GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 43, Delaware Buckeye Valley 41

Bellevue 50, Upper Sandusky 44

Belmont Union Local 64, Parkersburg, W.Va. 51

Berlin Hiland 60, Uniontown Lake 56

Beverly Ft. Frye 59, Belpre 25

Bishop Ready 67, Cols. Centennial 29

Bryan 60, Sherwood Fairview 52

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41, Cols. DeSales 39

Cane Bay, S.C. 53, Lancaster 42

Canfield 54, Poland Seminary 39

Chagrin Falls 50, Mantua Crestwood 43

Chardon NDCL 40, Burton Berkshire 20

Chelsea, Mich. 51, Lyndhurst Brush 41

Chesapeake 69, Tolsia, W.Va. 34

Chesterland W. Geauga 42, Aurora 34

Chillicothe Unioto 45, Bloom-Carroll 34

Cle. St. Joseph 64, Mentor 42

Cle. VASJ 62, Cle. John Adams 13

Collins Western Reserve 28, New London 26

Cols. Bexley 56, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 47

Conner, Ky. 48, Bellbrook 43

Crooksville 58, Corning Miller 36

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 56, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54

Day. Carroll 48, Tipp City Tippecanoe 38

E. Can. 22, Kidron Cent. Christian 16

Holland Springfield 39, Tol. Whitmer 21

Leesburg Fairfield 57, Greenfield McClain 18

Mansfield Christian 41, Plymouth 29

Marietta 50, Caldwell 18

Massillon Perry 48, Wadsworth 32

Miamisburg 53, Xenia 48

Milford Center Fairbanks 38, Oregon Clay 18

Millbury Lake 44, Bowling Green 40

Miller City 41, Continental 17

Millersburg W. Holmes 50, Lexington 41

Montverde Academy, Fla. 58, Olmsted Falls 48

Morris Catholic, N.J. 64, Cin. Purcell Marian 44

Orange 57, Cornerstone Christian 43

Portsmouth 69, Elliott Co., Ky. 41

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43

Proctorville Fairland 58, Hannibal River 45

Reynoldsburg 77, Cin. Riverside Academy 59

Rocky River Magnificat 54, Richmond Hts. 26

Simon Kenton, Ky. 47, W. Chester Lakota W. 33

Solon 66, Shaker Hts. 53

Southeastern 60, Circleville Logan Elm 56

Steubenville 50, E. Liverpool 14

Stow-Munroe Falls 30, Medina 29

Strasburg-Franklin 50, Fredericktown 33

Stryker 49, Montpelier 43

Sylvania Northview 45, Lenawee Christian, Mich. 31

Union City Mississinawa Valley 65, Sidney Fairlawn 45

Wheelersburg 53, Chillicothe 39

Wintersville Indian Creek 46, Minerva 17

Youngs. Boardman 50, Tallmadge 38

Zanesville W. Muskingum 53, Newark Licking Valley 23

Cactus Jam=

Westlake 43, Gilbert Christian, Ariz. 31

McDonald's Holiday Classic=

Championship=

Seaman N. Adams 52, Peebles 51, OT

Wayne Roller Holiday Tournament=

Willard 60, Howard E. Knox 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Independence vs. Conneaut, ccd.

Oregon Stritch vs. Crestline, ccd.

Zanesville Rosecrans vs. Sugar Grove Berne Union, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

