GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel 81, North County 43
Catonsville 63, Kenwood 20
Glenelg 52, Long Reach 9
Great Mills 60, St. Charles 48
Hammond 51, Marriotts Ridge 42
Keyser, W.Va. 56, Fort Hill 50, OT
Middletown 46, Catoctin 43
New Town 52, Patapsco 7
North Hagerstown 53, Linganore 47
Perry Hall 41, Franklin 36
Pikesville 70, Parkville 21
Pocomoke 53, Crisfield 19
Randallstown 46, Overlea 43
River Hill 52, Mt. Hebron 49
Severna Park 42, Crofton 32
South River 60, Annapolis 15
Towson 47, Baltimore Chesapeake 9
Westminster 40, South Carroll 32
Wicomico 54, Snow Hill 26
Wootton 72, Northwood 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Providence Christian vs. Odyssey Charter, Del., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/