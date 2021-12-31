PREP HOCKEY=

Blake/Breck Holiday Tournament=

Stillwater 3, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 0

Kaposia Classic=

Fifth Place=

Elk River/Zimmerman 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

Seventh Place=

Eagan 4, Irondale/St. Anthony 1

Robbinsdale Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Fergus Falls 3, Armstrong/Cooper 2

Fifth Place=

Two Rivers/St. Paul 6, North Shore Storm 0

Seventh Place=

Bloomington Jefferson 4, Princeton 0

Third Place=

Osseo/Park Center 2, Bemidji 1, OT

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you