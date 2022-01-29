BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airline 56, Natchitoches Central 54

Alexandria 51, Ruston 41

B.T. Washington 76, Shreveport Northwood 50

Benton 60, Parkway 56

Bossier 85, North Webster 31

Brother Martin 41, Jesuit 39

Calvary Baptist Academy 88, Homer 59

Captain Shreve 39, Southwood 22

Claiborne Christian 64, Kilbourne 34

Donaldsonville 65, Lutcher 49

East St. John 69, Thibodaux 58

General Trass (Lake Providence) 74, Delhi Charter 60

Hamilton Christian Academy 97, Gueydan 48

Holy Cross 64, Easton 56

Holy Savior Menard 49, Avoyelles 44

Iowa 80, South Beauregard 44

Jehovah-Jireh 53, Family Christian Academy 42

John Curtis Christian 70, St. Augustine 60

Lafayette Christian Academy 63, Welsh 50

Lakeshore 74, Pearl River 34

Lena Northwood 59, St. Mary's 47

Newman 83, Parkview Baptist 53

North Caddo 67, Jonesboro-Hodge 55

Northshore 63, Mandeville 52

Northwest 77, Iota 57

Oakdale 77, DeQuincy 61

Ouachita Parish 69, Pineville 38

River Oaks 61, Sicily Island 56

Riverdale 72, Chalmette 64

Shaw 60, Rummel 38

Simsboro 90, Choudrant 59

St. Thomas More 52, Carencro 45

Sulphur 42, Sam Houston 27

Vinton 51, Pickering 50

Washington-Marion 55, LaGrange 48

Westlake 63, Lake Charles College Prep 60

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

