg 18, Danville 12
Nashville 74, Hope 42
Nettleton 26, Pocahontas 21
Ouachita Christian, La. 35, Watson Chapel 20
Paragould 37, Piggott 0
Perryville 35, Cent Ark Christian 31
Prairie Grove 45, Huntsville 8
Pulaski Academy 48, Madison-Ridgeland Aca., Miss. 40
Pulaski Mills 50, Rivercrest 34
Pulaski Robinson 28, Forrest City 0
Riverview 43, Highland 26
Rogers 49, Bishop Kelley, Okla. 21
Rogers Heritage 20, Louisburg, Kan. 16
Salem 20, Thayer, Mo. 6
Southside Batesville 28, Bald Knob 0
Southwest Christian 40, Arkansas Christian Academy 14
Valley View 16, Poplar Bluff, Mo. 2
Walnut Ridge 48, Cave City 12
Yellville-Summit 51, Westside-Johnson Co. 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bryant vs. Denton Ryan, Texas, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.