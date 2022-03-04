GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eastern AA=

Loser-Out=

Belgrade 33, Great Falls 32

Bozeman 47, Gallatin 42

Semifinal=

Billings Skyview 52, Billings Senior 48

Billings West 54, Great Falls Russell 36

Western AA=

Loser-Out=

Butte 38, Missoula Big Sky 30

Missoula Sentinel 36, Kalispell Glacier 33

Semifinal=

Kalispell Flathead 41, Helena Capital 32

Missoula Hellgate 53, Helena 23

Northern B=

Loser-Out=

Fairfield 34, Conrad 27

Glasgow 56, Shelby 24

Semifinal=

Harlem 54, Wolf Point 45

Malta 54, Cut Bank 24

Southern B=

Loser-Out=

Huntley Project 67, Red Lodge 66

Lodge Grass 55, Baker 40

Semifinal=

Colstrip 60, Big Timber 50

Columbus 39, Jefferson (Boulder) 35

Eastern C=

Loser-Out=

Circle 29, Culbertson 27

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 56, Nashua 34

Semifinal=

Plentywood 50, Scobey 28

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 58, Mon-Dak, N.D. 13

Southern C=

Loser-Out=

Harlowton 44, Broadview-Lavina 41

Wibaux 31, Park City 29, OT

Semifinal=

Jordan 55, Plenty Coups 45

Melstone 45, Carter County 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you