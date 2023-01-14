BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 45, Grand Island Northwest 31

Alliance 57, Chadron 52

Alma 56, Hitchcock County 48

Amherst 54, Pleasanton 40

Aquinas 54, Grand Island Central Catholic 42

Arapahoe 60, Hi-Line 58

Ashland-Greenwood 64, Raymond Central 21

Auburn 66, Fairbury 27

Bayard 50, Hemingford 11

Beatrice 60, Plattsmouth 33

Bloomfield 63, Plainview 42

Blue Hill 50, Red Cloud 26

Boyd County 67, CWC 36

Bridgeport 57, Kimball 52

Cambridge 52, Sutherland 30

Centennial 53, Columbus Lakeview 42

Central Valley 55, Anselmo-Merna 27

Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 56, Scottsbluff 55

Clarkson/Leigh 49, Humphrey St. Francis 36

Columbus 52, Norfolk 37

Columbus Scotus 46, Battle Creek 36

Cross County 51, David City 48

Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Gibbon 38

Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 54, Ponca 46

Elkhorn 58, Elkhorn North 49

Elkhorn South 69, Omaha Benson 47

Elkhorn Valley 67, Niobrara-Verdigre 24

Elmwood-Murdock 45, Conestoga 37

Gering 47, Gordon/Rushville 43

Gothenburg 58, Chase County 32

Grand Island 49, Fremont 44

Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, Pierce 37

Hershey 59, Valentine 28

Holdrege 60, Southern Valley 31

Homer 49, Hartington-Newcastle 37

Howells/Dodge 62, Wisner-Pilger 31

Kenesaw 45, Lawrence-Nelson 41

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 65, Walthill 44

Leyton 53, Potter-Dix 48

Lincoln Christian 36, Boone Central 30

Lincoln Southwest 67, Lincoln North Star 66

Loomis 67, Wilcox-Hildreth 34

Madison 58, Tekamah-Herman 33

Malcolm 67, Nebraska City 35

Maywood-Hayes Center 85, Arthur County 39

McCook 61, Hastings 48

McCool Junction 52, Deshler 39

Millard North 58, Omaha Central 52

Norris 36, Blair 33

North Central 51, Twin Loup 27

North Platte 49, Lexington 8

North Platte St. Patrick's 68, Overton 33

Oakland-Craig 52, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 37

Ogallala 74, Sidney 58

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 61, Omaha Christian Academy 43

Omaha Concordia 51, Bishop Neumann 28

Omaha Creighton Prep 76, Papillion-LaVista 37

Omaha North 66, Omaha South 23

Omaha Roncalli 64, Fort Calhoun 45

Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, Omaha Gross Catholic 30

Osceola 69, Giltner 39

Paxton 52, Wallace 29

Perkins County 49, Wauneta-Palisade 26

Sandhills/Thedford 45, Sandhills Valley 40

Shelton 76, Ansley-Litchfield 56

Silver Lake 70, Harvard 30

South Loup 52, Maxwell 30

South Platte 58, Banner County 38

South Sioux City 63, Omaha Northwest 48

Southwest 45, Bertrand 35

St. Paul 54, Ord 20

Stuart 52, Elgin Public/Pope John 50

Summerland 43, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42

Thayer Central 30, Sutton 26

Wahoo 78, Platteview 46

Wausa 53, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 31

Waverly 59, Bennington 57

West Boyd 67, Chambers 36

Westview 59, Buena Vista 16

Winnebago 76, Wynot 66

Wood River 54, Broken Bow 46

York 50, Crete 43

