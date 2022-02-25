GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buena Vista 34, Manitou Springs 27
Cedaredge 55, Ignacio 25
Centauri 49, Montezuma-Cortez 41
Dayspring Christian Academy 58, Gilpin County 43
Delta 54, North Fork 36
Dove Creek 58, Caprock Academy 25
Ellicott 53, Salida 37
Fountain Valley School 55, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 34
Grand Valley 51, Moffat County 44
Holyoke 60, Wray 43
Idalia 52, Stratton 43
Kent Denver 55, St. Mary's Academy 38
Lamar 46, The Vanguard School 45
North Park 56, Nucla 37
Pagosa Springs 41, Alamosa 20
Peyton 49, Calhan 15
Sangre De Cristo 60, Antonito 36
Soroco 61, Rangely 24
Swink 46, Holly 27
CHSAA State Tournament=
Second Round=
Class 4A=
D'Evelyn 63, Montrose High School 32
Holy Family 63, Mountain View 23
J.K. Mullen 71, Coronado 18
Mead 50, Northfield 26
The Classical Academy 44, Lewis-Palmer 23
Class 5A=
Cherry Creek 68, Vista PEAK 37
FMHS 58, Horizon 43
Grandview 86, Pueblo West 31
Monarch 59, Legacy 41
Ralston Valley 53, Fountain-Fort Carson 45
Regis Jesuit 47, Arvada West 44
Valor Christian 61, Mountain Vista 15
