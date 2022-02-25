GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buena Vista 34, Manitou Springs 27

Cedaredge 55, Ignacio 25

Centauri 49, Montezuma-Cortez 41

Dayspring Christian Academy 58, Gilpin County 43

Delta 54, North Fork 36

Dove Creek 58, Caprock Academy 25

Ellicott 53, Salida 37

Fountain Valley School 55, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 34

Grand Valley 51, Moffat County 44

Holyoke 60, Wray 43

Idalia 52, Stratton 43

Kent Denver 55, St. Mary's Academy 38

Lamar 46, The Vanguard School 45

North Park 56, Nucla 37

Pagosa Springs 41, Alamosa 20

Peyton 49, Calhan 15

Sangre De Cristo 60, Antonito 36

Soroco 61, Rangely 24

Swink 46, Holly 27

CHSAA State Tournament=

Second Round=

Class 4A=

D'Evelyn 63, Montrose High School 32

Holy Family 63, Mountain View 23

J.K. Mullen 71, Coronado 18

Mead 50, Northfield 26

The Classical Academy 44, Lewis-Palmer 23

Class 5A=

Cherry Creek 68, Vista PEAK 37

FMHS 58, Horizon 43

Grandview 86, Pueblo West 31

Monarch 59, Legacy 41

Ralston Valley 53, Fountain-Fort Carson 45

Regis Jesuit 47, Arvada West 44

Valor Christian 61, Mountain Vista 15

