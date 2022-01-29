GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battle Creek 41, Boone Central 30

Bayard 33, South Platte 26

Bellevue East 72, Omaha Burke 20

Bridgeport 64, Hershey 58

Burwell 54, Arcadia-Loup City 28

Chadron 60, Sidney 58

Crawford 63, Morrill 32

Edgemont, S.D. 51, Hay Springs 14

Franklin 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 32

Fremont 62, Norfolk 36

Garden County 62, Creek Valley 36

Gering 48, Alliance 29

Gordon/Rushville 42, Mitchell 41

Johnson-Brock 48, Southern 42, OT

Lincoln High 53, Kearney 44

Lincoln Northeast 72, Grand Island 22

Lincoln Pius X 63, Columbus 31

Lincoln Southwest 71, Lincoln North Star 28

Milford 43, Wilber-Clatonia 21

Millard South 63, Millard West 50

Omaha Benson 65, Omaha North 17

Omaha Central 59, Gretna 40

Omaha Duchesne Academy 56, South Sioux City 46

Omaha Northwest 66, Omaha South 27

Omaha Roncalli 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 39

Omaha Skutt Catholic 41, Hastings 18

Overton 63, Elm Creek 33

Papillion-LaVista South 45, Omaha Westside 28

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit

Ravenna 49, Centura 28

Shelton 54, Blue Hill 26

Silver Lake 56, Lawrence-Nelson 16

Sterling 50, Lewiston 40

Superior 48, Auburn 47

Sutherland 46, Kimball 35

Thayer Central 36, Centennial 23

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Cross County 42, Exeter/Milligan 28

Third Place=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Meridian 36

Dakota Oyate Challenge=

Semifinal=

Crow Creek, S.D. 65, Omaha Nation 42

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Clarkson/Leigh 52, Twin River 17

Howells/Dodge 37, Stanton 31

Oakland-Craig 61, Tekamah-Herman 21

Pender 78, Madison 32

Wisner-Pilger 46, West Point-Beemer 21

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Elkhorn North 54, Norris 37

MNAC Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Cody-Kilgore 47, Brady 40

Sandhills Valley 47, Hyannis 38

Twin Loup 56, Arthur County 47

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Grand Island Northwest 56, Seward 30

York 33, Aurora 20

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Broken Bow 51, Ainsworth 28

Gothenburg 52, Minden 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tri County vs. Nebraska City Lourdes, ppd.

