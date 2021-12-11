BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 55, Pike County 44
Albertville 66, Etowah 53
American Christian Academy 65, Northside 64
Andalusia 69, Monroe County 61
Asbury 61, Sylvania 60
Ashford 54, Cottonwood 53
Athens Bible 65, Saint Bernard Prep 40
Austin 66, Hartselle 55
B.C. Rain 62, Citronelle 57
B.T. Washington 68, Notasulga 37
Baker 61, Mary Montgomery 45
Bayshore Christian 45, Orange Beach 40
Blount 65, Baldwin County 30
Boaz 70, Sardis 42
Brantley 72, Luverne 44
Brewbaker Tech 64, LAMP 23
Briarwood Christian 49, Woodlawn 34
Bullock County 79, Barbour County 53
Carbon Hill 28, Red Bay 19
Carroll-Ozark 60, Ariton 52
Cedar Bluff 52, Coosa Christian 49
Center Point 58, Hayden 38
Central-Florence 74, Deshler 62
Chelsea 61, Clay-Chalkville 54
Childersburg 52, B.B. Comer 42
Chilton County 73, Stanhope Elmore 54
Colbert Heights 68, Cherokee 43
Cold Springs 37, Addison 35
Cornerstone School 71, Oak Grove 57
Curry 53, Meek 51
DAR 63, Madison County 61
Danville 61, Phil Campbell 59
Decatur 53, Lawrence County 47
Dora 75, Oakman 67
Douglas 65, Crossville 20
Escambia County 63, W.S. Neal 22
Evangel Christian 54, Ezekiel Academy 37
Fairview 55, West Point 42
Faith Academy 56, Long Beach, Miss. 33
Falkville 87, Winston County 76
Florala 74, Laurel Hill, Fla. 56
Florence 50, Muscle Shoals 49
Fort Payne 67, Cherokee County 56
Francis Marion 68, Greensboro 40
Geraldine 72, Hokes Bluff 59
Greene County 49, Choctaw County 26
Guntersville 69, Brewer 37
Handley 63, Anniston 61
Hazel Green 70, Athens 33
Helena 71, Mortimer Jordan 68, OT
Highland Home 60, Calhoun 53
Holly Pond 46, J.B. Pennington 37
Holtville 64, B. T. Washington Magnet 28
Hoover 90, Bessemer City 29
Huntsville 74, Haleyville 65
J.F. Shields 53, J.U. Blacksher 37
Jacksonville 88, Ashville 24
James Clemens 54, Sparkman 52
Lauderdale County 74, Clements 34
Lexington 72, Shoals Christian 39
Locust Fork 43, West End 34
Lowndes Academy 65, Crenshaw Christian Academy 45
Marion County 69, Hackleburg 41
Mars Hill Bible 75, Sheffield 61
Montevallo 67, West Blocton 57
Moody 62, St. Clair County 39
Mountain Brook 79, Greenville 46
New Brockton 75, Samson 38
New Hope 62, North Jackson 58
North Sand Mountain 88, Pisgah 56
Oak Mountain 53, Vestavia Hills 50
Oneonta 72, Good Hope 61
Park Crossing 59, Hewitt-Trussville 55
Pelham 66, Brookwood 49
Pensacola Catholic, Fla. 51, UMS-Wright 37
Pickens County 71, South Lamar 63
Piedmont 61, Pleasant Valley 48
Plainview 63, Fyffe 26
Pleasant Home 39, Excel 35
Priceville 54, Randolph School 35
Red Level 51, Opp 44
Rehobeth 74, Northside Methodist 39
Resurrection Catholic, Miss. 56, Government Street Christian 18
Robert E. Lee 36, Thompson 28
Robertsdale 69, Foley 55
Rogers 61, Wilson 48
Russell County 60, Smiths Station 53
Scottsboro 69, Arab 62
Section 74, Ider 42
Skyline 60, Woodville 44
Southeastern 67, Appalachian 62
Southern Choctaw 46, Thomasville 42
Southside-Selma 52, Selma 26
Spain Park 47, Homewood 40
Spanish Fort 79, Fairhope 47
Springville 42, Pell City 36
St. James 58, Montgomery Academy 34
Sumter Central High School 55, Demopolis 39
Susan Moore 55, Brindlee Mountain 50
Tallassee 65, Reeltown 39
Tanner 58, Whitesburg Christian 42
Thorsby 74, Isabella 62
Tuscaloosa Academy 55, Valiant Cross 32
Tuscaloosa County 61, Central-Tuscaloosa 47
Valley 80, LaFayette 62
Vincent 44, Central Coosa 40
Vinemont 56, East Lawrence 42
West Morgan 55, West Limestone 30
Westminster Christian Academy 53, St. John Paul II Catholic 31
Wetumpka 68, Beauregard 57
Woodland 68, Beulah 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/