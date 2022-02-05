BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atchison 59, KC Wyandotte 54

Axtell 63, Valley Heights 55

BV Northwest 55, BV North 48

BV West 62, Bishop Miege 48

Basehor-Linwood 73, Wamego 42

Beloit 79, Ellsworth 57

Berean Academy 41, Ell-Saline 27

Blue Valley 65, Onaga 59

Buhler 53, Andale 43

Burlington 58, Iola 36

Central Heights 50, KC Christian 34

Centralia 44, Frankfort 31

Chanute 58, Fort Scott 49

Chase County 51, Hartford 32

Cheney 65, Douglass 16

Clifton-Clyde 61, Doniphan West 44

Conway Springs 46, Kingman 34

DeSoto 53, Shawnee Heights 36

Derby 58, McPherson 52

El Dorado 64, Wellington 60

Elyria Christian 44, Goessel 38

Great Bend 67, Liberal 31

Greeley County 75, Oberlin-Decatur 31

Hanover 61, Republic County 38

Haven 68, Nickerson 37

Hays 53, Dodge City 34

Hays-TMP-Marian 69, Smith Center 25

Heritage Christian 62, Bishop Seabury Academy 47

Hesston 51, Lyons 14

Highland Park 73, Topeka Seaman 65

Hill City 58, Phillipsburg 46

Hillsboro 63, Pratt 34

Hodgeman County 40, Kiowa County 26

Hoisington 62, Halstead 45

Hugoton 63, Colby 53

Hutchinson 61, Newton 51

Hutchinson Trinity 56, Remington 33

Ingalls 65, Dighton 40

Jackson Heights 54, Oskaloosa 40

KC Harmon 65, KC Washington 52

Lakeside 55, Rock Hills 27

Lakin 64, Cimarron 55

Lansing 51, Leavenworth 46

Lawrence Free State 53, Olathe South 40

Logan/Palco 56, Wheatland-Grinnell 42

Louisburg 57, Ottawa 54

Macksville 54, Victoria 46

Manhattan 49, Junction City 28

Meade 52, Sublette 41

Medicine Lodge 68, Garden Plain 41

Miltonvale 46, Chase 44

Northern Valley 69, Weskan 34

Norton 63, Plainville 38

Norwich 74, Cunningham 55

Olathe West 72, Olathe East 60

Osborne 60, Natoma 20

Pike Valley 71, Lincoln 54

Quinter 70, St. Francis 41

Riverside 72, Royal Valley 27

Rock Creek 51, Riley County 49

Rockhurst, Mo. 60, St. Thomas Aquinas 40

Russell 65, Oakley 42

SM Northwest 67, Lawrence 43

Sabetha 45, Holton 42

Salina Sacred Heart 56, Minneapolis 40

Santa Fe Trail 60, Prairie View 39

Satanta 65, Pawnee Heights 53

Scott City 64, Ulysses 34

Smoky Valley 57, Larned 37

South Gray 67, South Central 36

Southeast Saline 73, Chapman 25

Spearville 49, Kinsley 44

St. John 57, Central Plains 41

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 65, Wilson 20

St. Mary's 76, Silver Lake 50

Tonganoxie 59, Bonner Springs 58

Topeka 70, Emporia 59

Troy 52, Linn 40

Valley Center 68, Goddard 43

Valley Falls 59, Horton 54

Wabaunsee 56, Rossville 48

Wellsville 90, Osawatomie 28

Wetmore 51, Washington County 39

Wichita Bishop Carroll 45, Wichita East 38

Wichita Collegiate 53, Augusta 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Erie vs. Bluestem, ccd.

Uniontown vs. Oswego, ppd. to Feb 5th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you