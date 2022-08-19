PREP FOOTBALL=
Bottineau 26, Carrington 14
Cavalier 42, Northern Cass 6
Central Cass 34, Oak Grove Lutheran 14
Central McLean 30, Richardton-Taylor 0
Dickinson Trinity 36, Des Lacs-Burlington 0
Divide County 44, Alexander 14
Enderlin 44, Tri-State 20
Fargo North 56, West Fargo Horace 7
Grand Forks Central 33, Watford City 0
Grand Forks Red River 43, Williston 14
Hankinson 28, Hatton-Northwood 6
Harvey-Wells County 34, Rugby 14
Hettinger/Scranton 14, Kidder County 12
Hillsboro/Central Valley 28, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 0
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 20, Bowman County 18
Killdeer 14, Stanley 13
Kindred 19, Lisbon 0
LaMoure/L-M 50, Maple River 0
Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 36, New Rockford-Sheyenne 22
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 50, Bishop Ryan 20
Larimore 30, Center-Stanton 6
Lewis and Clark-Berthold 30, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 18
Linton/HMB 41, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 22
May-Port CG 38, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 16
Napoleon/G-S 36, Hettinger County 28
New Salem-Almont 44, Beach 20
North Border 56, Benson County 7
North Prairie 58, Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 26
North Star 34, St. John 28
Oakes 45, Sargent County 8
Richland 25, Griggs/Midkota 6
Shiloh 34, Ray/Powers Lake 8
South Border 46, Grant Co/Flasher 34
Southern McLean 26, South Prairie 6
Surrey 68, TGU 6
Thompson 54, Grafton 0
Tioga def. Parshall, forfeit
Trenton 43, New Town 6
Velva 44, Hazen 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.