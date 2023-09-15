PREP FOOTBALL=

Addison 50, Brooklyn Columbia Central 28

Adrian 29, Tecumseh 7

Airport 41, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 23

Akron-Fairgrove 50, Merritt Academy 18

Allegan 41, Delton Kellogg 28

Allendale 61, Hamilton 38

Almont 29, North Branch 22

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 34, Gabriel Richard Catholic 6

Armada 47, Imlay City 7

Auburn Hills Avondale 37, Ferndale 12

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 30, Capac 28

Bangor 65, Bloomingdale 6

Bark River-Harris 38, L'Anse 0

Battle Creek Harper Creek 50, Marshall 0

Bay City All Saints 56, Caseville 0

Bay City John Glenn 25, Alma 7

Beal City 50, Houghton Lake 8

Beaverton 24, Shepherd 15

Belding 49, Comstock Park 21

Belleville 53, Dearborn 0

Benton Harbor 34, Buchanan 27

Benzie Central 48, Tawas 21

Berrien Springs 26, Niles Brandywine 12

Blanchard Montabella 52, Farwell 14

Blissfield 49, Hillsdale 15

Bridgman 28, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 8

Burton Bendle 58, Genesee 8

Burton Bentley 30, Beecher 12

Byron Center 49, Grand Rapids Christian 11

Cadillac 53, Alpena 23

Camden-Frontier 50, Tekonsha 20

Caro 34, Vassar 7

Carson City-Crystal 45, Merrill 30

Cass City 36, Reese 6

Cassopolis def. Hartford, forfeit

Cedar Springs 35, Wayland Union 28

Charlevoix 50, East Jordan 6

Chelsea 35, Ypsilanti 14

Chesaning 21, Laingsburg 3

Clarkston 14, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 10

Clawson 66, Madison Heights 0

Climax-Scotts 61, North Adams-Jerome 6

Clinton 50, Adrian Madison 0

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 44, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 43, OT

Clinton Township Clintondale 38, St. Clair 36

Coleman 38, Breckenridge 34

Colon 65, Burr Oak 6

Constantine 27, Schoolcraft 21

Corunna 56, Owosso 7

Croswell-Lexington 41, Algonac 14

Davison 37, Saginaw Heritage 22

Dearborn Advanced Technology 48, Hamtramck 12

Dearborn Divine Child 35, Detroit Loyola 0

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 14, Garden City 6

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 44, Melvindale 0

Detroit Cass Tech 14, Detroit King 7

Detroit Catholic Central 16, St. Mary's Prep 14

Detroit Community 8, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 6

Detroit Old Redford 26, Southfield Bradford Academy 14

Dowagiac Union 39, Parchment 14

Dundee 41, Onsted 14

Durand 71, Otisville Lakeville 6

East Grand Rapids 42, Greenville 0

East Lansing 40, DeWitt 34

Edison PSA 44, Chandler Park Academy High School 12

Edwardsburg 28, Three Rivers 0

Elk Rapids 30, Oscoda 0

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 51, Unionville-Sebewaing 14

Evart 39, Leroy Pine River 6

Farmington 21, Bloomfield Hills 19

Fenton 48, Holly 20

Flat Rock 56, Monroe Jefferson 0

Flint Hamady def. New Standard, forfeit

Flint Powers 37, Saginaw Arthur Hill 14

Fowler 51, Bath 0

Frankenmuth 61, Birch Run 0

Frankfort 55, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0

Freeland 68, Bridgeport 0

Fremont 20, Grant 0

Fulton-Middleton def. Vestaburg, forfeit

Galesburg-Augusta 29, Homer 14

Gaylord 9, Petoskey 0

Gaylord St. Mary 58, Bellaire 0

Gibraltar Gibraltar Carlson 55, Wyandotte Roosevelt 7

Gladstone 45, Hancock 16

Gladwin 44, Clare 28

Gobles 53, Martin 16

Goodrich 72, Clio 14

Grand Blanc 43, Traverse City West 7

Grand Ledge 21, Lansing Waverly 20, 2OT

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 49, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 14

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 38, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 6

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 55, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 18

