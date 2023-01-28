BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 63, Osakis 43

Ashby 66, Rothsay 43

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 84, Maple Lake 37

BOLD 71, Minneota 52

Battle Lake 52, Parkers Prairie 42

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Sauk Centre 57

Bemidji 68, Thief River Falls 50

Big Lake 69, Becker 54

Bloomington Jefferson 76, Orono 66

Blue Earth Area 59, Fairmont 44

Browerville/Eagle Valley 65, Upsala 38

Burnsville 63, Apple Valley 37

Cass Lake-Bena 84, Blackduck 72

Chanhassen 79, St. Louis Park 43

Chaska 74, New Prague 46

Cherry 68, Fosston 59

Chisholm 88, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 63

Concordia Academy 78, New Life Academy 74

Cromwell 55, Floodwood 51

Eagan 64, Rosemount 54

East Ridge 61, Cretin-Derham Hall 48

Eastview 71, Prior Lake 69

Eden Valley-Watkins 62, Royalton 27

Edina 76, Buffalo 61

Esko 80, Barnum 46

Goodhue 75, Cannon Falls 54

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 67, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 49

Hayfield 73, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 55

Henning 83, Pillager 46

Hillcrest Lutheran 56, Brandon-Evansville 54, OT

Hinckley-Finlayson 68, Braham 64

Holmen, Wis. 79, Caledonia 65

Hopkins 81, St. Michael-Albertville 63

Irondale 65, Mounds View 57

Kenyon-Wanamingo 64, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 61

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 69, Canby 55

Kingsland 50, Glenville-Emmons 33

Kittson County Central 61, Stephen-Argyle 43

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 84, Alden-Conger 50

Lakeville North 79, Shakopee 71

Lakeville South 54, Farmington 51

LeSueur-Henderson 64, Tri-City United 61

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 78, Sibley East 41

Liberty Classical 69, St. Paul Humboldt 48

Luverne 72, Redwood Valley 49

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 83, Lanesboro 38

Madelia 59, Nicollet 56

Mankato East 88, Austin 78

Mankato West 85, Northfield 73

Maple River 70, Randolph 30

Maranatha Christian 75, Cristo Rey Jesuit 43

Martin County West 81, Cleveland 26

Menahga 63, Bertha-Hewitt 54

Minnehaha Academy 84, Breck 60

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 87, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 36

Moose Lake/Willow River 59, South Ridge 57

Nashwauk-Keewatin 73, Greenway 48

New Ulm 78, Marshall 67

New Ulm Cathedral 64, Wabasso 53

North Woods 92, Duluth Marshall 77

Northern Freeze 94, Roseau 40

Northland 82, Deer River 79

Owatonna 81, Albert Lea 37

Park Center 74, Osseo 55

Paynesville 62, New London-Spicer 41

Pine City 76, Rush City 69

Pipestone 75, St. James Area 69

Providence Academy 67, Mounds Park Academy 28

Rochester John Marshall 64, Winona 45

Rochester Mayo 83, Faribault 54

Rock Ridge 98, Mesabi East 27

Rockford 66, Glencoe-Silver Lake 51

Roseville 63, Park (Cottage Grove) 62

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 54, Sleepy Eye 46

Spectrum 101, North Lakes Academy 65

St. Cloud Cathedral 79, Warroad 40

St. Croix Prep 63, St. Agnes 52

Stillwater 55, Woodbury 41

Superior, Wis. 69, Duluth Denfeld 64

Triton 74, Medford 54

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 53, St. Clair 42

Verndale 65, Sebeka 56

Waconia 75, Benilde-St. Margaret's 72

Wadena-Deer Creek 60, New York Mills 49

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 69, St. John's Prep 29

Waseca 61, Jackson County Central 58

Wayzata 76, Minnetonka 64

West Lutheran 82, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 55

White Bear Lake 81, Forest Lake 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crookston vs. Fertile-Beltrami, ppd.

Lac qui Parle Valley vs. Benson, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

