BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 69, St. Cloud Apollo 49

Andover 81, Coon Rapids 66

Annandale 50, Glencoe-Silver Lake 41

Ashby 60, Brandon-Evansville 44

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 66, Maple Lake 41

Austin 77, Faribault 48

Becker 73, Monticello 61

Belle Plaine 72, Sibley East 52

Bemidji 55, St. Paul Johnson 44

Blackduck 75, Northome 41

Blaine 53, Champlin Park 45

Bloomington Jefferson 60, New Prague 41

Caledonia 71, La Crescent 64

Cambridge-Isanti 87, Chisago Lakes 75

Centennial 61, Anoka 56

Chaska 68, Orono 62

Cloquet 70, Grand Rapids 52

Cretin-Derham Hall 74, Mounds View 68

Crosby-Ironton 80, Mesabi East 52

Deer River 86, International Falls 39

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 68, NCEUH 54

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 67, Brooklyn Center 61

East Ridge 48, Park (Cottage Grove) 29

Ely 48, South Ridge 47

Esko 75, Duluth Denfeld 69

Fairmont 57, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 50

Farmington 56, Eagan 38

Fillmore Central 55, Spring Grove 54

Goodhue 70, Hope Academy 45

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 74, Win-E-Mac 64

Grand Meadow 70, Glenville-Emmons 37

Hancock 58, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 45

Hawley 56, Perham 43

Hayfield 74, Bethlehem Academy 59

Henning 80, Underwood 34

Hillcrest Lutheran 76, Battle Lake 52

Holy Family Catholic 83, Delano 70

Hopkins 79, Buffalo 78

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 69, Medford 62

Kenyon-Wanamingo 56, Randolph 41

Lake City 75, Byron 63

Lakeville North 70, Prior Lake 66

Lakeville South 82, Burnsville 55

Lanesboro 67, Houston 25

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 69, Tri-City United 57

Litchfield 51, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 46

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 63, LeRoy-Ostrander 48

Mahnomen/Waubun 69, Park Christian 57

Mahtomedi 82, North St. Paul 58

Mankato East 68, Red Wing 34

Maranatha Christian 70, Concordia Academy 66

Mayer Lutheran 69, LeSueur-Henderson 55

Melrose 72, Benson 49

Minneapolis South 80, Minneapolis Edison 49

Minneapolis Southwest 60, Minneapolis Patrick Henry/FAIR 46

Minneapolis Washburn 69, Minneapolis Roosevelt 51

Minnetonka 66, St. Michael-Albertville 62

Mora 70, Hinckley-Finlayson 21

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 91, BOLD 72

Mountain Iron-Buhl 108, Bigfork 42

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 55, Murray County Central 41

New Life Academy 50, Trinity 39

New York Mills 77, Barnesville 49

North Branch 57, St. Francis 32

Northfield 84, Rochester Mayo 70

Northland 98, Bagley 38

Norwood-Young America 62, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 50

Osakis 81, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 33

Osseo 66, Spring Lake Park 54

Parkers Prairie 77, Rothsay 70

Paynesville 68, Holdingford 39

Pelican Rapids 61, Breckenridge 49

Pine River-Backus 66, Red Lake 55

Princeton 80, Big Lake 60

Red Lake County 69, Clearbrook-Gonvick 54

Redwood Valley 82, Springfield 59

Richfield 84, Twin Cities Academy 76

Rochester John Marshall 52, Rochester Century 31

Rockford 85, New London-Spicer 56

Rogers 57, Robbinsdale Armstrong 52

Rosemount 73, Apple Valley 38

Roseville 53, Stillwater 50

Rush City 57, Foley 53

Rushford-Peterson 47, Winona Cotter 21

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 77, Hills-Beaver Creek 70

Sacred Heart 50, Kittson County Central 24

Sauk Centre 57, Montevideo 49

Schaeffer Academy 65, Mabel-Canton 45

Simley 72, Hastings 60

South St. Paul 84, St. Thomas Academy 77

Southland 64, Kingsland 60

St. Agnes 55, St. Croix Lutheran 44

St. Anthony 77, Zimmerman 52

St. Cloud Cathedral 62, Eden Valley-Watkins 45

St. Croix Prep 77, Nova Classical Academy 42

St. Paul Como Park 71, Cristo Rey Jesuit 55

Tartan 74, Hill-Murray 32

Triton 86, Blooming Prairie 59

Two Harbors 74, Greenway 73

Verndale 65, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 48

Waconia 60, Robbinsdale Cooper 53

Wadena-Deer Creek 76, Crookston 50

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 71, Northern Freeze 60

Watertown-Mayer 68, Dassel-Cokato 47

West Lutheran 100, Kaleidoscope Charter 65

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 46, Red Rock Central 35

Winona 88, Albert Lea 56

Woodbury 57, Forest Lake 56

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 68, Cannon Falls 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you