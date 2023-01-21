BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 52, North Central 40
Alliance 46, Ogallala 43
Ankeny Centennial, Iowa 70, Omaha Burke 36
Aquinas 55, Hastings St. Cecilia 49
Ashland-Greenwood 65, Syracuse 21
Auburn 52, Nebraska City 31
Aurora 65, Seward 53
Axtell 66, Wilcox-Hildreth 36
Bancroft-Rosalie 75, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62
Bellevue East 76, Omaha Northwest 63
Bennington 64, Norris 46
Bergen Catholic, N.J. 87, Millard North 83
Blue Hill 59, Sandy Creek 45
Boone Central 74, Ord 39
Boys Town 58, Douglas County West 56
Central City 51, Wood River 41
Centura 52, Gibbon 47
Columbus Lakeview 70, Schuyler 45
Columbus Scotus 40, Archbishop Bergan 17
Cozad 42, Lexington 41
Crofton 45, Hartington-Newcastle 41
Deshler 53, Harvard 26
Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Superior 33
Elgin Public/Pope John 60, West Holt 43
Elkhorn Valley 68, Creighton 43
Elm Creek 66, Pleasanton 46
Elmwood-Murdock 67, Nebraska City Lourdes 27
Falls City Sacred Heart 77, Pawnee City 42
Gering 65, Chadron 54
Gordon/Rushville 57, Mullen 35
Hartington Cedar Catholic 46, Wayne 45
Hastings 65, Elkhorn North 50
Howells/Dodge 78, Tekamah-Herman 39
Johnson-Brock 48, Friend 42
Kearney 49, Norfolk 31
Kenesaw 54, Franklin 46
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44, Battle Creek 36
Lawrence-Nelson 47, Diller-Odell 27
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Bishop Neumann 44
Lincoln North Star 81, Columbus 53
Lincoln Pius X 59, Grand Island 48
Lincoln Southwest 78, Fremont 36
Loomis 75, Hi-Line 71
Malcolm 73, Wilber-Clatonia 50
Mead 74, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 44
Minden 49, Holdrege 26
Mitchell 63, Southeast, Wyo. 58
Nebraska Christian 45, Riverside 42
Norfolk Catholic 46, Lutheran High Northeast 41
North Platte 57, McCook 52
O'Neill 76, Guardian Angels 56
Omaha Bryan 66, Omaha South 54
Omaha Creighton Prep 48, Omaha Central 44
Omaha Nation 89, Homer 45
Omaha Westside 67, Papillion-LaVista 55
Ponca 76, Walthill 47
Ralston 68, Beatrice 60
Ravenna 46, Arcadia-Loup City 37
Santee 84, Stuart 81
Sidney 45, Gothenburg 43
Summerland 59, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 42
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Silver Lake 28
Tri County 61, Fillmore Central 48
Underwood, Iowa 64, Parkview Christian 43
Winside 48, Wausa 35
Wisner-Pilger 58, Pender 32
Wynot 57, Plainview 48
York 69, Fairbury 25
Yutan 56, Palmyra 49
MAC Tournament=
Semifinal=
Potter-Dix 59, Garden County 47
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Hay Springs 57, Morrill 50
Hemingford 68, Crawford 31
RCC Tournament=
Third Place=
Omaha Roncalli 53, Elkhorn Mount Michael 32
SPVA Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bridgeport 51, Perkins County 50
North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Chase County 32
Seventh Place=
Kimball 72, Sutherland 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Central vs. Anselmo-Merna, ppd.
Valentine vs. Broken Bow, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.