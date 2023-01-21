BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 52, North Central 40

Alliance 46, Ogallala 43

Ankeny Centennial, Iowa 70, Omaha Burke 36

Aquinas 55, Hastings St. Cecilia 49

Ashland-Greenwood 65, Syracuse 21

Auburn 52, Nebraska City 31

Aurora 65, Seward 53

Axtell 66, Wilcox-Hildreth 36

Bancroft-Rosalie 75, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62

Bellevue East 76, Omaha Northwest 63

Bennington 64, Norris 46

Bergen Catholic, N.J. 87, Millard North 83

Blue Hill 59, Sandy Creek 45

Boone Central 74, Ord 39

Boys Town 58, Douglas County West 56

Central City 51, Wood River 41

Centura 52, Gibbon 47

Columbus Lakeview 70, Schuyler 45

Columbus Scotus 40, Archbishop Bergan 17

Cozad 42, Lexington 41

Crofton 45, Hartington-Newcastle 41

Deshler 53, Harvard 26

Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Superior 33

Elgin Public/Pope John 60, West Holt 43

Elkhorn Valley 68, Creighton 43

Elm Creek 66, Pleasanton 46

Elmwood-Murdock 67, Nebraska City Lourdes 27

Falls City Sacred Heart 77, Pawnee City 42

Gering 65, Chadron 54

Gordon/Rushville 57, Mullen 35

Hartington Cedar Catholic 46, Wayne 45

Hastings 65, Elkhorn North 50

Howells/Dodge 78, Tekamah-Herman 39

Johnson-Brock 48, Friend 42

Kearney 49, Norfolk 31

Kenesaw 54, Franklin 46

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44, Battle Creek 36

Lawrence-Nelson 47, Diller-Odell 27

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Bishop Neumann 44

Lincoln North Star 81, Columbus 53

Lincoln Pius X 59, Grand Island 48

Lincoln Southwest 78, Fremont 36

Loomis 75, Hi-Line 71

Malcolm 73, Wilber-Clatonia 50

Mead 74, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 44

Minden 49, Holdrege 26

Mitchell 63, Southeast, Wyo. 58

Nebraska Christian 45, Riverside 42

Norfolk Catholic 46, Lutheran High Northeast 41

North Platte 57, McCook 52

O'Neill 76, Guardian Angels 56

Omaha Bryan 66, Omaha South 54

Omaha Creighton Prep 48, Omaha Central 44

Omaha Nation 89, Homer 45

Omaha Westside 67, Papillion-LaVista 55

Ponca 76, Walthill 47

Ralston 68, Beatrice 60

Ravenna 46, Arcadia-Loup City 37

Santee 84, Stuart 81

Sidney 45, Gothenburg 43

Summerland 59, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 42

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Silver Lake 28

Tri County 61, Fillmore Central 48

Underwood, Iowa 64, Parkview Christian 43

Winside 48, Wausa 35

Wisner-Pilger 58, Pender 32

Wynot 57, Plainview 48

York 69, Fairbury 25

Yutan 56, Palmyra 49

MAC Tournament=

Semifinal=

Potter-Dix 59, Garden County 47

Panhandle Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Hay Springs 57, Morrill 50

Hemingford 68, Crawford 31

RCC Tournament=

Third Place=

Omaha Roncalli 53, Elkhorn Mount Michael 32

SPVA Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bridgeport 51, Perkins County 50

North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Chase County 32

Seventh Place=

Kimball 72, Sutherland 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North Central vs. Anselmo-Merna, ppd.

Valentine vs. Broken Bow, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