Grand Rapids South Christian 32, Forest Hills Eastern 29

Grand Rapids West Catholic 68, Hudsonville Unity Christian 27

Grandville 43, East Kentwood 28

Grantsburg, Wis. 17, Ishpeming 14

Grass Lake 42, East Jackson 8

Grosse Pointe North 24, Warren Cousino 20

Grosse Pointe South 41, L'Anse Creuse 7

Harrison 22, Sanford-Meridian 14

Hart 54, Stockbridge 41

Hartland 30, Salem 20

Haslett 52, Lansing Eastern 0

Hastings 52, Coldwater 7

Hazel Park 29, Center Line 0

Holland West Ottawa 21, Jenison 18, OT

Holt 42, Okemos 6

Hopkins 20, Wyoming Godwin Heights 6

Houghton 34, Westwood 16

Howell 28, Plymouth 21

Hudson 22, Ida 10

Hudsonville 17, Grand Haven 7

Ionia 44, Olivet 13

Iron Mountain 55, Gwinn 13

Ithaca 56, St. Louis 0

Jackson 13, Pinckney 7

Jackson Lumen Christi 28, Detroit U-D Jesuit 6

Jackson Northwest 31, Battle Creek Pennfield 20

Jonesville 28, Hanover-Horton 14

Kent City 50, White Cloud 0

Kinde-North Huron 44, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 30

Kingsley 64, Boyne City 13

Kingston 56, Burton Atherton 22

Lake Fenton 21, Ortonville Brandon 14

Lake Orion 17, West Bloomfield 13

Lakeview 26, Morley-Stanwood 6

Lansing Catholic 42, Eaton Rapids 6

Lansing Everett 42, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 0

Lansing Sexton 28, Charlotte 0

Lapeer 49, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 12

Lawton 24, South Haven 0

Lenawee Christian 56, Waldron 6

Lincoln-Alcona 56, Hillman 0

Linden 26, Flushing 21

Lowell 43, Grand Rapids Northview 0

Macomb Dakota 21, Sterling Heights Stevenson 13

Macomb Lutheran North 48, Livonia Clarenceville 30

Mancelona 12, Harbor Springs 0

Manistee 38, Muskegon Orchard View 12

Manistique 52, West Iron County 0

Maple City Glen Lake 16, Kalkaska 6

Marcellus 51, Lawrence 18

Marine City 54, St. Clair Shores South Lake 0

Marion 62, Baldwin 0

Marlette 38, Sandusky 28

Marysville 34, Madison Heights Lamphere 7

Mason 37, Williamston 12

Mason County Central 64, Holton 6

Mayville 48, Dryden 0

Mendon 65, Athens 12

Menominee 44, Calumet 0

Mesick 34, Brethren 8

Michigan Center 49, Leslie 21

Midland 42, Bay City Central 7

Midland Bullock Creek 28, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 0

Midland Dow 17, Bay City Western 7

Milan 34, Grosse Ile 0

Milford 10, South Lyon 7

Millington 57, Carrollton 18

Montpelier, Ohio 19, Sand Creek 12

Morenci 38, Lakeside Danbury, Ohio 14

Mount Clemens 38, Pontiac A&T 6

Mount Pleasant 42, Traverse City Central 14

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 77, Byron 0

Munising 56, Rapid River 11

Muskegon 42, Muskegon Mona Shores 21

Muskegon Catholic Central 27, Kalamazoo Hackett 7

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 62, Holland 21

Napoleon 42, Manchester 21

Negaunee 13, Kingsford 12

New Lothrop 39, Mount Morris 7

Newberry 52, Ironwood 22

Niles 50, Otsego 8

North Central 70, Ontonagon 34

North Farmington 22, Troy Athens 7

North Muskegon 69, Hesperia 7

Northville 50, Canton 19

Notre Dame Prep 40, Detroit Country Day 0

Novi 39, Brighton 21

Oak Park 28, Troy 21

Oakridge High School 29, Ludington 21

Paw Paw 40, Vicksburg 17

Perry 41, Whitmore Lake 12

Pewamo-Westphalia 52, Dansville 6

Pickford 44, Rudyard 42

Pinconning 47, Flint Southwestern 6

Pittsford 48, Litchfield 8

Port Huron 35, Fraser 7

Port Huron Northern 42, Sterling Heights 14

Portage Central 41, Mattawan 14

Portage Northern 58, Kalamazoo Central 19

Portland 56, Lake Odessa Lakewood 0

Quincy 26, Springport 22

Ravenna 42, Shelby 0

Reading 32, Bronson 12

Reed City 25, Big Rapids 14

Richmond 42, Yale 21

River Rouge 28, Birmingham Brother Rice 16

Rochester Adams 33, Oxford 7

Rockford 42, Caledonia 16

Romeo 20, Utica Eisenhower 14

Roseville 64, Utica Ford 6

Royal Oak 40, Pontiac 15

Saginaw Nouvel 35, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 6

Saginaw Swan Valley 54, Garber 7

Saline 48, Bedford 0

Saranac 32, Galena, Ill. 20

Saugatuck 15, Union City 14

Sault Ste Marie 21, Escanaba 0

Sparta 49, Kelloggsville 6

Spring Lake 20, Coopersville 19

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 39, Utica 13

St. Ignace 30, Indian River-Inland Lakes 28

St. Johns 26, Fowlerville 23

St. Joseph 27, Battle Creek Lakeview 21

Standish-Sterling Central 63, Hemlock 34

Stanton Central Montcalm 37, Remus Chippewa Hills 6

Stevensville Lakeshore 42, Battle Creek Central 14

Sturgis 49, Plainwell 14

Summerfield 35, W. Unity Hilltop, Ohio 0

Swartz Creek 28, Flint Kearsley 21

Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 28, Warren De La Salle 23

Tol. Ottawa Hills, Ohio 54, Erie-Mason 16

Traverse City St. Francis 28, Grayling 22

Trenton 42, Dearborn Edsel Ford 14

Ubly 56, Harbor Beach 20

University Liggett 39, Waterford Our Lady 14

Vermontville Maple Valley 50, Concord 32

Warren Fitzgerald 44, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 18

Warren Michigan Collegiate 40, Summit Academy North 0

Warren Mott 49, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 10

Waterford Mott 47, Brownstown Woodhaven 20

Watervliet 18, Coloma 16

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 50, Cheboygan 0

Westland John Glenn 14, Livonia Churchill 7

White Pigeon 46, Comstock 0

Whiteford 58, Edon, Ohio 18

Whitehall 35, Montague 0

Wyoming Lee 42, GR Sacred Heart 30

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 38, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 22

Zeeland East 59, Wyoming 8

Zeeland West 42, Grand Rapids Union 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you