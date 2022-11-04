PREP FOOTBALL=
IHSA Playoffs=
Second Round=
Class 8A=
Lincoln-Way East 17, Naperville Neuqua Valley 14
Lyons 24, Plainfield North 13
Maine South 42, South Elgin 0
Palatine 47, Minooka 14
Class 7A=
Pekin 32, Normal Community 31
St. Rita 38, Prospect 21
Yorkville 34, Moline 31, 4OT
Class 6A=
Niles Notre Dame 17, Wauconda 8
St. Ignatius 49, Grayslake Central 13
Class 5A=
Morgan Park 28, Payton 0
Peoria (H.S.) 48, Kankakee 21
Sterling 50, Chicago (Goode) 8
Class 4A=
Richmond-Burton 54, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 6
Rochelle 34, Johnsburg 22
Class 3A=
Byron 56, Seneca 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
