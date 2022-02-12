BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 79, Ridgeview 77, OT
Alexandria City 47, Fairfax 46
Altavista 63, Dan River 32
Auburn 62, George Wythe-Wytheville 58
Banner Christian 73, Tidewater Academy 42
Bethel 44, Menchville 43
Blacksburg 50, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 46
Booker T. Washington 60, Norcom 43
Broadwater Academy 60, StoneBridge School 25
Brunswick 62, Sussex Central 35
Buckingham County 53, Prince Edward County 36
Buffalo Gap 42, Fort Defiance 37
C.D. Hylton 59, Colgan 58, OT
Caroline 72, James Monroe 57
Cave Spring 61, Pulaski County 48
Chilhowie 52, Holston 39
Clarke County 59, Mountain View 56
Collegiate-Richmond 57, Trinity Episcopal 52
Cosby 55, Midlothian 39
Culpeper 63, Chancellor 52
Deep Creek 60, Lakeland 48
Deep Run 65, Douglas Freeman 51
Dinwiddie 71, Meadowbrook 58
Dominion 66, Park View-Sterling 51
E.C. Glass 71, Liberty-Bedford 23
Eastern View 77, Courtland 63
Eastside 61, Thomas Walker 53
Edison 70, Annandale 62
Essex 74, Washington & Lee 70
Flint Hill School 86, Maret, D.C. 60
Franklin County 65, William Byrd 63
Galax 66, Bland County 47
Georgetown Prep, Md. 63, Episcopal 62
Giles 57, Grayson County 54
Glen Allen 44, Mills Godwin 41
Goochland 82, Charlottesville 47
Grace Christian 69, Williamsburg Christian Academy 27
Grafton 49, Smithfield 47
Graham 79, Tazewell 47
Great Bridge 63, Hickory 34
Green Run 54, Bayside 47
Greensville County 65, Windsor 35
Halifax County 62, Martinsville 59
Hanover 60, Maggie L. Walker GS 21
Hayfield 79, Falls Church 51
Henrico 69, Armstrong 30
Heritage Academy, Md. 41, Eukarya Christian 22
Heritage-Lynchburg 56, Jefferson Forest 45
Highland Springs 68, Varina 66
Hurley 52, Council 36
Indian River 62, Grassfield 48
J.I. Burton 61, Castlewood 42
James River-Buchanan 67, Parry McCluer 48
James River-Midlothian 87, Powhatan 71
Jamestown 95, New Kent 41
John Handley 56, James Wood 39
John Marshall 69, George Wythe-Richmond 36
Kecoughtan 91, Denbigh 24
Kellam 67, Tallwood 53
Kenston Forest 69, Amelia Academy 38
Kettle Run 66, Liberty-Bealeton 46
King George 69, Spotsylvania 59
King's Fork High School 68, Western Branch 47
Lake Taylor 53, Granby 26
Landstown 97, Ocean Lakes 33
Lebanon 57, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 47
Lloyd Bird 96, Huguenot 60
Loudoun Valley 67, Woodgrove 52
Louisa 49, Monticello 41
Madison County 49, Rappahannock County 43
Magna Vista 75, Patrick County 66
Manor High School 67, Churchland 61
Massaponax 62, Colonial Forge 49
Meridian High School 63, Skyline 61
Narrows 77, Bath County 31
Nelson County 42, William Campbell 24
Norfolk Academy 53, Hampton Roads 32
North Stafford 45, Brooke Point 42
Northside 66, Staunton River 30
Northwood 74, Rural Retreat 51
Norview 52, Maury 47, 2OT
Nottoway 68, Amelia County 40
Oak Hill Academy 128, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 73
Oscar Smith 68, Nansemond River 58
Paul VI Catholic High School 66, Bishop Ireton 50
Petersburg 67, Matoaca 53
Potomac School 51, St. Andrew's, Md. 47
Prince George 70, Hopewell 64
Princess Anne 54, Frank Cox 31
Radford 58, Glenvar 55
Regents 54, New Covenant 49
Richmond Christian 83, Fuqua School 29
Salem-Va. Beach 83, First Colonial 40
Seton School 78, Trinity Christian School 40
Sherando 71, Fauquier 34
South County 65, Lake Braddock 48
South Lakes 71, Centreville 56
Southampton 69, Franklin 59
Spotswood 77, Broadway 57
St. Annes-Belfield 80, Woodberry Forest 44
St. Christopher's 86, Fork Union Prep 67
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 80, St. Albans, D.C. 51
Steward School 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 40
TJHS 59, J.R. Tucker 46
Tabb 49, Bruton 45
Thomas Dale 62, Colonial Heights 32
Twin Springs 38, Rye Cove 26
Union 53, Gate City 30
Virginia High 52, Marion 49
Walsingham Academy 56, Greenbrier Christian 36
Warhill 51, York 47
Western Albemarle 67, Orange County 38
William Monroe 64, Brentsville 43
Wilson Memorial 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 49
Woodside 58, Phoebus 55
Woodstock Central 53, Strasburg 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/