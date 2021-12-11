BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 58, Warrenton 56

Baker 77, Estacada 66

Banks 64, Gladstone 28

Barlow 76, Sherwood 50

Beaverton 64, Sheldon 37

Camas, Wash. 79, Jefferson PDX 51

Canby 66, McNary 41

Cascade 73, Marshall 68, 2OT

Cleveland 61, Gresham 50

Coquille 41, Lowell 36

Corvallis 58, Willamette 55, OT

Cottage Grove 72, North Valley 46

Crater 65, Mazama 51

Crescent Valley 64, Churchill 54

Creswell 67, Scio 27

David Douglas 63, Sunset 43

Douglas, Nev. 64, Grants Pass 57

Eagle Point 54, Hidden Valley 30

East Linn Christian 55, St. Paul 26

Emmett, Idaho 73, Ontario 23

Henley 69, St. Mary's 54

Hermiston 81, Hanford, Wash. 56

Illinois Valley 65, South Umpqua 49

Jesuit 63, Central Catholic 55

Kennedy 54, Willamina 46

Lebanon 55, St. Helens 33

Marist 74, Valley Catholic 42

Marshfield 73, Cascade 68

McCall-Donnelly, Idaho 51, Nyssa 23

Mountain View 56, Roseburg 51

Mountainside 48, Clackamas 40

N. Clackamas Christian 52, Eddyville 39

Newberg 64, North Salem 53

Newport 73, Yamhill-Carlton 60

North Lake 46, Oakridge 28

North Medford 66, Bend 38

Oregon City 51, McDaniel 45

Phoenix 54, Sutherlin 25

Putnam 55, Pendleton 45

Ridgeview 53, Madras 38

South Medford 69, Wells 54

South Salem 66, South Eugene 63

Southridge 58, Glencoe 57

The Dalles 69, La Salle 55

Tigard 67, Sprague 59

Triangle Lake 49, Yoncalla 44

Vale 61, Weiser, Idaho 37

West Linn 84, Skyview, Wash. 54

Western Christian High School 49, Santiam Christian 19

2A Preview=

Bonanza 74, Weston-McEwen 31

Heppner 46, Bandon 41

Stanfield 57, Culver 33

Arlington Snowball Tournament=

Four Rivers Community School 57, Griswold 15

Ione/Arlington 51, Klickitat, Wash. 32

Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament=

Adrian 55, Enterprise 33

Dufur 45, Imbler 42

Echo 57, Tri-Valley, Idaho 43

Jordan Valley 42, Joseph 32

Powder Valley 61, Prairie City 37

Union 52, Pine Eagle 39

Centennial Boys Basketball Tip Off Tournament=

Centennial 86, McKay 37

Lincoln 78, Hood River 42

Columbia River Clash=

Umatilla 56, Irrigon 37

Condon Christmas Classic=

Condon 47, Elkton 36

Condon Christmas Tournament=

Vernonia 41, C.S. Lewis 21

Cow Creek Classic=

Mapleton 41, Glendale 20

Riddle 69, Umpqua Valley Christian 37

Forest Grove Tournament=

Scappoose 49, Forest Grove 37

Harney County Crossover=

Crane 80, Lakeview 66

Harrisburg Booster Club Tournament=

Blanchet Catholic 49, Harrisburg 44

Pleasant Hill 77, Monroe 55

Hawk Invite=

Horizon Christian Hood River 64, Wallowa 29

Open Door 89, Trout Lake, Wash. 30

Hoophall West HS Invitational=

Pace Academy, Ga. 64, Lake Oswego 53

John Howey Memorial=

Cove 39, Central Christian 27

South Wasco County 86, Monument/Dayville 25

Junction City Les Schwab Holiday Classic=

Junction City 57, Sweet Home 22

Seaside 72, Klamath 44

Myrtle Trees Classic=

Brookings-Harbor 55, Nestucca 36

Glide 54, Myrtle Point 50

OES Invitational=

Central 48, Philomath 42

North Marion 77, Riverdale 70

Regis 60, Oregon Episcopal 59

Running Raider Tournament=

Crosspoint Christian 43, Butte Valley, Calif. 37

Southwest Christian Invitational=

Jewell 47, Southwest Christian 28

Siletz Valley Early College 41, Delphian High School 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

