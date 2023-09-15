PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison 50, Brooklyn Columbia Central 28
Adrian 29, Tecumseh 7
Airport 41, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 23
Akron-Fairgrove 50, Merritt Academy 18
Allegan 41, Delton Kellogg 28
Allendale 61, Hamilton 38
Almont 29, North Branch 22
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 34, Gabriel Richard Catholic 6
Armada 47, Imlay City 7
Auburn Hills Avondale 37, Ferndale 12
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 30, Capac 28
Bangor 65, Bloomingdale 6
Bark River-Harris 38, L'Anse 0
Battle Creek Harper Creek 50, Marshall 0
Bay City All Saints 56, Caseville 0
Bay City John Glenn 25, Alma 7
Beal City 50, Houghton Lake 8
Beaverton 24, Shepherd 15
Belding 49, Comstock Park 21
Belleville 53, Dearborn 0
Benton Harbor 34, Buchanan 27
Benzie Central 48, Tawas 21
Berrien Springs 26, Niles Brandywine 12
Blanchard Montabella 52, Farwell 14
Blissfield 49, Hillsdale 15
Bridgman 28, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 8
Burton Bendle 58, Genesee 8
Burton Bentley 30, Beecher 12
Byron Center 49, Grand Rapids Christian 11
Cadillac 53, Alpena 23
Camden-Frontier 50, Tekonsha 20
Caro 34, Vassar 7
Carson City-Crystal 45, Merrill 30
Cass City 36, Reese 6
Cassopolis def. Hartford, forfeit
Cedar Springs 35, Wayland Union 28
Charlevoix 50, East Jordan 6
Chelsea 35, Ypsilanti 14
Chesaning 21, Laingsburg 3
Clarkston 14, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 10
Clawson 66, Madison Heights 0
Climax-Scotts 61, North Adams-Jerome 6
Clinton 50, Adrian Madison 0
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 44, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 43, OT
Clinton Township Clintondale 38, St. Clair 36
Coleman 38, Breckenridge 34
Colon 65, Burr Oak 6
Constantine 27, Schoolcraft 21
Corunna 56, Owosso 7
Croswell-Lexington 41, Algonac 14
Davison 37, Saginaw Heritage 22
Dearborn Advanced Technology 48, Hamtramck 12
Dearborn Divine Child 35, Detroit Loyola 0
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 14, Garden City 6
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 44, Melvindale 0
Detroit Cass Tech 14, Detroit King 7
Detroit Catholic Central 16, St. Mary's Prep 14
Detroit Community 8, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 6
Detroit Old Redford 26, Southfield Bradford Academy 14
Dowagiac Union 39, Parchment 14
Dundee 41, Onsted 14
Durand 71, Otisville Lakeville 6
East Grand Rapids 42, Greenville 0
East Lansing 40, DeWitt 34
Edison PSA 44, Chandler Park Academy High School 12
Edwardsburg 28, Three Rivers 0
Elk Rapids 30, Oscoda 0
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 51, Unionville-Sebewaing 14
Evart 39, Leroy Pine River 6
Farmington 21, Bloomfield Hills 19
Fenton 48, Holly 20
Flat Rock 56, Monroe Jefferson 0
Flint Hamady def. New Standard, forfeit
Flint Powers 37, Saginaw Arthur Hill 14
Fowler 51, Bath 0
Frankenmuth 61, Birch Run 0
Frankfort 55, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0
Freeland 68, Bridgeport 0
Fremont 20, Grant 0
Fulton-Middleton def. Vestaburg, forfeit
Galesburg-Augusta 29, Homer 14
Gaylord 9, Petoskey 0
Gaylord St. Mary 58, Bellaire 0
Gibraltar Gibraltar Carlson 55, Wyandotte Roosevelt 7
Gladstone 45, Hancock 16
Gladwin 44, Clare 28
Gobles 53, Martin 16
Goodrich 72, Clio 14
Grand Blanc 43, Traverse City West 7
Grand Ledge 21, Lansing Waverly 20, 2OT
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 49, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 14
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 38, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 6
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 55, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 18
Grand Rapids South Christian 32, Forest Hills Eastern 29
Grand Rapids West Catholic 68, Hudsonville Unity Christian 27
Grandville 43, East Kentwood 28
Grantsburg, Wis. 17, Ishpeming 14
Grass Lake 42, East Jackson 8
Grosse Pointe North 24, Warren Cousino 20
Grosse Pointe South 41, L'Anse Creuse 7
Harrison 22, Sanford-Meridian 14
Hart 54, Stockbridge 41
Hartland 30, Salem 20
Haslett 52, Lansing Eastern 0
Hastings 52, Coldwater 7
Hazel Park 29, Center Line 0
Holland West Ottawa 21, Jenison 18, OT
Holt 42, Okemos 6
Hopkins 20, Wyoming Godwin Heights 6
Houghton 34, Westwood 16
Howell 28, Plymouth 21
Hudson 22, Ida 10
Hudsonville 17, Grand Haven 7
Ionia 44, Olivet 13
Iron Mountain 55, Gwinn 13
Ithaca 56, St. Louis 0
Jackson 13, Pinckney 7
Jackson Lumen Christi 28, Detroit U-D Jesuit 6
