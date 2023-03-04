BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A State=

Loser Out=

Overlake School 50, Annie Wright 49

Zillah 69, Freeman 57

Semifinal=

Lynden Christian 82, Toppenish 60

Class 1B State=

Loser Out=

Mossyrock 62, Cusick 51

Orcas Island 67, Moses Lake Christian Academy 39

Semifinal=

Wellpinit 56, Willapa Valley 53

Class 2A State=

Loser Out=

North Kitsap 57, R.A. Long 55

Tumwater 60, Enumclaw 42

Semifinal=

Lynden 60, Prosser 42

Mark Morris 52, Pullman 49

Class 2B State=

Loser Out=

Lake Roosevelt 65, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 57

Morton/White Pass 54, Napavine 51

Semifinal=

Brewster 55, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 50

Davenport 76, Columbia (Burbank) 52

Class 3A State=

Loser Out=

Eastside Catholic 58, Shorecrest 48

Loser Outl=

Bellevue 50, Mountlake Terrace 46

Semifinal=

O'Dea 57, Mt. Spokane 52

Class 4A State=

Loser Out=

Camas 77, Skyline 57

Gonzaga Prep 72, Richland 63

Semifinal=

Curtis 56, Federal Way 43

Olympia 51, Mount Si 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

