BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 63, Lame Deer 62
Belt 58, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 23
Big Sandy 64, Turner 35
Bridger 53, Absarokee 33
Broadus 64, Wibaux 47
Broadview-Lavina 64, Reed Point-Rapelje 30
Cut Bank 57, Shelby 41
Drummond 57, Hot Springs 22
Dutton-Brady 67, Valier 34
Ennis 65, Shields Valley 62
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 65, Culbertson 55
Gallatin 82, Billings Skyview 60
Harlowton 54, Custer-Hysham 39
Havre 69, Fairfield 61
Helena Capital 60, Kalispell Flathead 27
Jordan 64, Plevna 39
Kalispell Glacier 56, Helena 46
Lewistown (Fergus) 73, Sidney 35
Lone Peak 62, Sheridan 49
Malta 62, Poplar 35
Manhattan Christian 66, Harrison-Willow Creek 63
Melstone 75, Northern Cheyenne 31
Missoula Hellgate 72, Butte 54
Missoula Sentinel 51, Missoula Big Sky 50
Park City 52, Fromberg 40
Plentywood 58, Bainville 47
Red Lodge 52, Big Timber 48
Savage 71, Brockton 39
Scobey 53, Nashua 35
Seeley-Swan 51, Charlo 49
St. Ignatius 68, Thompson Falls 61
Sunburst 48, Power 44
Terry 60, Carter County 50
Valley Christian 43, St. Regis 41
West Yellowstone 73, Gardiner 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
