PREP FOOTBALL=

IHSA Playoffs=

Second Round=

Class 8A=

Lincoln-Way East 17, Naperville Neuqua Valley 14

Lyons 24, Plainfield North 13

Maine South 42, South Elgin 0

Palatine 47, Minooka 14

Class 7A=

Pekin 32, Normal Community 31

St. Rita 38, Prospect 21

Yorkville 34, Moline 31, 4OT

Class 6A=

Niles Notre Dame 17, Wauconda 8

St. Ignatius 49, Grayslake Central 13

Class 5A=

Morgan Park 28, Payton 0

Peoria (H.S.) 48, Kankakee 21

Sterling 50, Chicago (Goode) 8

Class 4A=

Richmond-Burton 54, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 6

Rochelle 34, Johnsburg 22

Class 3A=

Byron 56, Seneca 21

