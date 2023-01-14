BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 45, Grand Island Northwest 31
Alliance 57, Chadron 52
Alma 56, Hitchcock County 48
Amherst 54, Pleasanton 40
Aquinas 54, Grand Island Central Catholic 42
Arapahoe 60, Hi-Line 58
Ashland-Greenwood 64, Raymond Central 21
Auburn 66, Fairbury 27
Bayard 50, Hemingford 11
Beatrice 60, Plattsmouth 33
Bloomfield 63, Plainview 42
Blue Hill 50, Red Cloud 26
Boyd County 67, CWC 36
Bridgeport 57, Kimball 52
Cambridge 52, Sutherland 30
Centennial 53, Columbus Lakeview 42
Central Valley 55, Anselmo-Merna 27
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 56, Scottsbluff 55
Clarkson/Leigh 49, Humphrey St. Francis 36
Columbus 52, Norfolk 37
Columbus Scotus 46, Battle Creek 36
Cross County 51, David City 48
Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Gibbon 38
Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 54, Ponca 46
Elkhorn 58, Elkhorn North 49
Elkhorn South 69, Omaha Benson 47
Elkhorn Valley 67, Niobrara-Verdigre 24
Elmwood-Murdock 45, Conestoga 37
Gering 47, Gordon/Rushville 43
Gothenburg 58, Chase County 32
Grand Island 49, Fremont 44
Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, Pierce 37
Hershey 59, Valentine 28
Holdrege 60, Southern Valley 31
Homer 49, Hartington-Newcastle 37
Howells/Dodge 62, Wisner-Pilger 31
Kenesaw 45, Lawrence-Nelson 41
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 65, Walthill 44
Leyton 53, Potter-Dix 48
Lincoln Christian 36, Boone Central 30
Lincoln Southwest 67, Lincoln North Star 66
Loomis 67, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
Madison 58, Tekamah-Herman 33
Malcolm 67, Nebraska City 35
Maywood-Hayes Center 85, Arthur County 39
McCook 61, Hastings 48
McCool Junction 52, Deshler 39
Millard North 58, Omaha Central 52
Norris 36, Blair 33
North Central 51, Twin Loup 27
North Platte 49, Lexington 8
North Platte St. Patrick's 68, Overton 33
Oakland-Craig 52, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 37
Ogallala 74, Sidney 58
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 61, Omaha Christian Academy 43
Omaha Concordia 51, Bishop Neumann 28
Omaha Creighton Prep 76, Papillion-LaVista 37
Omaha North 66, Omaha South 23
Omaha Roncalli 64, Fort Calhoun 45
Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, Omaha Gross Catholic 30
Osceola 69, Giltner 39
Paxton 52, Wallace 29
Perkins County 49, Wauneta-Palisade 26
Sandhills/Thedford 45, Sandhills Valley 40
Shelton 76, Ansley-Litchfield 56
Silver Lake 70, Harvard 30
South Loup 52, Maxwell 30
South Platte 58, Banner County 38
South Sioux City 63, Omaha Northwest 48
Southwest 45, Bertrand 35
St. Paul 54, Ord 20
Stuart 52, Elgin Public/Pope John 50
Summerland 43, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42
Thayer Central 30, Sutton 26
Wahoo 78, Platteview 46
Wausa 53, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 31
Waverly 59, Bennington 57
West Boyd 67, Chambers 36
Westview 59, Buena Vista 16
Winnebago 76, Wynot 66
Wood River 54, Broken Bow 46
York 50, Crete 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
