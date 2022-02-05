BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atchison 59, KC Wyandotte 54
Axtell 63, Valley Heights 55
BV Northwest 55, BV North 48
BV West 62, Bishop Miege 48
Basehor-Linwood 73, Wamego 42
Beloit 79, Ellsworth 57
Berean Academy 41, Ell-Saline 27
Blue Valley 65, Onaga 59
Buhler 53, Andale 43
Burlington 58, Iola 36
Central Heights 50, KC Christian 34
Centralia 44, Frankfort 31
Chanute 58, Fort Scott 49
Chase County 51, Hartford 32
Cheney 65, Douglass 16
Clifton-Clyde 61, Doniphan West 44
Conway Springs 46, Kingman 34
DeSoto 53, Shawnee Heights 36
Derby 58, McPherson 52
El Dorado 64, Wellington 60
Elyria Christian 44, Goessel 38
Great Bend 67, Liberal 31
Greeley County 75, Oberlin-Decatur 31
Hanover 61, Republic County 38
Haven 68, Nickerson 37
Hays 53, Dodge City 34
Hays-TMP-Marian 69, Smith Center 25
Heritage Christian 62, Bishop Seabury Academy 47
Hesston 51, Lyons 14
Highland Park 73, Topeka Seaman 65
Hill City 58, Phillipsburg 46
Hillsboro 63, Pratt 34
Hodgeman County 40, Kiowa County 26
Hoisington 62, Halstead 45
Hugoton 63, Colby 53
Hutchinson 61, Newton 51
Hutchinson Trinity 56, Remington 33
Ingalls 65, Dighton 40
Jackson Heights 54, Oskaloosa 40
KC Harmon 65, KC Washington 52
Lakeside 55, Rock Hills 27
Lakin 64, Cimarron 55
Lansing 51, Leavenworth 46
Lawrence Free State 53, Olathe South 40
Logan/Palco 56, Wheatland-Grinnell 42
Louisburg 57, Ottawa 54
Macksville 54, Victoria 46
Manhattan 49, Junction City 28
Meade 52, Sublette 41
Medicine Lodge 68, Garden Plain 41
Miltonvale 46, Chase 44
Northern Valley 69, Weskan 34
Norton 63, Plainville 38
Norwich 74, Cunningham 55
Olathe West 72, Olathe East 60
Osborne 60, Natoma 20
Pike Valley 71, Lincoln 54
Quinter 70, St. Francis 41
Riverside 72, Royal Valley 27
Rock Creek 51, Riley County 49
Rockhurst, Mo. 60, St. Thomas Aquinas 40
Russell 65, Oakley 42
SM Northwest 67, Lawrence 43
Sabetha 45, Holton 42
Salina Sacred Heart 56, Minneapolis 40
Santa Fe Trail 60, Prairie View 39
Satanta 65, Pawnee Heights 53
Scott City 64, Ulysses 34
Smoky Valley 57, Larned 37
South Gray 67, South Central 36
Southeast Saline 73, Chapman 25
Spearville 49, Kinsley 44
St. John 57, Central Plains 41
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 65, Wilson 20
St. Mary's 76, Silver Lake 50
Tonganoxie 59, Bonner Springs 58
Topeka 70, Emporia 59
Troy 52, Linn 40
Valley Center 68, Goddard 43
Valley Falls 59, Horton 54
Wabaunsee 56, Rossville 48
Wellsville 90, Osawatomie 28
Wetmore 51, Washington County 39
Wichita Bishop Carroll 45, Wichita East 38
Wichita Collegiate 53, Augusta 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Erie vs. Bluestem, ccd.
Uniontown vs. Oswego, ppd. to Feb 5th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/