GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battle Creek 41, Boone Central 30
Bayard 33, South Platte 26
Bellevue East 72, Omaha Burke 20
Bridgeport 64, Hershey 58
Burwell 54, Arcadia-Loup City 28
Chadron 60, Sidney 58
Crawford 63, Morrill 32
Edgemont, S.D. 51, Hay Springs 14
Franklin 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
Fremont 62, Norfolk 36
Garden County 62, Creek Valley 36
Gering 48, Alliance 29
Gordon/Rushville 42, Mitchell 41
Johnson-Brock 48, Southern 42, OT
Lincoln High 53, Kearney 44
Lincoln Northeast 72, Grand Island 22
Lincoln Pius X 63, Columbus 31
Lincoln Southwest 71, Lincoln North Star 28
Milford 43, Wilber-Clatonia 21
Millard South 63, Millard West 50
Omaha Benson 65, Omaha North 17
Omaha Central 59, Gretna 40
Omaha Duchesne Academy 56, South Sioux City 46
Omaha Northwest 66, Omaha South 27
Omaha Roncalli 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 39
Omaha Skutt Catholic 41, Hastings 18
Overton 63, Elm Creek 33
Papillion-LaVista South 45, Omaha Westside 28
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit
Ravenna 49, Centura 28
Shelton 54, Blue Hill 26
Silver Lake 56, Lawrence-Nelson 16
Sterling 50, Lewiston 40
Superior 48, Auburn 47
Sutherland 46, Kimball 35
Thayer Central 36, Centennial 23
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Cross County 42, Exeter/Milligan 28
Third Place=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Meridian 36
Dakota Oyate Challenge=
Semifinal=
Crow Creek, S.D. 65, Omaha Nation 42
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Clarkson/Leigh 52, Twin River 17
Howells/Dodge 37, Stanton 31
Oakland-Craig 61, Tekamah-Herman 21
Pender 78, Madison 32
Wisner-Pilger 46, West Point-Beemer 21
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Elkhorn North 54, Norris 37
MNAC Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Cody-Kilgore 47, Brady 40
Sandhills Valley 47, Hyannis 38
Twin Loup 56, Arthur County 47
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Grand Island Northwest 56, Seward 30
York 33, Aurora 20
Southwest Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Broken Bow 51, Ainsworth 28
Gothenburg 52, Minden 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tri County vs. Nebraska City Lourdes, ppd.
