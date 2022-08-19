PREP FOOTBALL=

Bottineau 26, Carrington 14

Cavalier 42, Northern Cass 6

Central Cass 34, Oak Grove Lutheran 14

Central McLean 30, Richardton-Taylor 0

Dickinson Trinity 36, Des Lacs-Burlington 0

Divide County 44, Alexander 14

Enderlin 44, Tri-State 20

Fargo North 56, West Fargo Horace 7

Grand Forks Central 33, Watford City 0

Grand Forks Red River 43, Williston 14

Hankinson 28, Hatton-Northwood 6

Harvey-Wells County 34, Rugby 14

Hettinger/Scranton 14, Kidder County 12

Hillsboro/Central Valley 28, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 0

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 20, Bowman County 18

Killdeer 14, Stanley 13

Kindred 19, Lisbon 0

LaMoure/L-M 50, Maple River 0

Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 36, New Rockford-Sheyenne 22

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 50, Bishop Ryan 20

Larimore 30, Center-Stanton 6

Lewis and Clark-Berthold 30, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 18

Linton/HMB 41, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 22

May-Port CG 38, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 16

Napoleon/G-S 36, Hettinger County 28

New Salem-Almont 44, Beach 20

North Border 56, Benson County 7

North Prairie 58, Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 26

North Star 34, St. John 28

Oakes 45, Sargent County 8

Richland 25, Griggs/Midkota 6

Shiloh 34, Ray/Powers Lake 8

South Border 46, Grant Co/Flasher 34

Southern McLean 26, South Prairie 6

Surrey 68, TGU 6

Thompson 54, Grafton 0

Tioga def. Parshall, forfeit

Trenton 43, New Town 6

Velva 44, Hazen 12

