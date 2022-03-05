BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

Second Round=

Beaverton 45, Grant 44

Cleveland 63, Lincoln 53

Mountainside 58, Central Catholic 49

Roosevelt 61, North Medford 49

South Medford 62, West Salem 53

Summit 76, Barlow 50

Tualatin 45, Lake Oswego 44

West Linn 71, Jesuit 54

Class 5A=

First Round=

Ashland 56, La Salle 47

Churchill 59, The Dalles 24

Crater 72, Corvallis 38

Crescent Valley 68, Scappoose 57

Eagle Point 74, Hood River 61

Redmond 78, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 58

Silverton 52, Willamette 20

Wilsonville 47, Central 34

Class 4A=

First Round=

Baker 80, Gladstone 52

Banks 58, La Grande 55

Cascade 67, Marist 49

Junction City 54, Molalla 39

Marshfield 77, Corbett 56

Philomath 60, North Marion 51

Seaside 45, Woodburn 30

Stayton 64, Henley 62

OSAA State Championship=

Class 3A=

Consolation=

Umatilla 44, Pleasant Hill 39

Vale 60, Oregon Episcopal 59, OT

Semifinal=

Cascade Christian 56, Westside Christian 51

De La Salle 56, Dayton 40

Class 2A=

Consolation=

Bonanza 62, Kennedy 56

Regis 67, Heppner 49

Semifinal=

Salem Academy 39, Knappa 34

Western Christian High School 46, East Linn Christian 27

Class 1A=

Semifinal=

Crane 78, Crosshill Christian 64

South Wasco County 59, Powder Valley 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

