PREP FOOTBALL=

Anthony, Texas 35, Hatch Valley 20

Artesia 54, Deming 26

Bloomfield 41, Albuquerque Academy 0

Cleveland 42, Las Cruces 13

Clovis 33, Carlsbad 23

EP Bel Air, Texas 61, Chaparral 0

Ignacio, Colo. 46, Wingate 0

La Cueva 49, Volcano Vista 21

Logan 58, Magdalena 0

Loving 60, Capitan 6

Navajo Pine 66, Alamo-Navajo 38

Portales 51, Valencia 0

Robertson 51, Ruidoso 0

Tohatchi 18, Laguna-Acoma 0

West Las Vegas 48, Espanola Valley 11

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

