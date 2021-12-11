BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 58, Warrenton 56
Baker 77, Estacada 66
Banks 64, Gladstone 28
Barlow 76, Sherwood 50
Beaverton 64, Sheldon 37
Camas, Wash. 79, Jefferson PDX 51
Canby 66, McNary 41
Cascade 73, Marshall 68, 2OT
Cleveland 61, Gresham 50
Coquille 41, Lowell 36
Corvallis 58, Willamette 55, OT
Cottage Grove 72, North Valley 46
Crater 65, Mazama 51
Crescent Valley 64, Churchill 54
Creswell 67, Scio 27
David Douglas 63, Sunset 43
Douglas, Nev. 64, Grants Pass 57
Eagle Point 54, Hidden Valley 30
East Linn Christian 55, St. Paul 26
Emmett, Idaho 73, Ontario 23
Henley 69, St. Mary's 54
Hermiston 81, Hanford, Wash. 56
Illinois Valley 65, South Umpqua 49
Jesuit 63, Central Catholic 55
Kennedy 54, Willamina 46
Lebanon 55, St. Helens 33
Marist 74, Valley Catholic 42
Marshfield 73, Cascade 68
McCall-Donnelly, Idaho 51, Nyssa 23
Mountain View 56, Roseburg 51
Mountainside 48, Clackamas 40
N. Clackamas Christian 52, Eddyville 39
Newberg 64, North Salem 53
Newport 73, Yamhill-Carlton 60
North Lake 46, Oakridge 28
North Medford 66, Bend 38
Oregon City 51, McDaniel 45
Phoenix 54, Sutherlin 25
Putnam 55, Pendleton 45
Ridgeview 53, Madras 38
South Medford 69, Wells 54
South Salem 66, South Eugene 63
Southridge 58, Glencoe 57
The Dalles 69, La Salle 55
Tigard 67, Sprague 59
Triangle Lake 49, Yoncalla 44
Vale 61, Weiser, Idaho 37
West Linn 84, Skyview, Wash. 54
Western Christian High School 49, Santiam Christian 19
2A Preview=
Bonanza 74, Weston-McEwen 31
Heppner 46, Bandon 41
Stanfield 57, Culver 33
Arlington Snowball Tournament=
Four Rivers Community School 57, Griswold 15
Ione/Arlington 51, Klickitat, Wash. 32
Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament=
Adrian 55, Enterprise 33
Dufur 45, Imbler 42
Echo 57, Tri-Valley, Idaho 43
Jordan Valley 42, Joseph 32
Powder Valley 61, Prairie City 37
Union 52, Pine Eagle 39
Centennial Boys Basketball Tip Off Tournament=
Centennial 86, McKay 37
Lincoln 78, Hood River 42
Columbia River Clash=
Umatilla 56, Irrigon 37
Condon Christmas Classic=
Condon 47, Elkton 36
Condon Christmas Tournament=
Vernonia 41, C.S. Lewis 21
Cow Creek Classic=
Mapleton 41, Glendale 20
Riddle 69, Umpqua Valley Christian 37
Forest Grove Tournament=
Scappoose 49, Forest Grove 37
Harney County Crossover=
Crane 80, Lakeview 66
Harrisburg Booster Club Tournament=
Blanchet Catholic 49, Harrisburg 44
Pleasant Hill 77, Monroe 55
Hawk Invite=
Horizon Christian Hood River 64, Wallowa 29
Open Door 89, Trout Lake, Wash. 30
Hoophall West HS Invitational=
Pace Academy, Ga. 64, Lake Oswego 53
John Howey Memorial=
Cove 39, Central Christian 27
South Wasco County 86, Monument/Dayville 25
Junction City Les Schwab Holiday Classic=
Junction City 57, Sweet Home 22
Seaside 72, Klamath 44
Myrtle Trees Classic=
Brookings-Harbor 55, Nestucca 36
Glide 54, Myrtle Point 50
OES Invitational=
Central 48, Philomath 42
North Marion 77, Riverdale 70
Regis 60, Oregon Episcopal 59
Running Raider Tournament=
Crosspoint Christian 43, Butte Valley, Calif. 37
Southwest Christian Invitational=
Jewell 47, Southwest Christian 28
Siletz Valley Early College 41, Delphian High School 29
