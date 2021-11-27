BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bullock County 50, Valley 47

Clay-Chalkville 24, Mountain Brook 18

Fairhope 54, Pine Forest, Fla. 48

Greene County 58, Dallas County 49

Lauderdale County 64, Rogers 53

Madison Prep, La. 61, Grissom 54

Muscle Shoals 56, Brooks 41

Red Bay 46, New Site, Miss. 45

Solid Rock, Ga. 61, Carver-Montgomery 59

W.D. Mohanned, Ga. 62, Huntsville 58

West Limestone 57, Wilson 38

Williamson 74, St. John Paul II Catholic 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

