BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 55, Pike County 44

Albertville 66, Etowah 53

American Christian Academy 65, Northside 64

Andalusia 69, Monroe County 61

Asbury 61, Sylvania 60

Ashford 54, Cottonwood 53

Athens Bible 65, Saint Bernard Prep 40

Austin 66, Hartselle 55

B.C. Rain 62, Citronelle 57

B.T. Washington 68, Notasulga 37

Baker 61, Mary Montgomery 45

Bayshore Christian 45, Orange Beach 40

Blount 65, Baldwin County 30

Boaz 70, Sardis 42

Brantley 72, Luverne 44

Brewbaker Tech 64, LAMP 23

Briarwood Christian 49, Woodlawn 34

Bullock County 79, Barbour County 53

Carbon Hill 28, Red Bay 19

Carroll-Ozark 60, Ariton 52

Cedar Bluff 52, Coosa Christian 49

Center Point 58, Hayden 38

Central-Florence 74, Deshler 62

Chelsea 61, Clay-Chalkville 54

Childersburg 52, B.B. Comer 42

Chilton County 73, Stanhope Elmore 54

Colbert Heights 68, Cherokee 43

Cold Springs 37, Addison 35

Cornerstone School 71, Oak Grove 57

Curry 53, Meek 51

DAR 63, Madison County 61

Danville 61, Phil Campbell 59

Decatur 53, Lawrence County 47

Dora 75, Oakman 67

Douglas 65, Crossville 20

Escambia County 63, W.S. Neal 22

Evangel Christian 54, Ezekiel Academy 37

Fairview 55, West Point 42

Faith Academy 56, Long Beach, Miss. 33

Falkville 87, Winston County 76

Florala 74, Laurel Hill, Fla. 56

Florence 50, Muscle Shoals 49

Fort Payne 67, Cherokee County 56

Francis Marion 68, Greensboro 40

Geraldine 72, Hokes Bluff 59

Greene County 49, Choctaw County 26

Guntersville 69, Brewer 37

Handley 63, Anniston 61

Hazel Green 70, Athens 33

Helena 71, Mortimer Jordan 68, OT

Highland Home 60, Calhoun 53

Holly Pond 46, J.B. Pennington 37

Holtville 64, B. T. Washington Magnet 28

Hoover 90, Bessemer City 29

Huntsville 74, Haleyville 65

J.F. Shields 53, J.U. Blacksher 37

Jacksonville 88, Ashville 24

James Clemens 54, Sparkman 52

Lauderdale County 74, Clements 34

Lexington 72, Shoals Christian 39

Locust Fork 43, West End 34

Lowndes Academy 65, Crenshaw Christian Academy 45

Marion County 69, Hackleburg 41

Mars Hill Bible 75, Sheffield 61

Montevallo 67, West Blocton 57

Moody 62, St. Clair County 39

Mountain Brook 79, Greenville 46

New Brockton 75, Samson 38

New Hope 62, North Jackson 58

North Sand Mountain 88, Pisgah 56

Oak Mountain 53, Vestavia Hills 50

Oneonta 72, Good Hope 61

Park Crossing 59, Hewitt-Trussville 55

Pelham 66, Brookwood 49

Pensacola Catholic, Fla. 51, UMS-Wright 37

Pickens County 71, South Lamar 63

Piedmont 61, Pleasant Valley 48

Plainview 63, Fyffe 26

Pleasant Home 39, Excel 35

Priceville 54, Randolph School 35

Red Level 51, Opp 44

Rehobeth 74, Northside Methodist 39

Resurrection Catholic, Miss. 56, Government Street Christian 18

Robert E. Lee 36, Thompson 28

Robertsdale 69, Foley 55

Rogers 61, Wilson 48

Russell County 60, Smiths Station 53

Scottsboro 69, Arab 62

Section 74, Ider 42

Skyline 60, Woodville 44

Southeastern 67, Appalachian 62

Southern Choctaw 46, Thomasville 42

Southside-Selma 52, Selma 26

Spain Park 47, Homewood 40

Spanish Fort 79, Fairhope 47

Springville 42, Pell City 36

St. James 58, Montgomery Academy 34

Sumter Central High School 55, Demopolis 39

Susan Moore 55, Brindlee Mountain 50

Tallassee 65, Reeltown 39

Tanner 58, Whitesburg Christian 42

Thorsby 74, Isabella 62

Tuscaloosa Academy 55, Valiant Cross 32

Tuscaloosa County 61, Central-Tuscaloosa 47

Valley 80, LaFayette 62

Vincent 44, Central Coosa 40

Vinemont 56, East Lawrence 42

West Morgan 55, West Limestone 30

Westminster Christian Academy 53, St. John Paul II Catholic 31

Wetumpka 68, Beauregard 57

Woodland 68, Beulah 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you