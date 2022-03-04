GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eastern AA=
Loser-Out=
Belgrade 33, Great Falls 32
Bozeman 47, Gallatin 42
Semifinal=
Billings Skyview 52, Billings Senior 48
Billings West 54, Great Falls Russell 36
Western AA=
Loser-Out=
Butte 38, Missoula Big Sky 30
Missoula Sentinel 36, Kalispell Glacier 33
Semifinal=
Kalispell Flathead 41, Helena Capital 32
Missoula Hellgate 53, Helena 23
Northern B=
Loser-Out=
Fairfield 34, Conrad 27
Glasgow 56, Shelby 24
Semifinal=
Harlem 54, Wolf Point 45
Malta 54, Cut Bank 24
Southern B=
Loser-Out=
Huntley Project 67, Red Lodge 66
Lodge Grass 55, Baker 40
Semifinal=
Colstrip 60, Big Timber 50
Columbus 39, Jefferson (Boulder) 35
Eastern C=
Loser-Out=
Circle 29, Culbertson 27
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 56, Nashua 34
Semifinal=
Plentywood 50, Scobey 28
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 58, Mon-Dak, N.D. 13
Southern C=
Loser-Out=
Harlowton 44, Broadview-Lavina 41
Wibaux 31, Park City 29, OT
Semifinal=
Jordan 55, Plenty Coups 45
Melstone 45, Carter County 33
