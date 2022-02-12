BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 79, Ridgeview 77, OT

Alexandria City 47, Fairfax 46

Altavista 63, Dan River 32

Auburn 62, George Wythe-Wytheville 58

Banner Christian 73, Tidewater Academy 42

Bethel 44, Menchville 43

Blacksburg 50, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 46

Booker T. Washington 60, Norcom 43

Broadwater Academy 60, StoneBridge School 25

Brunswick 62, Sussex Central 35

Buckingham County 53, Prince Edward County 36

Buffalo Gap 42, Fort Defiance 37

C.D. Hylton 59, Colgan 58, OT

Caroline 72, James Monroe 57

Cave Spring 61, Pulaski County 48

Chilhowie 52, Holston 39

Clarke County 59, Mountain View 56

Collegiate-Richmond 57, Trinity Episcopal 52

Cosby 55, Midlothian 39

Culpeper 63, Chancellor 52

Deep Creek 60, Lakeland 48

Deep Run 65, Douglas Freeman 51

Dinwiddie 71, Meadowbrook 58

Dominion 66, Park View-Sterling 51

E.C. Glass 71, Liberty-Bedford 23

Eastern View 77, Courtland 63

Eastside 61, Thomas Walker 53

Edison 70, Annandale 62

Essex 74, Washington & Lee 70

Flint Hill School 86, Maret, D.C. 60

Franklin County 65, William Byrd 63

Galax 66, Bland County 47

Georgetown Prep, Md. 63, Episcopal 62

Giles 57, Grayson County 54

Glen Allen 44, Mills Godwin 41

Goochland 82, Charlottesville 47

Grace Christian 69, Williamsburg Christian Academy 27

Grafton 49, Smithfield 47

Graham 79, Tazewell 47

Great Bridge 63, Hickory 34

Green Run 54, Bayside 47

Greensville County 65, Windsor 35

Halifax County 62, Martinsville 59

Hanover 60, Maggie L. Walker GS 21

Hayfield 79, Falls Church 51

Henrico 69, Armstrong 30

Heritage Academy, Md. 41, Eukarya Christian 22

Heritage-Lynchburg 56, Jefferson Forest 45

Highland Springs 68, Varina 66

Hurley 52, Council 36

Indian River 62, Grassfield 48

J.I. Burton 61, Castlewood 42

James River-Buchanan 67, Parry McCluer 48

James River-Midlothian 87, Powhatan 71

Jamestown 95, New Kent 41

John Handley 56, James Wood 39

John Marshall 69, George Wythe-Richmond 36

Kecoughtan 91, Denbigh 24

Kellam 67, Tallwood 53

Kenston Forest 69, Amelia Academy 38

Kettle Run 66, Liberty-Bealeton 46

King George 69, Spotsylvania 59

King's Fork High School 68, Western Branch 47

Lake Taylor 53, Granby 26

Landstown 97, Ocean Lakes 33

Lebanon 57, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 47

Lloyd Bird 96, Huguenot 60

Loudoun Valley 67, Woodgrove 52

Louisa 49, Monticello 41

Madison County 49, Rappahannock County 43

Magna Vista 75, Patrick County 66

Manor High School 67, Churchland 61

Massaponax 62, Colonial Forge 49

Meridian High School 63, Skyline 61

Narrows 77, Bath County 31

Nelson County 42, William Campbell 24

Norfolk Academy 53, Hampton Roads 32

North Stafford 45, Brooke Point 42

Northside 66, Staunton River 30

Northwood 74, Rural Retreat 51

Norview 52, Maury 47, 2OT

Nottoway 68, Amelia County 40

Oak Hill Academy 128, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 73

Oscar Smith 68, Nansemond River 58

Paul VI Catholic High School 66, Bishop Ireton 50

Petersburg 67, Matoaca 53

Potomac School 51, St. Andrew's, Md. 47

Prince George 70, Hopewell 64

Princess Anne 54, Frank Cox 31

Radford 58, Glenvar 55

Regents 54, New Covenant 49

Richmond Christian 83, Fuqua School 29

Salem-Va. Beach 83, First Colonial 40

Seton School 78, Trinity Christian School 40

Sherando 71, Fauquier 34

South County 65, Lake Braddock 48

South Lakes 71, Centreville 56

Southampton 69, Franklin 59

Spotswood 77, Broadway 57

St. Annes-Belfield 80, Woodberry Forest 44

St. Christopher's 86, Fork Union Prep 67

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 80, St. Albans, D.C. 51

Steward School 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 40

TJHS 59, J.R. Tucker 46

Tabb 49, Bruton 45

Thomas Dale 62, Colonial Heights 32

Twin Springs 38, Rye Cove 26

Union 53, Gate City 30

Virginia High 52, Marion 49

Walsingham Academy 56, Greenbrier Christian 36

Warhill 51, York 47

Western Albemarle 67, Orange County 38

William Monroe 64, Brentsville 43

Wilson Memorial 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 49

Woodside 58, Phoebus 55

Woodstock Central 53, Strasburg 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you