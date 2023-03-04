BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A State=
Loser Out=
Overlake School 50, Annie Wright 49
Zillah 69, Freeman 57
Semifinal=
Lynden Christian 82, Toppenish 60
Class 1B State=
Loser Out=
Mossyrock 62, Cusick 51
Orcas Island 67, Moses Lake Christian Academy 39
Semifinal=
Wellpinit 56, Willapa Valley 53
Class 2A State=
Loser Out=
North Kitsap 57, R.A. Long 55
Tumwater 60, Enumclaw 42
Semifinal=
Lynden 60, Prosser 42
Mark Morris 52, Pullman 49
Class 2B State=
Loser Out=
Lake Roosevelt 65, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 57
Morton/White Pass 54, Napavine 51
Semifinal=
Brewster 55, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 50
Davenport 76, Columbia (Burbank) 52
Class 3A State=
Loser Out=
Eastside Catholic 58, Shorecrest 48
Loser Outl=
Bellevue 50, Mountlake Terrace 46
Semifinal=
O'Dea 57, Mt. Spokane 52
Class 4A State=
Loser Out=
Camas 77, Skyline 57
Gonzaga Prep 72, Richland 63
Semifinal=
Curtis 56, Federal Way 43
Olympia 51, Mount Si 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.