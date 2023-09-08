PREP FOOTBALL=
Anthony, Texas 35, Hatch Valley 20
Artesia 54, Deming 26
Bloomfield 41, Albuquerque Academy 0
Cleveland 42, Las Cruces 13
Clovis 33, Carlsbad 23
EP Bel Air, Texas 61, Chaparral 0
Ignacio, Colo. 46, Wingate 0
La Cueva 49, Volcano Vista 21
Logan 58, Magdalena 0
Loving 60, Capitan 6
Navajo Pine 66, Alamo-Navajo 38
Portales 51, Valencia 0
Robertson 51, Ruidoso 0
Tohatchi 18, Laguna-Acoma 0
West Las Vegas 48, Espanola Valley 11
