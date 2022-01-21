GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 81, North County 43

Catonsville 63, Kenwood 20

Glenelg 52, Long Reach 9

Great Mills 60, St. Charles 48

Hammond 51, Marriotts Ridge 42

Keyser, W.Va. 56, Fort Hill 50, OT

Middletown 46, Catoctin 43

New Town 52, Patapsco 7

North Hagerstown 53, Linganore 47

Perry Hall 41, Franklin 36

Pikesville 70, Parkville 21

Pocomoke 53, Crisfield 19

Randallstown 46, Overlea 43

River Hill 52, Mt. Hebron 49

Severna Park 42, Crofton 32

South River 60, Annapolis 15

Towson 47, Baltimore Chesapeake 9

Westminster 40, South Carroll 32

Wicomico 54, Snow Hill 26

Wootton 72, Northwood 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Providence Christian vs. Odyssey Charter, Del., ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