Jackson Northwest 31, Battle Creek Pennfield 20
Jonesville 28, Hanover-Horton 14
Kent City 50, White Cloud 0
Kinde-North Huron 44, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 30
Kingsley 64, Boyne City 13
Kingston 56, Burton Atherton 22
Lake Fenton 21, Ortonville Brandon 14
Lake Orion 17, West Bloomfield 13
Lakeview 26, Morley-Stanwood 6
Lansing Catholic 42, Eaton Rapids 6
Lansing Everett 42, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 0
Lansing Sexton 28, Charlotte 0
Lapeer 49, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 12
Lawton 24, South Haven 0
Lenawee Christian 56, Waldron 6
Lincoln-Alcona 56, Hillman 0
Linden 26, Flushing 21
Lowell 43, Grand Rapids Northview 0
Macomb Dakota 21, Sterling Heights Stevenson 13
Macomb Lutheran North 48, Livonia Clarenceville 30
Mancelona 12, Harbor Springs 0
Manistee 38, Muskegon Orchard View 12
Manistique 52, West Iron County 0
Maple City Glen Lake 16, Kalkaska 6
Marcellus 51, Lawrence 18
Marine City 54, St. Clair Shores South Lake 0
Marion 62, Baldwin 0
Marlette 38, Sandusky 28
Marysville 34, Madison Heights Lamphere 7
Mason 37, Williamston 12
Mason County Central 64, Holton 6
Mayville 48, Dryden 0
Mendon 65, Athens 12
Menominee 44, Calumet 0
Mesick 34, Brethren 8
Michigan Center 49, Leslie 21
Midland 42, Bay City Central 7
Midland Bullock Creek 28, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 0
Midland Dow 17, Bay City Western 7
Milan 34, Grosse Ile 0
Milford 10, South Lyon 7
Millington 57, Carrollton 18
Montpelier, Ohio 19, Sand Creek 12
Morenci 38, Lakeside Danbury, Ohio 14
Mount Clemens 38, Pontiac A&T 6
Mount Pleasant 42, Traverse City Central 14
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 77, Byron 0
Munising 56, Rapid River 11
Muskegon 42, Muskegon Mona Shores 21
Muskegon Catholic Central 27, Kalamazoo Hackett 7
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 62, Holland 21
Napoleon 42, Manchester 21
Negaunee 13, Kingsford 12
New Lothrop 39, Mount Morris 7
Newberry 52, Ironwood 22
Niles 50, Otsego 8
North Central 70, Ontonagon 34
North Farmington 22, Troy Athens 7
North Muskegon 69, Hesperia 7
Northville 50, Canton 19
Notre Dame Prep 40, Detroit Country Day 0
Novi 39, Brighton 21
Oak Park 28, Troy 21
Oakridge High School 29, Ludington 21
Paw Paw 40, Vicksburg 17
Perry 41, Whitmore Lake 12
Pewamo-Westphalia 52, Dansville 6
Pickford 44, Rudyard 42
Pinconning 47, Flint Southwestern 6
Pittsford 48, Litchfield 8
Port Huron 35, Fraser 7
Port Huron Northern 42, Sterling Heights 14
Portage Central 41, Mattawan 14
Portage Northern 58, Kalamazoo Central 19
Portland 56, Lake Odessa Lakewood 0
Quincy 26, Springport 22
Ravenna 42, Shelby 0
Reading 32, Bronson 12
Reed City 25, Big Rapids 14
Richmond 42, Yale 21
River Rouge 28, Birmingham Brother Rice 16
Rochester Adams 33, Oxford 7
Rockford 42, Caledonia 16
Romeo 20, Utica Eisenhower 14
Roseville 64, Utica Ford 6
Royal Oak 40, Pontiac 15
Saginaw Nouvel 35, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 6
Saginaw Swan Valley 54, Garber 7
Saline 48, Bedford 0
Saranac 32, Galena, Ill. 20
Saugatuck 15, Union City 14
Sault Ste Marie 21, Escanaba 0
Sparta 49, Kelloggsville 6
Spring Lake 20, Coopersville 19
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 39, Utica 13
St. Ignace 30, Indian River-Inland Lakes 28
St. Johns 26, Fowlerville 23
St. Joseph 27, Battle Creek Lakeview 21
Standish-Sterling Central 63, Hemlock 34
Stanton Central Montcalm 37, Remus Chippewa Hills 6
Stevensville Lakeshore 42, Battle Creek Central 14
Sturgis 49, Plainwell 14
Summerfield 35, W. Unity Hilltop, Ohio 0
Swartz Creek 28, Flint Kearsley 21
Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 28, Warren De La Salle 23
Tol. Ottawa Hills, Ohio 54, Erie-Mason 16
Traverse City St. Francis 28, Grayling 22
Trenton 42, Dearborn Edsel Ford 14
Ubly 56, Harbor Beach 20
University Liggett 39, Waterford Our Lady 14
Vermontville Maple Valley 50, Concord 32
Warren Fitzgerald 44, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 18
Warren Michigan Collegiate 40, Summit Academy North 0
Warren Mott 49, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 10
Waterford Mott 47, Brownstown Woodhaven 20
Watervliet 18, Coloma 16
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 50, Cheboygan 0
Westland John Glenn 14, Livonia Churchill 7
White Pigeon 46, Comstock 0
Whiteford 58, Edon, Ohio 18
Whitehall 35, Montague 0
Wyoming Lee 42, GR Sacred Heart 30
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 38, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 22
Zeeland East 59, Wyoming 8
Zeeland West 42, Grand Rapids Union 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
