BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 63, Osakis 43
Ashby 66, Rothsay 43
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 84, Maple Lake 37
BOLD 71, Minneota 52
Battle Lake 52, Parkers Prairie 42
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Sauk Centre 57
Bemidji 68, Thief River Falls 50
Big Lake 69, Becker 54
Bloomington Jefferson 76, Orono 66
Blue Earth Area 59, Fairmont 44
Browerville/Eagle Valley 65, Upsala 38
Burnsville 63, Apple Valley 37
Cass Lake-Bena 84, Blackduck 72
Chanhassen 79, St. Louis Park 43
Chaska 74, New Prague 46
Cherry 68, Fosston 59
Chisholm 88, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 63
Concordia Academy 78, New Life Academy 74
Cromwell 55, Floodwood 51
Eagan 64, Rosemount 54
East Ridge 61, Cretin-Derham Hall 48
Eastview 71, Prior Lake 69
Eden Valley-Watkins 62, Royalton 27
Edina 76, Buffalo 61
Esko 80, Barnum 46
Goodhue 75, Cannon Falls 54
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 67, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 49
Hayfield 73, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 55
Henning 83, Pillager 46
Hillcrest Lutheran 56, Brandon-Evansville 54, OT
Hinckley-Finlayson 68, Braham 64
Holmen, Wis. 79, Caledonia 65
Hopkins 81, St. Michael-Albertville 63
Irondale 65, Mounds View 57
Kenyon-Wanamingo 64, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 61
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 69, Canby 55
Kingsland 50, Glenville-Emmons 33
Kittson County Central 61, Stephen-Argyle 43
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 84, Alden-Conger 50
Lakeville North 79, Shakopee 71
Lakeville South 54, Farmington 51
LeSueur-Henderson 64, Tri-City United 61
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 78, Sibley East 41
Liberty Classical 69, St. Paul Humboldt 48
Luverne 72, Redwood Valley 49
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 83, Lanesboro 38
Madelia 59, Nicollet 56
Mankato East 88, Austin 78
Mankato West 85, Northfield 73
Maple River 70, Randolph 30
Maranatha Christian 75, Cristo Rey Jesuit 43
Martin County West 81, Cleveland 26
Menahga 63, Bertha-Hewitt 54
Minnehaha Academy 84, Breck 60
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 87, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 36
Moose Lake/Willow River 59, South Ridge 57
Nashwauk-Keewatin 73, Greenway 48
New Ulm 78, Marshall 67
New Ulm Cathedral 64, Wabasso 53
North Woods 92, Duluth Marshall 77
Northern Freeze 94, Roseau 40
Northland 82, Deer River 79
Owatonna 81, Albert Lea 37
Park Center 74, Osseo 55
Paynesville 62, New London-Spicer 41
Pine City 76, Rush City 69
Pipestone 75, St. James Area 69
Providence Academy 67, Mounds Park Academy 28
Rochester John Marshall 64, Winona 45
Rochester Mayo 83, Faribault 54
Rock Ridge 98, Mesabi East 27
Rockford 66, Glencoe-Silver Lake 51
Roseville 63, Park (Cottage Grove) 62
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 54, Sleepy Eye 46
Spectrum 101, North Lakes Academy 65
St. Cloud Cathedral 79, Warroad 40
St. Croix Prep 63, St. Agnes 52
Stillwater 55, Woodbury 41
Superior, Wis. 69, Duluth Denfeld 64
Triton 74, Medford 54
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 53, St. Clair 42
Verndale 65, Sebeka 56
Waconia 75, Benilde-St. Margaret's 72
Wadena-Deer Creek 60, New York Mills 49
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 69, St. John's Prep 29
Waseca 61, Jackson County Central 58
Wayzata 76, Minnetonka 64
West Lutheran 82, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 55
White Bear Lake 81, Forest Lake 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crookston vs. Fertile-Beltrami, ppd.
Lac qui Parle Valley vs. Benson, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.