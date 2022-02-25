BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 69, St. Cloud Apollo 49
Andover 81, Coon Rapids 66
Annandale 50, Glencoe-Silver Lake 41
Ashby 60, Brandon-Evansville 44
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 66, Maple Lake 41
Austin 77, Faribault 48
Becker 73, Monticello 61
Belle Plaine 72, Sibley East 52
Bemidji 55, St. Paul Johnson 44
Blackduck 75, Northome 41
Blaine 53, Champlin Park 45
Bloomington Jefferson 60, New Prague 41
Caledonia 71, La Crescent 64
Cambridge-Isanti 87, Chisago Lakes 75
Centennial 61, Anoka 56
Chaska 68, Orono 62
Cloquet 70, Grand Rapids 52
Cretin-Derham Hall 74, Mounds View 68
Crosby-Ironton 80, Mesabi East 52
Deer River 86, International Falls 39
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 68, NCEUH 54
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 67, Brooklyn Center 61
East Ridge 48, Park (Cottage Grove) 29
Ely 48, South Ridge 47
Esko 75, Duluth Denfeld 69
Fairmont 57, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 50
Farmington 56, Eagan 38
Fillmore Central 55, Spring Grove 54
Goodhue 70, Hope Academy 45
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 74, Win-E-Mac 64
Grand Meadow 70, Glenville-Emmons 37
Hancock 58, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 45
Hawley 56, Perham 43
Hayfield 74, Bethlehem Academy 59
Henning 80, Underwood 34
Hillcrest Lutheran 76, Battle Lake 52
Holy Family Catholic 83, Delano 70
Hopkins 79, Buffalo 78
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 69, Medford 62
Kenyon-Wanamingo 56, Randolph 41
Lake City 75, Byron 63
Lakeville North 70, Prior Lake 66
Lakeville South 82, Burnsville 55
Lanesboro 67, Houston 25
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 69, Tri-City United 57
Litchfield 51, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 46
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 63, LeRoy-Ostrander 48
Mahnomen/Waubun 69, Park Christian 57
Mahtomedi 82, North St. Paul 58
Mankato East 68, Red Wing 34
Maranatha Christian 70, Concordia Academy 66
Mayer Lutheran 69, LeSueur-Henderson 55
Melrose 72, Benson 49
Minneapolis South 80, Minneapolis Edison 49
Minneapolis Southwest 60, Minneapolis Patrick Henry/FAIR 46
Minneapolis Washburn 69, Minneapolis Roosevelt 51
Minnetonka 66, St. Michael-Albertville 62
Mora 70, Hinckley-Finlayson 21
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 91, BOLD 72
Mountain Iron-Buhl 108, Bigfork 42
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 55, Murray County Central 41
New Life Academy 50, Trinity 39
New York Mills 77, Barnesville 49
North Branch 57, St. Francis 32
Northfield 84, Rochester Mayo 70
Northland 98, Bagley 38
Norwood-Young America 62, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 50
Osakis 81, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 33
Osseo 66, Spring Lake Park 54
Parkers Prairie 77, Rothsay 70
Paynesville 68, Holdingford 39
Pelican Rapids 61, Breckenridge 49
Pine River-Backus 66, Red Lake 55
Princeton 80, Big Lake 60
Red Lake County 69, Clearbrook-Gonvick 54
Redwood Valley 82, Springfield 59
Richfield 84, Twin Cities Academy 76
Rochester John Marshall 52, Rochester Century 31
Rockford 85, New London-Spicer 56
Rogers 57, Robbinsdale Armstrong 52
Rosemount 73, Apple Valley 38
Roseville 53, Stillwater 50
Rush City 57, Foley 53
Rushford-Peterson 47, Winona Cotter 21
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 77, Hills-Beaver Creek 70
Sacred Heart 50, Kittson County Central 24
Sauk Centre 57, Montevideo 49
Schaeffer Academy 65, Mabel-Canton 45
Simley 72, Hastings 60
South St. Paul 84, St. Thomas Academy 77
Southland 64, Kingsland 60
St. Agnes 55, St. Croix Lutheran 44
St. Anthony 77, Zimmerman 52
St. Cloud Cathedral 62, Eden Valley-Watkins 45
St. Croix Prep 77, Nova Classical Academy 42
St. Paul Como Park 71, Cristo Rey Jesuit 55
Tartan 74, Hill-Murray 32
Triton 86, Blooming Prairie 59
Two Harbors 74, Greenway 73
Verndale 65, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 48
Waconia 60, Robbinsdale Cooper 53
Wadena-Deer Creek 76, Crookston 50
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 71, Northern Freeze 60
Watertown-Mayer 68, Dassel-Cokato 47
West Lutheran 100, Kaleidoscope Charter 65
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 46, Red Rock Central 35
Winona 88, Albert Lea 56
Woodbury 57, Forest Lake 56
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 68, Cannon Falls 55
