GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central 56, Dallas 40
Crater 70, Thurston 17
Crescent Valley 53, West Albany 36
Redmond 69, Bend 50
South Albany 59, Corvallis 37
South Medford 72, South Eugene 18
Springfield 57, Eagle Point 33
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 1A=
Second Round=
Country Christian 55, Powder Valley 52
Crane 61, Eddyville 25
Jordan Valley 72, South Wasco County 53
Nixyaawii 65, Bonanza 41
North Douglas 64, Trinity Lutheran 43
St. Paul 48, Prairie City/Burnt River 44
Class 2A=
First Round=
Bandon 60, Regis 56
Gervais 63, Enterprise 32
Monroe 36, Knappa 26
Stanfield 60, Oakland 22
Class 3A=
Second Round=
Sutherlin 52, Jefferson 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Roosevelt vs. McDaniel, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
